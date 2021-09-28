Five local high school football programs remain top-10 ranked in the latest Associated Press poll, which was released Tuesday afternoon. And Monticello is nearing selection as Class 3A's No. 1 squad.
The Sages jumped up one spot to No. 2 in the 3A top 10 after a 42-12 win over Pontiac last Friday. Monticello sits at 5-0 ahead of this coming Friday's Week 6 home game versus Rantoul.
Three other area clubs also continue to hold down top-10 spots, while three others are receiving votes in Class 1A.
Below is the complete poll, which was voted upon by a media contingent that includes News-Gazette preps coordinator Colin Likas.
|Class 8A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Loyola (11)
|(5-0)
|110
|1
|2. Naperville Neuqua Valley
|(5-0)
|97
|3
|3. Glenbard West
|(5-0)
|71
|5
|4. Chicago (Marist)
|(5-1)
|68
|4
|5. Gurnee Warren
|(4-1)
|61
|6
|6. Naperville Central
|(3-2)
|57
|2
|7. Lincoln-Way East
|(4-1)
|51
|8
|8. Maine South
|(4-1)
|44
|7
|9. South Elgin
|(5-0)
|14
|NR
|10. Lockport
|(5-0)
|12
|T10
Others receiving votes: Bolingbrook 10, Palatine 3, Oswego East 2, York 2, Hinsdale Central 2, O'Fallon 1.
|Class 7A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Brother Rice (10)
|(4-1)
|118
|2
|2. Batavia (2)
|(5-0)
|109
|3
|3. Chicago Mt. Carmel
|(4-1)
|88
|1
|4. Wheaton North
|(4-1)
|82
|4
|5. Chicago (St. Rita)
|(3-2)
|72
|5
|6. Hersey
|(5-0)
|61
|6
|7. Normal Community
|(5-0)
|42
|7
|8. Hononegah
|(5-0)
|34
|8
|9. Prospect
|(4-1)
|17
|NR
|10. Wheaton Warrenville South
|(3-2)
|16
|10
Others receiving votes: Geneva 11, Moline 6, Collinsville 3, Pekin 1.
Class 6A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. East St. Louis (12)
|(4-1)
|129
|1
|2. Cary-Grove (1)
|(5-0)
|117
|2
|3. Kankakee
|(5-0)
|93
|3
|4. Chicago (St. Ignatius)
|(5-0)
|79
|NR
|5. Lemont
|(5-0)
|74
|6
|6. Crete-Monee
|(3-2)
|57
|4
|7. Kenwood
|(5-0)
|43
|T7
|8. Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge
|(4-1)
|33
|5
|9. Wauconda
|(5-0)
|29
|9
|10. Lake Forest
|(4-1)
|20
|T7
Others receiving votes: Oak Lawn Richards 19, Belvidere North 11, Machesney Park Harlem 6, Chatham Glenwood 3, Deerfield 2.
|Class 5A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Rochester (11)
|(4-1)
|119
|1
|2. Oak Park (Fenwick) (1)
|(3-2)
|97
|2
|3. Mascoutah
|(5-0)
|77
|4
|4. Providence
|(3-2)
|74
|3
|(tie) Sycamore
|(4-1)
|74
|5
|6. Peoria
|(4-1)
|63
|6
|7. Morris
|(5-0)
|55
|7
|8. Metamora
|(5-0)
|46
|8
|9. Sterling
|(4-1)
|33
|9
|10. Mahomet-Seymour
|(5-0)
|14
|10
Others receiving votes: Chicago (Morgan Park) 4, Glenbard South 3, Marion 1.
|Class 4A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Joliet Catholic (14)
|(5-0)
|140
|1
|2. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield)
|(4-1)
|122
|2
|3. Richmond-Burton
|(5-0)
|111
|3
|4. St. Francis
|(4-1)
|100
|4
|5. Chicago (Phillips)
|(3-2)
|66
|6
|6. Coal City
|(3-2)
|54
|7
|7. Genoa-Kingston
|(4-1)
|40
|8
|8. Kewanee
|(5-0)
|38
|NR
|9. Quincy Notre Dame
|(4-1)
|36
|5
|10. Mt. Zion
|(4-1)
|25
|9
Others receiving votes: Stillman Valley 24, Bethalto Civic Memorial 6, Carterville 4, Hyde Park 2, Dixon 1, St. Laurence 1.
|Class 3A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Wilmington (6)
|(5-0)
|123
|1
|2. Monticello
|(5-0)
|94
|3
|3. IC Catholic (6)
|(5-0)
|92
|2
|4. Unity
|(5-0)
|88
|4
|5. Williamsville
|(4-1)
|74
|5
|6. Byron
|(5-0)
|69
|6
|7. Princeton
|(4-1)
|59
|2
|8. Farmington
|(5-0)
|40
|7
|9. Reed-Custer
|(5-0)
|26
|10
|(tie) Mt. Carmel
|(5-0)
|26
|8
Others receiving votes: Montini 11, Eureka 10, Wheaton Academy 4, Benton 3, Carlinville 2, Chicago (Clark) 2, Nashville 1.
|Class 2A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Decatur St. Teresa (12)
|(5-0)
|120
|1
|2. Breese Mater Dei
|(5-0)
|100
|4
|3. Downs Tri-Valley
|(5-0)
|87
|5
|4. Maroa-Forsyth
|(4-1)
|86
|3
|5. Bismarck-Henning
|(5-0)
|74
|6
|6. Pana
|(5-0)
|63
|7
|7. Rushville-Industry
|(5-0)
|42
|8
|7. Knoxville
|(5-0)
|37
|9
|9. Clifton Central
|(4-1)
|17
|NR
|10. Sterling Newman
|(4-1)
|8
|T10
Others receiving votes: Athens 6, Vandalia 3, Staunton 2, Tremont 2, Rockridge 2, Bishop McNamara 1, Johnston City 1.
|Class 1A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Lena-Winslow (12)
|(5-0)
|120
|1
|2. Camp Point Central
|(4-1)
|86
|5
|(tie) Abingdon
|(5-0)
|86
|8
|4. Carrollton
|(4-1)
|80
|6
|5. Forreston
|(4-1)
|66
|10
|6. St. Bede
|(4-1)
|39
|NR
|7. Mt. Sterling (Brown County)
|(4-1)
|38
|2
|8. Greenfield-Northwestern
|(4-1)
|33
|NR
|9. Winchester West Central
|(4-1)
|29
|4
|10. Moweaqua Central A&M
|(3-2)
|20
|3
Others receiving votes: Salt Fork 18, Ottawa Marquette 12, Fulton 12, Aurora Christian 8, Cumberland 6, Tuscola 4, Nokomis 2, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 1.