Six area programs are part of the latest Associated Press high school basketball rankings, which were released Wednesday afternoon. Two of them, Monticello's boys and Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond's girls, saw an advancement in their respective classes as well.
Below is the complete poll for this week, voted upon by a media contingent that includes News-Gazette preps coordinator Colin Likas.
|Class 4A Boys
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Glenbard West (10)
|19-0
|100
|1
|2. Kenwood
|15-5
|86
|2
|3. Glenbrook South
|19-1
|82
|3
|4. Curie
|17-2
|64
|4
|5. Whitney Young
|12-6
|48
|5
|6. Normal Community
|22-1
|46
|6
|7. New Trier
|17-2
|35
|7
|8. Wheaton Warrenville South
|19-1
|23
|9
|9. Oswego East
|20-1
|14
|T10
|10. O'Fallon
|18-4
|13
|NR
Others receiving votes: Rolling Meadows 12. Brother Rice 9. Larkin 8. Rockford Auburn 5. Quincy 3. Moline 2.
Class 3A Boys
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Simeon (12)
|19-1
|120
|1
|2. Hillcrest
|16-2
|101
|3
|3. Chicago Mt. Carmel
|18-1
|86
|2
|4. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield)
|18-2
|73
|7
|5. East St. Louis
|14-4
|69
|5
|6. Hyde Park
|13-4
|65
|4
|7. Centralia
|17-2
|34
|10
|8. Burlington Central
|17-3
|24
|8
|9. Peoria Notre Dame
|13-4
|21
|6
|10. Lake Forest
|16-3
|16
|9
Others receiving votes: St. Ignatius 15. Lemont 14. Kankakee 13. Olney (Richland County) 3. Rock Island 2. Metamora 2. Rockford Boylan 1. Mount Vernon 1.
|Class 2A Boys
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Nashville (9)
|18-2
|138
|1
|2. Leo (4)
|11-3
|127
|3
|3. DePaul College Prep
|14-3
|109
|4
|4. Orr (2)
|9-3
|95
|2
|5. Monticello
|19-1
|81
|6
|6. Clark
|10-3
|55
|5
|7. Murphysboro
|14-1
|54
|T7
|8. El Paso-Gridley
|17-2
|51
|9
|(tie) Breese Central
|17-3
|51
|T7
|10. Teutopolis
|14-4
|20
|NR
Others receiving votes: Momence 14. Pana 9. Hamilton County 7. Rockford Lutheran 3. Breese Mater Dei 2. Pinckneyville 2. Rockridge 2. Beecher 2. Warrensburg-Latham 1. Riverdale 1. Iroquois West 1.
|Class 1A Boys
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Yorkville Christian (8)
|11-10
|130
|1
|2. Scales Mound (6)
|16-0
|118
|2
|3. Fulton
|18-1
|103
|4
|4. Peoria Christian
|16-2
|84
|5
|5. Liberty
|15-3
|69
|6
|6. South Beloit
|17-2
|64
|8
|7. Macon Meridian
|16-2
|47
|3
|8. Madison
|10-4
|36
|9
|9. Steeleville
|14-4
|35
|7
|10. Tuscola
|14-4
|24
|10
Others receiving votes: Cerro Gordo/Bement 11. Farina South Central 10. Effingham St. Anthony 7. Okaw Valley 5. Mounds Meridian 5. Cisne 5. Jacksonville Routt 4. Christopher 3. Cobden 2. Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 2. Lanark Eastland 2. Altamont 2. Concord Triopia 1. Monmouth United 1.
|Class 4A Girls
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Benet (3)
|17-2
|71
|1
|1. Stevenson (2)
|22-1
|71
|2
|3. Loyola
|20-2
|49
|4
|(tie) Fremd (3)
|17-4
|49
|5
|5. Edwardsville
|17-4
|40
|7
|6. Kenwood
|14-4
|37
|6
|7. Normal Community
|18-3
|33
|8
|8. Hersey
|19-4
|27
|3
|9. Naperville North
|20-2
|18
|10
|10. O'Fallon
|17-3
|9
|NR
|(tie) Bolingbrook
|12-3
|9
|NR
Others receiving votes: Joliet West 6. Lyons 6. Downers North 4. Whitney Young 3. Geneva 3. Hononegah 2. Marist 2. South Elgin 1.
|Class 3A Girls
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Geneseo (9)
|22-0
|99
|1
|2. Sycamore (1)
|18-0
|76
|3
|3. Peoria Notre Dame
|17-1
|69
|6
|4. Nazareth
|18-1
|67
|7
|5. Peoria Central
|15-3
|59
|5
|6. Morton
|16-3
|54
|2
|7. Lincoln
|17-4
|37
|4
|8. Mattoon
|20-2
|28
|8
|9. Bethalto Civic Memorial
|19-3
|18
|10
|10. Chicago Heights Marian Catholic
|18-5
|13
|9
Others receiving votes: Metamora 11. Deerfield 9. Washington 5. Springfield 2. Providence 2. Dixon 1.
|Class 2A Girls
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Winnebago (8)
|21-1
|114
|1
|2. Quincy Notre Dame (1)
|16-1
|105
|2
|3. Illini West (Carthage) (3)
|23-1
|97
|3
|4. Pana
|23-1
|76
|7
|(tie) Paris
|21-3
|76
|4
|6. Carterville
|18-5
|45
|6
|7. Fieldcrest
|21-1
|36
|9
|8. Teutopolis
|12-6
|33
|5
|9. Arthur-Lovington-Hammond-Atwood
|19-1
|27
|10
|10. Chicago (Noble Street-Butler)
|15-7
|20
|7
Others receiving votes: Eureka 10. Peotone 8. Freeburg 7. Fairfield 2. Sherrard 2. Rockridge 1. Marshall 1.
|Class 1A Girls
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Okawville (6)
|23-0
|96
|2
|2. Brimfield (3)
|17-3
|78
|1
|3. Cowden-Herrick
|18-1
|67
|6
|4. Tri-County
|17-3
|64
|T3
|5. River Ridge
|16-1
|56
|T3
|6. Mendon Unity
|19-4
|54
|4
|7. Serena
|21-2
|32
|8
|8. Galena
|18-3
|29
|NR
|9. Brown County
|18-4
|28
|7
|10. Havana
|16-4
|11
|9
Others receiving votes: Elmwood 10. Christopher 8. Neoga 5. Carlyle 5. Father McGivney Catholic 2. Morrison 2. Effingham St. Anthony 2. Greenfield 1.