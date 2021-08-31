Listen to this article

Four area high school football programs are ranked in the latest Associated Press polls, which dropped Tuesday afternoon.

Two of the teams are holdovers from the preseason polls, as Monticello and Unity remained top-10 squads in Class 3A. The Sages retained the No. 3 spot after rolling past St. Joseph-Ogden 43-8, while the Rockets moved up one slot to No. 4 after holding off Prairie Central 41-28.

The other two clubs were receiving votes in the preseason poll but made their way into their respective top 10s with Week 1 triumphs. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin thumped Clifton Central 35-0 and now holds a share of the No. 7 spot in Class 2A. Tuscola outlasted Arcola 20-7 and jumped up to No. 6 in Class 1A as a result.

Below are the complete rankings, as voted upon by a media contingent that includes News-Gazette preps coordinator Colin Likas.

Class 8A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Gurnee Warren (7)(1-0)791
2. Lincoln-Way East (1)(1-0)722
3. Chicago (Marist)(1-0)623
4. Naperville Central(1-0)527
5. Maine South(1-0)494
6. Naperville Neuqua Valley(1-0)356
7. Glenbard West(1-0)30T10
8. Bolingbrook(1-0)12NR
9. O'Fallon(1-0)10NR
10. Homewood-Flossmoor(1-0)9NR

Others receiving votes: Hinsdale Central 8, Edwardsville 6, Lockport 3, South Elgin 3, Oswego East 3, New Trier 2, Evanston Township 2, Huntley 2, Palatine 1.

Class 7A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (4)(1-0)825
2. Loyola (4)(1-0)802
3. Brother Rice (1)(1-0)773
4. Wheaton North(1-0)534
5. St. Charles North(1-0)496
6. Chicago (St. Rita)(0-1)441
7. Batavia(1-0)407
8. Prospect(1-0)188
(tie) Wheaton Warrenville South(1-0)1810
10. Hersey(1-0)11NR

Others receiving votes: Normal Community 10, Bradley-Bourbonnais 3, Pekin 3, Buffalo Grove 2, DeKalb 2, Hononegah 2, Lincoln Way West 1.

Class 6A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Cary-Grove (10)(1-0)1001
2. Crete-Monee(0-1)732
3. Washington(1-0)673
4. Lake Forest(1-0)614
5. Rockford Boylan(1-0)605
6. Kankakee(1-0)518
7. Springfield(1-0)4010
8. Crystal Lake Central(1-0)17NR
9. Lemont(1-0)15NR
(tie) Oak Lawn Richards(1-0)15NR

Others receiving votes: Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge 13, Chicago (Simeon) 13, Vernon Hills 9, Kenwood 5, Lisle (Benet) 4, Kaneland 4, Antioch 2, Deerfield 1.

Class 5A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. East St. Louis (8)(1-0)891
2. Rochester (1)(1-0)792
3. Peoria(1-0)723
4. Providence(1-0)565
5. Sterling(1-0)526
6. Oak Park (Fenwick)(1-0)3710
7. Decatur MacArthur(1-0)27T7
8. Marion(1-0)22T7
9. Sycamore(0-1)184
10. Mascoutah(1-0)13NR

Others receiving votes: Metamora 9, Chicago (Morgan Park) 5, Morris 5, Glenbard South 4, LaSalle-Peru 4, Highland 2, Aurora (Marmion) 1.

Class 4A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Joliet Catholic (9)(1-0)991
2. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield)(1)(1-0)902
3. Richmond-Burton(1-0)774
4. Quincy Notre Dame(1-0)685
5. Genoa-Kingston(1-0)477
6. St. Francis(0-1)423
7. Chicago (Phillips)(0-1)416
8. Mt. Zion(1-0)37T10
9. Coal City(0-1)168
10. Murphysboro(1-0)13NR

Others receiving votes: Cahokia 7, Woodstock Marian 3, Stillman Valley 3, Harrisburg 2, Peoria Notre Dame 2, Bethalto Civic Memorial 1, Johnsburg 1, St. Laurence 1.

Class 3A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Wilmington (6)(1-0)861
2. Princeton (3)(1-0)754
3. Monticello(1-0)683
4. Unity(1-0)50T5
5. Williamsville(0-1)492
6. Byron(1-0)397
7. Farmington(1-0)35T5
8. Nashville(1-0)318
9. Montini(0-1)1710
(tie) Mt. Carmel(1-0)179

Others receiving votes: Paxton-Buckley-Loda 10, Benton 6, Carlinville 4, Peotone 3, Reed-Custer 2, Eureka 2, Prairie Central 1.

Class 2A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Decatur St. Teresa (7)(1-0)871
2. Maroa-Forsyth(1-0)754
3. IC Catholic (2)(1-0)707
4. Breese Mater Dei(1-0)60T6
5. Sterling Newman(1-0)51T6
6. Downs Tri-Valley(1-0)369
7. Bishop McNamara(0-1)303
(tie) Bismarck-Henning(1-0)30NR
9. Rockridge(0-1)272
10. Pana(1-0)8NR

Others receiving votes: North-Mac 5, Athens 4, Knoxville 3, Althoff Catholic 2, Clifton Central 2, Rushville-Industry 2, Momence 1, Bloomington Central Catholic 1, Gillespie 1.

Class 1A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Moweaqua Central A&M (2)(1-0)811
(tie) Lena-Winslow (7)(1-0)812
3. Mt. Sterling (Brown County)(1-0)614
4. Fulton(1-0)537
(tie) Kewanee (Wethersfield)(1-0)536
6. Tuscola(1-0)34NR
7. Forreston(1-0)33T9
8. Cumberland(1-0)258
9. Aurora Christian(1-0)13NR
(tie) Camp Point Central(1-0)13NR

Others receiving votes: Jacksonville Routt 11, St. Bede 9, Arcola 7, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 6, Greenfield-Northwestern 6, Carrollton 5, Galena 3, Stark County 1.

