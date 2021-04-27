Listen to this article

Monticello, Unity and Prairie Central football have ended the 2021 spring season ranked in the Associated Press polls, with the latest versions released Tuesday afternoon.

Below are the complete polls in all eight classes, as voted upon by a media contingent that includes News-Gazette preps coordinator Colin Likas.

CLASS 8A

RK., TEAM REC. PTS. PREV.

1. Loyola (6) 6-0 69 1

2. Lincoln-Way East (1) 60 64 2

3. Naperville Central 5-1 54 4

4. Gurnee Warren 6-0 45 5

5. Hinsdale Central 6-0 39 8

6. Marist 4-2 37 3

7. Brother Rice 4-2 22 —

8. Maine South 5-1 20 6

9. Barrington 6-0 18 T10

10. Edwardsville 4-2 11 7

Others receiving votes: Huntley 2, South Elgin 2, Naperville Neuqua Valley 1, O'Fallon 1.

CLASS 7A

RK., TEAM REC. PTS. PREV.

1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (3) 4-2 71 1

2. Wheaton North 5-1 67 6

3. Machesney Park Harlem (3) 6-0 64 5

4. St. Charles North (2) 4-1 59 7

5. Prospect 5-1 54 3

6. Wheaton Warrenville South 4-2 37 2

7. Batavia 4-2 33 4

8. Phillips 4-1 23 8

9. Willowbrook 5-1 18 9

10. Lincoln Way West 4-1 8 10

Others receiving votes: Buffalo Grove 5, Normal Community 1.

CLASS 6A

RK., TEAM REC. PTS. PREV.

1. Cary-Grove (5) 4-0 75 1

2. East St. Louis (2) 5-1 73 2

3. Crete-Monee 6-0 59 3

4. Antioch 6-0 58 4

5. Lake Forest (1) 6-0 54 5

6. Peoria 5-1 36 7

7. Simeon 3-0 26 6

8. Rock Island 4-2 22 T10

9. Vernon Hills 5-0 19 —

10. Providence 4-2 5 —

Others receiving votes: Morgan Park 3, Chatham Glenwood 3, Kaneland 3, Washington 2, East Moline United 1, Normal West 1.

CLASS 5A

RK., TEAM REC. PTS. PREV.

1. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin (7) 6-0 78 1

2. St. Rita (1) 6-1 70 2

3. Joliet Catholic 6-0 67 3

4. Rockford Boylan 4-0 56 4

5. Sycamore 6-0 46 6

6. Sterling 5-1 38 5

7. Marion 5-0 29 7

8. Hillcrest 5-1 28 8

9. LaSalle-Peru 5-0 16 —

10. Mascoutah 5-1 8 —

Others receiving votes: Kankakee 3, St. Viator 1.

CLASS 4A

RK., TEAM REC. PTS. PREV.

1. Rochester (6) 5-1 69 1

2. Richmond-Burton (1) 6-0 64 2

3. St. Francis 6-0 54 3

4. Effingham 5-0 51 4

5. Coal City 4-1 40 5

6. Genoa-Kingston 3-0 36 6

7. IC Catholic 3-1 29 7

8. Prairie Central 4-1 21 9

9. Mt. Zion 4-1 12 T10

10. Benton 5-1 9 T10

Others receiving votes: None

CLASS 3A

RK., TEAM REC. PTS. PREV.

1. Williamsville (7) 6-0 88 1

2. Princeton (2) 6-0 82 2

3. Wilmington 5-0 70 3

4. Monticello 6-0 66 4

5. Mt. Carmel 6-0 54 6

6. Fairfield 5-0 45 7

7. Unity 5-0 36 8

8. Byron 4-2 22 5

9. Farmington 4-0 15 10

10. Eureka 3-1 10 9

Others receiving votes: Robinson 4, North Boone 3.

CLASS 2A

RK., TEAM REC. PTS. PREV.

1. Quincy Notre Dame (6) 4-2 73 1

2. Maroa-Forsyth (1) 5-1 72 2

3. St. Teresa (1) 6-0 68 3

4. Clifton Central 6-0 55 4

5. Rockridge 6-0 47 6

6. Breese Mater Dei 4-1 39 5

7. Fieldcrest 4-0 32 7

8. Sterling Newman 3-1 26 8

9. Nashville 4-1 19 9

10. Tri-Valley 3-1 6 10

Others receiving votes: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 3.

CLASS 1A

RK., TEAM REC. PTS. PREV.

1. Lena-Winslow (5) 4-1 79 1

(tie) Aquin (3) 6-0 79 2

3. Central A&M 6-0 62 4

4. Fulton 4-1 57 3

5. Kewanee Wethersfield 5-1 56 6

6. Greensfield-Northwestern (1) 6-0 54 5

7. Galena 4-1 29 8

8. Winchester West Central 5-1 25 —

9. Cumberland 3-0 20 9

10. Brown County 4-2 8 10

Others receiving votes: Princeville 7, Concord Triopia 5, Camp Point Central 5, LeRoy 4, Arcola 3, Cambridge 1, Salt Fork 1.

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

