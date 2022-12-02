MONTICELLO — A $35 million project approved in 2018 gave Monticello High School a brand-new gymnasium, which was eventually named the Art Sievers Center, and improvements to other athletic facilities within the school’s walls.
Now, it’s time for the Sages to take the renovation party outdoors.
Monticello Superintendent Adam Clapp announced Tuesday via Twitter the district is moving forward with a multi-pronged project that will revamp the high school’s football, soccer, baseball and softball facilities.
The biggest change for each: the installment of a turf playing surface.
Sages athletic director Dan Sheehan told The News-Gazette this project, which he added has been a talking point since December 2019, is expected to cost $4.5 million to complete.
Per Clapp’s message on Twitter, the school district is using corporate personal property replacement tax revenue and Piatt County sales tax revenue to fund the project.
“When we finished (the $35 million project), we knew it was time to look at our other facilities. And the words we used were, ‘Let’s finish,’” Sheehan said. “Now that we knew this is our home (and Monticello wasn’t getting a new high school) ... let’s finish what we’ve got.”
The plan Clapp laid out on Twitter for this new project indicates Monticello hopes to have it completed by fall of 2023.
The district has contracted Missouri’s ATG Sports to handle all turf installation.
“They’re a turf company, and they pride themselves on (being) the safest choice, the safest turf,” Sheehan said. “We walked some of their fields. Eureka has a brand-new field that opened in August. We also walked Washington ... and theirs was about a 15-year-old field.”
First on the docket is the soccer field, which is the only one of the four fields that is receiving a new location.
Monticello currently plays its matches on a plot of natural grass at the southeast corner of its campus. The new soccer field will be constructed within the Sages’ pre-existing track, which is situated between the current soccer field and the football field at the Dwight B. Wilkey Complex.
“One of the highlights for this we’re excited about is creating a soccer stadium,” Sheehan said. “We have track lights. We’re going to utilize those more now. ... We’re going to incorporate bleachers for up to 500 (on the west side), a press box and portable dugouts on the east side for the team benches.”
Sheehan said those dugouts are not factored into the $4.5 million price tag. He added there also has been talk about constructing a new scoreboard alongside the field, as well, though that isn’t part of this project.
Clapp wrote on Twitter the groundbreaking on the soccer field is scheduled for this month, adding the field should be completed in mid-April 2023.
Once the soccer field is finalized, the football field would be next up for turf installation.
Sheehan said school officials began to realize they could make better use of the football field. This largely was based upon how much money the district was spending on the Sages’ practice field, in order to ensure the game field was in the best possible condition.
“It really hit home in the state championship run (of 2018) when Argenta-Oreana allowed us to use their facility for practice,” Sheehan said. The Bombers debuted their own turf field earlier in 2018.
“It’s so much more efficient,” Sheehan continued. “If we had turf on it, we could practice every day. Now, the marching band can use it every day. ... The amount of usage, we just kept going, ‘Holy cow.’”
Sheehan said the district hopes to start work on the football field in March 2023 with hopes to finish the project around July 1.
The Piatt County Journal-Republican’s Kevin Barlow wrote in October the Monticello’s school board also is discussing the installation of new lighting for the visitor’s side of the football field.
Sheehan said the board hasn’t yet taken action on this item, and that it isn’t part of this $4.5 million project.
After the football field is complete, Sheehan said, work would begin on the baseball and softball fields. Clapp wrote the anticipated finishing date of those renovations is late summer of 2023 and fall of 2023, respectively.
The baseball and softball fields will feature turf infields and outfields. Sheehan said the fields’ usage beyond high school games — by Monticello Middle School teams, as well as recreation and travel programs — made all-turf the right decision for both. New bullpen areas also will be established at both fields.
New dugouts also are in the works for both fields, though Sheehan said those are not included in the $4.5 million price tag.
Another potential project on the horizon, Clapp wrote, is the creation of a multi-purpose building within the Wilkey Complex. It would “house a weight room, concession stand for soccer and track and restrooms for the Wilkey Complex,” according to Clapp. This still is pending board approval.
“We’ve got the schematics, drawings,” Sheehan said. “That’s just the next step. We just knew we were under a timeline for the turf.”
Sheehan said he’s already hearing plenty from students about the new project — both those who will graduate before the turf fields are finished and those who will get to compete on them in the years ahead.
“We talk about the whole education process of the student-athlete, and this is just another example of how our school and community buy into (that),” Sheehan said. “We’re always looking ahead to the future.”