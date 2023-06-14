LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Aliyah Welter never needed to look far to find an athletic coach who could inspire her.
Her father is Cully Welter, the esteemed high school football and track and field coach who guided the Monticello football team to the 2018 IHSA Class 3A state championship and led Sages girls’ track and field to the 2019 Class 2A third-place state trophy.
There’s also Brooke Rasnick, who served as Aliyah Welter’s pole vaulting coach in four of Welter’s five seasons at Louisville between 2019 and 2022.
“Growing up around my dad being a coach, I was around sports a lot,” Welter said. “Going to college, I had that on my mind that being a coach was something I wanted to pursue.
“(Rasnick) was a female pole vault coach and a great mentor, and somebody I could learn a lot from. That helped me to be able to see that, and reinforced that decision that that’s what I wanted to do.”
Four days after completing her college vaulting career in the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Austin, Texas, the 23-year-old Welter was announced as Wichita State’s next men’s and women’s vaulting coach on Monday.
“I’m very thankful for it,” Welter said Tuesday. “It’s super meaningful, and that’s why I’m very thankful for (Rasnick) and other coaches I’ve gotten to know — for being able to recommend me and put me in this position, to be able to put their trust in me and being able to see me as being successful.”
Welter is filling a role vacated earlier this year by Pat Wilson, who coached the Shockers’ pole vaulters for 17 years before stepping away because of health issues. Wichita State graduate Tyler Knight briefly oversaw the vaulters between Wilson’s departure and Welter’s hiring.
Rasnick is a Shockers product as well. She still holds the track and field program’s women’s outdoor vaulting record at 13 feet, 91/4 inches.
Welter cleared 13-71/4 during last Thursday’s NCAA women’s outdoor pole vault final, placing 12th in all of Division I.
“It’s kind of crazy when I sit down and think about it,” Welter said when asked about the rapid turnaround from being an active vaulter to becoming a vaulting coach. “I’ve got to get this ready and be prepared for this situation and know what to do in this scenario. Being able to have seen what college athletics is like from an athlete’s perspective, I think it’ll help me connect with my athletes really well in the future and help me know what to expect.”
Rasnick was succeeded by Mary Wood as Louisville’s vaulting coach prior to the 2022-23 school year. This afforded Welter the opportunity to dabble in a form of coaching while still competing.
“(Rasnick) really developed us into being able to lead and being able to take action. This past year she stepped away to be at home with her family,” Welter said. “We led each other and pushed each other and helped coach each other. That was really a statement to what she did, helping us be well prepared for that situation.”
Welter concludes her Cardinals athletic career as a five-time All-American. She placed 10th during this year’s NCAA indoor vaulting championships. While at Monticello, Welter captured 10 IHSA girls’ track and field state medals. That included winning the 2017 Class 2A pole vault contest.
The fact Welter is so recently removed from vaulting competition, she said, makes her willing to put her abilities on display for her Wichita State pupils moving forward.
“Sometimes athletes pick things up easier seeing something versus hearing it,” Welter said. “Certain drills, being able to show them what I want them to do (can be important). Especially since I’ll be working with pole vaulters that do the decathlon ... in that case, being able to show them or put them in certain positions so they don’t pick up any bad habits from the beginning.”
Welter will continue living in Louisville until her housing lease expires in July, before taking over Shockers vaulting in August. She said she’ll also drop by her hometown once in a while this summer. Where she and her father — himself a college track and field All-American at the University of Illinois — could discuss coaching ideas and strategies.
“He’s super excited, I think just feeling like it’s a great place for me to grow as a coach and for me to kick off my career,” Welter said. “I know I have him to lean back on and to be able to help me through different things, as he’s been around the block a few times in coaching.”