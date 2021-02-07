MONTICELLO — This wasn’t the way the Arthur “Buz” Sievers Center was supposed to begin its tenure as Monticello basketball’s chief gymnasium.
With an early-February opening and limited fanfare — both during a pregame dedication ceremony for the Monticello stalwart Sievers and the Saturday afternoon boys’ game against Paxton-Buckley-Loda.
That’s life during the COVID-19 pandemic.
How coach Kevin Roy’s Sages performed once the first whistle shrieked throughout the relatively subdued facility? That’s something Roy and Monticello fans can get behind.
Ben Cresap compiled 17 of his game-high 21 points during a dominant first half for the Sages, who beat the Panthers 56-35 in both teams’ season opener.
“No, I didn’t,” Roy said when asked if he expected Monticello (1-0) to jet out to a 35-9 halftime advantage. “And that’s a tribute to (the players). They’re extremely unselfish individuals and players, and they like each other. They’re a fun team to be around, and you can see that on the court.”
The Sages’ brand of fun showed in their suffocating defense of PBL (0-1).
Because four of Monticello’s five Saturday starters were under 6 feet tall, the Sages depended upon quick-moving hands that clogged passing lanes, as well as fastbreak opportunities that regularly ended with the Panthers helpless to prevent an easy bucket.
“We know we’re not very big,” said Cresap, a 5-9 junior. “But we know we’re quicker than most teams. ... We feel that’s to our advantage.”
Monticello forced PBL into 18 first-half turnovers, an issue the 2019-2020 Panthers — who qualified for a Class 2A sectional semifinal — rarely were plagued by.
The graduation of News-Gazette All-Area first-teamer Trey VanWinkle and fellow seniors Drake Schrodt, Colton Coy, Sam Penicook, Dalton Busboom and Alex Rueck — plus the injury absence of current senior Gavin Coplea — has PBL coach Adam Schonauer working to find a new winning combination.
“Defensively, we’ve got a lot of work to do,” Schonauer said. “Our mindset ... I thought was disappointing, because they finally got a chance to play.”
The Sages lost some key upperclassmen as well — Ryan Reeder, Garrett Kepley and Brett Macak. Joey Sprinkle, a 6-3 junior forward, also wasn’t available Saturday.
But Cresap, Jake Edmondson (10 points, five steals) and Dylan Ginalick (six points, three assists, three steals) are among the returnees who have Monticello looking to build upon last year’s 19-win output.
“We’re just kind of taking it one game at a time and just trying to improve as much as we can,” Cresap said, “... and trying to win every game on our schedule.”
The Panthers, who outscored the Sages 26-21 in the second half, were led by Keegan Busboom’s 12 points and Mason Bruns’ eight points. Both came off the bench for PBL.
“We finally ... were able to run some offense,” Schonauer said. “At least on the offensive end we showed some life.”
Roy is hopeful that, in a post-pandemic future, the approximately 1,500-seat Sievers Center eventually can be full of life as well.
“It’s a tremendous facility that we have here,” Roy said. “Hopefully we can pack it someday and create a great atmosphere.”