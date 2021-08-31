Four area high school football programs are ranked in the latest Associated Press polls, which dropped Tuesday afternoon.
Two of the teams are holdovers from the preseason polls, as Monticello and Unity remained top-10 squads in Class 3A. The Sages retained the No. 3 spot after rolling past St. Joseph-Ogden 43-8, while the Rockets moved up one slot to No. 4 after holding off Prairie Central 41-28.
The other two clubs were receiving votes in the preseason poll but made their way into their respective top 10s with Week 1 triumphs. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin thumped Clifton Central 35-0 and now holds a share of the No. 7 spot in Class 2A. Tuscola outlasted Arcola 20-7 and jumped up to No. 6 in Class 1A as a result.
Below are the complete rankings, as voted upon by a media contingent that includes News-Gazette preps coordinator Colin Likas.
|Class 8A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Gurnee Warren (7)
|(1-0)
|79
|1
|2. Lincoln-Way East (1)
|(1-0)
|72
|2
|3. Chicago (Marist)
|(1-0)
|62
|3
|4. Naperville Central
|(1-0)
|52
|7
|5. Maine South
|(1-0)
|49
|4
|6. Naperville Neuqua Valley
|(1-0)
|35
|6
|7. Glenbard West
|(1-0)
|30
|T10
|8. Bolingbrook
|(1-0)
|12
|NR
|9. O'Fallon
|(1-0)
|10
|NR
|10. Homewood-Flossmoor
|(1-0)
|9
|NR
Others receiving votes: Hinsdale Central 8, Edwardsville 6, Lockport 3, South Elgin 3, Oswego East 3, New Trier 2, Evanston Township 2, Huntley 2, Palatine 1.
|Class 7A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (4)
|(1-0)
|82
|5
|2. Loyola (4)
|(1-0)
|80
|2
|3. Brother Rice (1)
|(1-0)
|77
|3
|4. Wheaton North
|(1-0)
|53
|4
|5. St. Charles North
|(1-0)
|49
|6
|6. Chicago (St. Rita)
|(0-1)
|44
|1
|7. Batavia
|(1-0)
|40
|7
|8. Prospect
|(1-0)
|18
|8
|(tie) Wheaton Warrenville South
|(1-0)
|18
|10
|10. Hersey
|(1-0)
|11
|NR
Others receiving votes: Normal Community 10, Bradley-Bourbonnais 3, Pekin 3, Buffalo Grove 2, DeKalb 2, Hononegah 2, Lincoln Way West 1.
|Class 6A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Cary-Grove (10)
|(1-0)
|100
|1
|2. Crete-Monee
|(0-1)
|73
|2
|3. Washington
|(1-0)
|67
|3
|4. Lake Forest
|(1-0)
|61
|4
|5. Rockford Boylan
|(1-0)
|60
|5
|6. Kankakee
|(1-0)
|51
|8
|7. Springfield
|(1-0)
|40
|10
|8. Crystal Lake Central
|(1-0)
|17
|NR
|9. Lemont
|(1-0)
|15
|NR
|(tie) Oak Lawn Richards
|(1-0)
|15
|NR
Others receiving votes: Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge 13, Chicago (Simeon) 13, Vernon Hills 9, Kenwood 5, Lisle (Benet) 4, Kaneland 4, Antioch 2, Deerfield 1.
|Class 5A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. East St. Louis (8)
|(1-0)
|89
|1
|2. Rochester (1)
|(1-0)
|79
|2
|3. Peoria
|(1-0)
|72
|3
|4. Providence
|(1-0)
|56
|5
|5. Sterling
|(1-0)
|52
|6
|6. Oak Park (Fenwick)
|(1-0)
|37
|10
|7. Decatur MacArthur
|(1-0)
|27
|T7
|8. Marion
|(1-0)
|22
|T7
|9. Sycamore
|(0-1)
|18
|4
|10. Mascoutah
|(1-0)
|13
|NR
Others receiving votes: Metamora 9, Chicago (Morgan Park) 5, Morris 5, Glenbard South 4, LaSalle-Peru 4, Highland 2, Aurora (Marmion) 1.
|Class 4A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Joliet Catholic (9)
|(1-0)
|99
|1
|2. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield)
|(1)
|(1-0)
|90
|2
|3. Richmond-Burton
|(1-0)
|77
|4
|4. Quincy Notre Dame
|(1-0)
|68
|5
|5. Genoa-Kingston
|(1-0)
|47
|7
|6. St. Francis
|(0-1)
|42
|3
|7. Chicago (Phillips)
|(0-1)
|41
|6
|8. Mt. Zion
|(1-0)
|37
|T10
|9. Coal City
|(0-1)
|16
|8
|10. Murphysboro
|(1-0)
|13
|NR
Others receiving votes: Cahokia 7, Woodstock Marian 3, Stillman Valley 3, Harrisburg 2, Peoria Notre Dame 2, Bethalto Civic Memorial 1, Johnsburg 1, St. Laurence 1.
|Class 3A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Wilmington (6)
|(1-0)
|86
|1
|2. Princeton (3)
|(1-0)
|75
|4
|3. Monticello
|(1-0)
|68
|3
|4. Unity
|(1-0)
|50
|T5
|5. Williamsville
|(0-1)
|49
|2
|6. Byron
|(1-0)
|39
|7
|7. Farmington
|(1-0)
|35
|T5
|8. Nashville
|(1-0)
|31
|8
|9. Montini
|(0-1)
|17
|10
|(tie) Mt. Carmel
|(1-0)
|17
|9
Others receiving votes: Paxton-Buckley-Loda 10, Benton 6, Carlinville 4, Peotone 3, Reed-Custer 2, Eureka 2, Prairie Central 1.
|Class 2A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Decatur St. Teresa (7)
|(1-0)
|87
|1
|2. Maroa-Forsyth
|(1-0)
|75
|4
|3. IC Catholic (2)
|(1-0)
|70
|7
|4. Breese Mater Dei
|(1-0)
|60
|T6
|5. Sterling Newman
|(1-0)
|51
|T6
|6. Downs Tri-Valley
|(1-0)
|36
|9
|7. Bishop McNamara
|(0-1)
|30
|3
|(tie) Bismarck-Henning
|(1-0)
|30
|NR
|9. Rockridge
|(0-1)
|27
|2
|10. Pana
|(1-0)
|8
|NR
Others receiving votes: North-Mac 5, Athens 4, Knoxville 3, Althoff Catholic 2, Clifton Central 2, Rushville-Industry 2, Momence 1, Bloomington Central Catholic 1, Gillespie 1.
|Class 1A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Moweaqua Central A&M (2)
|(1-0)
|81
|1
|(tie) Lena-Winslow (7)
|(1-0)
|81
|2
|3. Mt. Sterling (Brown County)
|(1-0)
|61
|4
|4. Fulton
|(1-0)
|53
|7
|(tie) Kewanee (Wethersfield)
|(1-0)
|53
|6
|6. Tuscola
|(1-0)
|34
|NR
|7. Forreston
|(1-0)
|33
|T9
|8. Cumberland
|(1-0)
|25
|8
|9. Aurora Christian
|(1-0)
|13
|NR
|(tie) Camp Point Central
|(1-0)
|13
|NR
Others receiving votes: Jacksonville Routt 11, St. Bede 9, Arcola 7, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 6, Greenfield-Northwestern 6, Carrollton 5, Galena 3, Stark County 1.