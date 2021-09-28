Listen to this article

Five local high school football programs remain top-10 ranked in the latest Associated Press poll, which was released Tuesday afternoon. And Monticello is nearing selection as Class 3A's No. 1 squad.

The Sages jumped up one spot to No. 2 in the 3A top 10 after a 42-12 win over Pontiac last Friday. Monticello sits at 5-0 ahead of this coming Friday's Week 6 home game versus Rantoul.

Three other area clubs also continue to hold down top-10 spots, while three others are receiving votes in Class 1A.

Below is the complete poll, which was voted upon by a media contingent that includes News-Gazette preps coordinator Colin Likas.

Class 8A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Loyola (11)(5-0)1101
2. Naperville Neuqua Valley(5-0)973
3. Glenbard West(5-0)715
4. Chicago (Marist)(5-1)684
5. Gurnee Warren(4-1)616
6. Naperville Central(3-2)572
7. Lincoln-Way East(4-1)518
8. Maine South(4-1)447
9. South Elgin(5-0)14NR
10. Lockport(5-0)12T10
 

Others receiving votes: Bolingbrook 10, Palatine 3, Oswego East 2, York 2, Hinsdale Central 2, O'Fallon 1.

Class 7A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Brother Rice (10)(4-1)1182
2. Batavia (2)(5-0)1093
3. Chicago Mt. Carmel(4-1)881
4. Wheaton North(4-1)824
5. Chicago (St. Rita)(3-2)725
6. Hersey(5-0)616
7. Normal Community(5-0)427
8. Hononegah(5-0)348
9. Prospect(4-1)17NR
10. Wheaton Warrenville South(3-2)1610
 

Others receiving votes: Geneva 11, Moline 6, Collinsville 3, Pekin 1.

Class 6A

SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. East St. Louis (12)(4-1)1291
2. Cary-Grove (1)(5-0)1172
3. Kankakee(5-0)933
4. Chicago (St. Ignatius)(5-0)79NR
5. Lemont(5-0)746
6. Crete-Monee(3-2)574
7. Kenwood(5-0)43T7
8. Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge(4-1)335
9. Wauconda(5-0)299
10. Lake Forest(4-1)20T7
 

Others receiving votes: Oak Lawn Richards 19, Belvidere North 11, Machesney Park Harlem 6, Chatham Glenwood 3, Deerfield 2.

Class 5A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Rochester (11)(4-1)1191
2. Oak Park (Fenwick) (1)(3-2)972
3. Mascoutah(5-0)774
4. Providence(3-2)743
(tie) Sycamore(4-1)745
6. Peoria(4-1)636
7. Morris(5-0)557
8. Metamora(5-0)468
9. Sterling(4-1)339
10. Mahomet-Seymour(5-0)1410
 

Others receiving votes: Chicago (Morgan Park) 4, Glenbard South 3, Marion 1.

Class 4A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Joliet Catholic (14)(5-0)1401
2. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield)(4-1)1222
3. Richmond-Burton(5-0)1113
4. St. Francis(4-1)1004
5. Chicago (Phillips)(3-2)666
6. Coal City(3-2)547
7. Genoa-Kingston(4-1)408
8. Kewanee(5-0)38NR
9. Quincy Notre Dame(4-1)365
10. Mt. Zion(4-1)259
 

Others receiving votes: Stillman Valley 24, Bethalto Civic Memorial 6, Carterville 4, Hyde Park 2, Dixon 1, St. Laurence 1.

Class 3A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Wilmington (6)(5-0)1231
2. Monticello(5-0)943
3. IC Catholic (6)(5-0)922
4. Unity(5-0)884
5. Williamsville(4-1)745
6. Byron(5-0)696
7. Princeton(4-1)592
8. Farmington(5-0)407
9. Reed-Custer(5-0)2610
(tie) Mt. Carmel(5-0)268
 

Others receiving votes: Montini 11, Eureka 10, Wheaton Academy 4, Benton 3, Carlinville 2, Chicago (Clark) 2, Nashville 1.

Class 2A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Decatur St. Teresa (12)(5-0)1201
2. Breese Mater Dei(5-0)1004
3. Downs Tri-Valley(5-0)875
4. Maroa-Forsyth(4-1)863
5. Bismarck-Henning(5-0)746
6. Pana(5-0)637
7. Rushville-Industry(5-0)428
7. Knoxville(5-0)379
9. Clifton Central(4-1)17NR
10. Sterling Newman(4-1)8T10
 

Others receiving votes: Athens 6, Vandalia 3, Staunton 2, Tremont 2, Rockridge 2, Bishop McNamara 1, Johnston City 1.

Class 1A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Lena-Winslow (12)(5-0)1201
2. Camp Point Central(4-1)865
(tie) Abingdon(5-0)868
4. Carrollton(4-1)806
5. Forreston(4-1)6610
6. St. Bede(4-1)39NR
7. Mt. Sterling (Brown County)(4-1)382
8. Greenfield-Northwestern(4-1)33NR
9. Winchester West Central(4-1)294
10. Moweaqua Central A&M(3-2)203
 

Others receiving votes: Salt Fork 18, Ottawa Marquette 12, Fulton 12, Aurora Christian 8, Cumberland 6, Tuscola 4, Nokomis 2, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 1.

Colin Likas is the preps coordinator at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

