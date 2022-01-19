Listen to this article

Six area programs are part of the latest Associated Press high school basketball rankings, which were released Wednesday afternoon. Two of them, Monticello's boys and Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond's girls, saw an advancement in their respective classes as well.

Below is the complete poll for this week, voted upon by a media contingent that includes News-Gazette preps coordinator Colin Likas.

Class 4A Boys
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Glenbard West (10)19-01001
2. Kenwood15-5862
3. Glenbrook South19-1823
4. Curie17-2644
5. Whitney Young12-6485
6. Normal Community22-1466
7. New Trier17-2357
8. Wheaton Warrenville South19-1239
9. Oswego East20-114T10
10. O'Fallon18-413NR
 

Others receiving votes: Rolling Meadows 12. Brother Rice 9. Larkin 8. Rockford Auburn 5. Quincy 3. Moline 2.

Class 3A Boys

SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Simeon (12)19-11201
2. Hillcrest16-21013
3. Chicago Mt. Carmel18-1862
4. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield)18-2737
5. East St. Louis14-4695
6. Hyde Park13-4654
7. Centralia17-23410
8. Burlington Central17-3248
9. Peoria Notre Dame13-4216
10. Lake Forest16-3169
 

Others receiving votes: St. Ignatius 15. Lemont 14. Kankakee 13. Olney (Richland County) 3. Rock Island 2. Metamora 2. Rockford Boylan 1. Mount Vernon 1.

Class 2A Boys
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Nashville (9)18-21381
2. Leo (4)11-31273
3. DePaul College Prep14-31094
4. Orr (2)9-3952
5. Monticello19-1816
6. Clark10-3555
7. Murphysboro14-154T7
8. El Paso-Gridley17-2519
(tie) Breese Central17-351T7
10. Teutopolis14-420NR
 

Others receiving votes: Momence 14. Pana 9. Hamilton County 7. Rockford Lutheran 3. Breese Mater Dei 2. Pinckneyville 2. Rockridge 2. Beecher 2. Warrensburg-Latham 1. Riverdale 1. Iroquois West 1.

Class 1A Boys
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Yorkville Christian (8)11-101301
2. Scales Mound (6)16-01182
3. Fulton18-11034
4. Peoria Christian16-2845
5. Liberty15-3696
6. South Beloit17-2648
7. Macon Meridian16-2473
8. Madison10-4369
9. Steeleville14-4357
10. Tuscola14-42410
 

Others receiving votes: Cerro Gordo/Bement 11. Farina South Central 10. Effingham St. Anthony 7. Okaw Valley 5. Mounds Meridian 5. Cisne 5. Jacksonville Routt 4. Christopher 3. Cobden 2. Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 2. Lanark Eastland 2. Altamont 2. Concord Triopia 1. Monmouth United 1.

Class 4A Girls
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Benet (3)17-2711
1. Stevenson (2)22-1712
3. Loyola20-2494
(tie) Fremd (3)17-4495 
5. Edwardsville17-4407
6. Kenwood14-4376
7. Normal Community18-3338
8. Hersey19-4273
9. Naperville North20-21810
10. O'Fallon17-39NR
(tie) Bolingbrook12-39NR

Others receiving votes: Joliet West 6. Lyons 6. Downers North 4. Whitney Young 3. Geneva 3. Hononegah 2. Marist 2. South Elgin 1.

Class 3A Girls
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Geneseo (9)22-0991
2. Sycamore (1)18-0763
3. Peoria Notre Dame17-1696
4. Nazareth18-1677
5. Peoria Central15-3595
6. Morton16-3542
7. Lincoln17-4374
8. Mattoon20-2288
9. Bethalto Civic Memorial19-31810
10. Chicago Heights Marian Catholic18-5139

Others receiving votes: Metamora 11. Deerfield 9. Washington 5. Springfield 2. Providence 2. Dixon 1.

Class 2A Girls
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Winnebago (8)21-11141
2. Quincy Notre Dame (1)16-11052
3. Illini West (Carthage) (3)23-1973 
4. Pana23-1767
(tie) Paris21-3764
6. Carterville18-5456
7. Fieldcrest21-1369
8. Teutopolis12-6335
9. Arthur-Lovington-Hammond-Atwood19-12710
10. Chicago (Noble Street-Butler)15-7207

Others receiving votes: Eureka 10. Peotone 8. Freeburg 7. Fairfield 2. Sherrard 2. Rockridge 1. Marshall 1.

Class 1A Girls
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Okawville (6)23-0962
2. Brimfield (3)17-3781
3. Cowden-Herrick18-1676
4. Tri-County17-364T3
5. River Ridge16-156T3
6. Mendon Unity19-4544
7. Serena21-2328
8. Galena18-329NR
9. Brown County18-4287
10. Havana16-4119

Others receiving votes: Elmwood 10. Christopher 8. Neoga 5. Carlyle 5. Father McGivney Catholic 2. Morrison 2. Effingham St. Anthony 2. Greenfield 1.

 
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
 

