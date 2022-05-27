DECATUR — Chris Jones was in no hurry for the start of the baseball season to get here.
The 13th-year Monticello coach knows the unpredictable nature — and unpredictable weather — of a regular season lasting more than two months.
He also knew what he had coming to the diamond. Once the Sages boys’ basketball team ended its historic run by placing second in state in Class 2A, several key contributors would fill out spots in his lineup.
A lineup that, much like what coach Kevin Roy’s boys’ basketball program accomplished this past winter, has its sights set on another deep postseason journey.
The third-seeded Sages took an early lead against top-seeded Eureka and didn’t relinquish it during a 4-2 win in a 2A sectional semifinal game on Thursday evening at Workman Family Baseball Field on the Millikin University campus.
“We as coaches, we really encourage and like three-sport athletes for all the confidence and other intangibles they bring,” Jones said. “They know what it’s like being under the lights on a Friday night football game or being on that basketball court for a regional championship and you have to make two free throws. These seniors have gone through it obviously, and they know how to win. Their leadership is moving other guys along. “
Joey Sprinkle, the Sages’ quarterback in football and starting forward in basketball, went 2 for 4 with two run scored in Thursday’s win. Jacob Trusner, a junior reserve in basketball, also went 2 for 4 for the Sages (22-8) on Thursday, while Thomas Swartz, a senior reserve in basketball, was one of three Monticello players with one RBI against the Hornets. Jack Buckalew produced an RBI single and Colton Vance contributed an RBI double in a three-run second inning that gave the Sages a 4-0 lead.
Of course, it helps having a future Division I pitcher on the mound, too. Luke Teschke, a sophomore right-hander who committed to Illinois State earlier this spring, started and went six innings, giving up five hits. He struck out five and walked three.
“All year, he’s been working his butt off,” Jones said. “Hats off to him. He was able to get some of his secondary pitches over and get us to the back end of our bullpen.”
Where Sprinkle slammed the door on any potential comeback by Eureka. All Sprinkle needed was eight pitches to record a one-inning save.
Monticello will carry a five-game win streak into Saturday’s 11 a.m. sectional championship game against fellow Illini Prairie Conference member St. Joseph-Ogden (35-2). The Spartans beat the Sages 8-2 on May 2 in St. Joseph, part of SJ-O’s current 27-game win streak.
None of this matters, however, for the Sages in trying to win the program’s first sectional title since 2014. If they can pull off the feat, it’ll add more hardware to a trophy case that has seen plenty of additions this school year.
But Jones understands the challenge his Sages face in trying to beat SJ-O.
“We’re going to have field the ball better than we did the first time we played them,” he said. “We’re going to have to pitch to our hard contact. We’re going to have to get ahead in the count. We’re going to have to put the ball in play. We’re going to have to do a lot of things right, but my guys have been in some pretty big situations before this school year.
Class 3A baseball
Maroons pull off stunning comeback. By the time Champaign Central made its way up to the batter's box for its first swings on Thursday night, the Maroons trailed Normal West 4-0.
A first-inning grand slam by the Wildcats' Sam DesCarpentrie gave Normal West its early lead, but the night was far from finished. Or the dramatics that ensued, either. The third-seeded Maroons rallied in the bottom of the seventh from a 5-2 deficit to rally for a 6-5 win on a walk-off error against fifth-seeded Normal West in a regional semifinal game at Jack Horenberger Field on the campus of Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington.
Central trailed 5-1 after four innings before the Maroons cut their deficit to 5-2 in the bottom of the fifth on an RBI single by Charlie Hobbs. But the three-run deficit stayed intact until the bottom of the seventh.
Charlie Cekander started the inning off with a leadoff double and scored on a one-out RBI single by Carter Hall to make it 5-3. T.J. Pipkins then reached on an error and Hall scored on an RBI single by Hobbs to cut Normal West's lead to 5-4.
Central didn't waste much time after Hobbs' single, tying the game at 5 on an RBI single by Kendall Crawford on the next pitch. Then, Mitchell Crompton put the ball in play, causing an error by Normal West, and allowing Hobbs to cross home plate with the winning run in a game that ended just before 11 p.m.
The game was initially scheduled for 4:30 p.m. at Normal West, but was moved to Horenberger Field — which has turf — and started just before 8 p.m. because of bad weather.
Central (30-6) will now move on to play second-seeded Normal U-High at 11 a.m. on Saturday in the regional championship game slated to take place at Normal West.
Class 1A baseball
Panthers advance. Ian Johnson picked the right time to hit his first home run of the season.
The LeRoy senior pulled a line drive down the left field line at Jack Horenberger Field on the Illinois Wesleyan University campus in Bloomington on Thursday night, helping lead the second-seeded Panthers past fourth-seeded Illini Bluffs 5-3 in a sectional semifinal game.
Johnson’s solo home run in the bottom of the fifth inning broke a 3-3 tie, energized the LeRoy faithful in the chair-back seats at Horenberger Field and vaulted the Panthers into the Sweet 16 for the third time since 2016.
“He smoked it for us,” veteran LeRoy coach Wayne Meyer said.
At just the right time. LeRoy (22-9) had taken a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth, keyed by a two-run single from senior Blake Roundtree, before Illini Bluffs rallied to score three runs in the top of the fifth and tie the game at 3.
“You’re trying to keep your energy up after you give away the lead, and then our dugout went crazy after his home run,” Meyer said. “It was a great moment.”
Made all the more memorable by the relief pitching performance from senior Calvin Crawford. He relieved Roundtree in the fifth and threw three quality innings to record his fifth win of the season and set up an 11 a.m. sectional title game against top-seeded Delavan on Saturday.
“He did a great job,” Meyer said. “It was a tough situation coming in to close and not getting a chance to warm up in the bullpen. He struggled a bit with his command, but he came through big. He competed and threw enough quality pitches to get us to the end.”
Bearcats stumble. Milford led St. Teresa 2-0 after three innings, but couldn’t close out the win, falling 3-2 in a sectional semifinal game at Spalding Park in Champaign on Thursday.
Joe Brummer of second-seeded St. Teresa hit a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth to break a 2-2 tie, sending the Bulldogs into Saturday’s 10 a.m. sectional title game against STM on the Sabers’ home field in Champaign.
The top-seeded Bearcats (17-9) received two hits from Payton Harwood, including a double, and one RBI apiece from Sawyer Laffoon and Nicolas McKinley.
Class 1A boys’ tennis
Braun brothers win. Poor weather in the Chicago suburbs forced state tournament play indoors on Thursday, affecting the first day of the three-day event.
It didn’t slow down the Centennial doubles team of Max Braun and James Braun, with the brothers winning their first-round doubles match 6-0, 6-0 against Evan Griffith and Will Shade of Mt. Zion. That was the only match, though, the Brauns or any other state qualifier played on Thursday.
Champaign Central had both of its state entries advance on in the championship bracket. Ezra Bernhard beat Dru Prajapati of Oak Forest 6-0, 6-0 in singles play, while Elliot Gulley and Avi Rhodes outlasted Jonah Karafiol and Nathan Sullivan of Payton 4-6, 6-2, 11-9 in a first-round doubles match.
Aryan Sachdev of Uni High also won his first-round match in singles, beating Rockford Christian’s Chatham Mcilroy 6-2, 6-3. The rest of the area’s competitors — Lino Jo of Centennial, Tyler Luchinski and Ben Kirby of Centennial, Jayden Brown of Danville and Deep Patel and Jackson Solava of Urbana — all lost their first-round matches.