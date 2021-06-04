MONTICELLO — Close losses can become the bane of a baseball team’s existence.
As coach Chris Jones’ 2021 Monticello program realized during the first half of its season.
The Sages opened with a 7-4 home loss against Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond. Then, in a span of seven days, they lost 2-0 at Olympia, 2-0 at home to Chillicothe IVC and 2-1 at home to St. Thomas More.
Monticello held a 4-5 record three weeks ago with postseason seeding on the horizon. An important checkpoint, with better seeds hosting all regional and sectional games this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We thought we were a pretty good team, but we just couldn’t finish out the games,” Monticello senior Jared Lockmiller said. “But eventually it just clicked with us.”
That’s an understatement.
The fifth-seeded Sages (13-5) have won each of their last nine games entering Friday’s 4:30 p.m. Class 2A regional semifinal game at fourth-seeded Unity (13-7).
Monticello’s surge has come partially at the Rockets’ expense. The Sages swept a two-game series from Unity last week, winning 7-1 on May 25 in Tolono and 10-3 on May 27 in Monticello.
“It was a big confidence boost for our team, knowing we’re going to play them again,” Lockmiller said. “It’s going to be an open ballgame, but it was nice seeing their batters, so we know what to expect.”
Jones initially expressed cautious optimism for the 12th Monticello team he’s coached.
His roster is comprised of six seniors and a mix of juniors, sophomores and freshmen. The lack of a 2020 season equaled uneven varsity experience heading into this spring.
And when the Sages opened against ALAH on April 22, 13 of their 25 baseball players were still involved with either playing football or soccer for Monticello because of the overlapped seasons.
“I hesitate to dive too far into that because I feel like a lot of teams (had that issue),” Jones said. “I didn’t know at what rate we would get up to playing varsity-caliber baseball.”
Jones figured consistent pitching would be key to Monticello finding its groove.
The Sages average north of seven runs per game and have reached double figures in six of their victories.
Senior Andrew Rudolph heads Monticello’s pitching, which also sees starts from junior Dawlton Chupp, sophomore Jack Buckalew and freshman Luke Teschke.
“Those four have honestly stayed on a pretty consistent rotation throughout the course of the season,” Jones said.
“Our pitchers have been really big this year,” Lockmiller added. “But whenever our whole team is clicking, I think (the key is) the fact we can manufacture runs even when we’re not hitting the hottest.”
A great example of that sentiment transpired May 21 at Maroa-Forsyth. The Trojans were 11-1 at the time and owned a victory against a powerhouse St. Joseph-Ogden team.
None of that concerned the Sages, who turned eight hits and two walks into a 5-4 victory in 10 innings.
Junior Triston Foran drove in one run with a sacrifice fly. Buckalew and senior Jake Edmonson each singled in a run.
And when Monticello’s pitching permitted three seventh-inning runs to force extra innings, the Sages planted their feet even more firmly and prevailed on an RBI single from Lockmiller.
“It had the feeling of we could really be a good team,” Lockmiller said of the win. “We managed to pull it out against the odds. I thought that was a big turning point in our season.”
Monticello has allowed just 14 runs in five games since that victory while scoring 33 itself.
One of those runs scored by the Sages provided extra juice to the program less than a week before its postseason opener when junior Joey Sprinkle hit a walk-off solo home run during a 7-6 home victory against Pontiac on Monday.
“He’s been swinging the bat really well for us, both for average and for power,” Jones said. “(Sophomore) Biniam Lienhart, he’s our number nine hitter but he’s more of a leadoff guy, and he’s just able to find a way to get on base. Lockmiller’s batted from number four to number six, and he just finds a way to get hits and keep the line moving.”
Jones has overseen plenty of positive moments in Monticello baseball history, including three seasons of at least 25 wins. But the Sages own just one regional championship in that stretch, coming in 2014 when Monticello advanced to the Elite Eight.
Should Monticello get past Unity, there’s a 50-50 chance the Sages will get a rematch top-seeded Maroa-Forsyth (13-4) for a regional plaque. The Trojans host eighth-seeded Tri-Valley at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, with the two regional semifinal winners playing Monday afternoon.
“Going into the postseason, I’m really confident,” Lockmiller said. “People know how we’ve been doing, so maybe we’re not as overlooked as you’d think.”