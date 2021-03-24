Nine local high school football programs earned votes in the 2021 season's first Associated Press polls, which were released Tuesday.
Monticello and Prairie Central fared best among that group. Coach Cully Welter's Sages sit at No. 6 in Class 3A after defeating Bloomington Central Catholic 21-7 in Week 1. Coach Andrew Quain's Hawks hold the No. 5 spot in Class 4A despite their first game, against Rantoul, being canceled.
Fittingly, Monticello will visit Prairie Central at 7 p.m. Friday in an Illini Prairie Conference showdown.
Below are the complete rankings in all eight classes, as voted upon by a media contingent that includes preps coordinator Colin Likas
CLASS 8A
RK., SCHOOL REC PTS
1. Loyola (7) 1-0 87
2. Lincoln-Way East (1) 1-0 81
3. Brother Rice 1-0 61
4. Glenbard West (1) 60
5. Marist 1-0 49
6. Homewood-Flossmoor 1-0 42
7. Naperville Central 1-0 26
8. Gurnee Warren 1-0 25
9. Edwardsville 1-0 22
10. Maine South 1-0 14
Others receiving votes: Hinsdale Central 8. Fremd 6. Huntley 5. Neuqua Valley 3. Oswego 2. Barrington 2. Evanston 2.
CLASS 7A
RK., SCHOOL REC PTS
1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (8) 1-0 80
2. Batavia 1-0 79
3. Wheaton Warrenville South 1-0 57
4. Nazareth 0-0 56
5. DeKalb (1) 1-0 49
6. Phillips 0-0 42
7. Hononegah 1-0 27
8. St. Charles North 1-0 26
9. Hersey 1-0 24
10. Normal Community 1-0 16
Others receiving votes: Prospect 7. Libertyville 6. Rolling Meadows 5. Machesney Park Harlem 4. Lincoln Way West 1.
CLASS 6A
RK., SCHOOL REC PTS
1. East St. Louis (9) 1-0 90
2. Prairie Ridge 1-0 74
3. Cary-Grove 1-0 69
4. Peoria 1-0 49
5. Rock Island 1-0 35
6. Antioch 1-0 33
(tie) Crete-Monee 1-0 33
8. Chatham Glenwood 1-0 27
9. Dunlap 1-0 23
10. Lake Forest 1-0 18
Others receiving votes: Oak Lawn Richards 16. Lemont 13. Providence 6. Deerfield 4. Simeon 4. Kaneland 1.
CLASS 5A
RK., SCHOOL REC PTS
1. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin (9) 1-0 105
2. St. Rita (1) 0-1 90
3. Joliet Catholic (1) 1-0 88
4. Montini 0-1 72
5. Rockford Boylan 1-0 65
6. Sterling 1-0 36
7. Mascoutah 1-0 32
(tie) Hillcrest 1-0 32
9. Decatur MacArthur 1-0 26
10. Fenwick 0-0 18
Others receiving votes: Sycamore 10. Metamora 9. Kankakee 8. St. Viator 5. Glenbard South 4. Morris 2. Payton 1. Highland 1. Cahokia 1.
CLASS 4A
RK., SCHOOL REC PTS
1. Richmond-Burton (1) 1-0 82
2. Rochester (8) 1-0 80
3. Effingham 1-0 61
4. Coal City 1-0 51
5. Prairie Central 0-0 45
6. Wheaton Academy 1-0 39
7. St. Francis 1-0 25
(tie) IC Catholic 0-1 25
9. Stillman Valley 0-0 20
10. Mt. Zion 1-0 17
Others receiving votes: Marengo 15. Chillicothe IVC 13. Bishop McNamara 11. Genoa-Kingston 5. Columbia 5. Richland County 1.
CLASS 3A
RK., SCHOOL REC PTS
1. Williamsville (7) 1-0 83
2. Byron 0-0 79
3. Princeton (2) 1-0 69
4. Wilmington 1-0 56
5. Rock Island Alleman 0-1 52
6. Monticello 1-0 46
7. Eureka 1-0 36
8. Mt. Carmel 1-0 30
9. Fairfield 1-0 23
10. DuQuoin 0-1 7
Others receiving votes: Carlinville 6. Farmington 5. Alton Marquette 1. Vandalia 1. North-Mac 1.
CLASS 2A
RK., SCHOOL REC PTS
1. Maroa-Forsyth (1) 1-0 71
2. Decatur St. Teresa 1-0 62
3. Quincy Notre Dame (5) 1-0 58
4. Breese Mater Dei 1-0 52
5. Fieldcrest 1-0 51
6. Clifton Central (2) 1-0 50
(tie) Sterling Newman (1) 0-0 46
8. Nashville 1-0 32
9. Auburn 1-0 11
10. Rockridge 1-0 9
(tie) Chester 1-0 9
(tie) Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (0-1) 9
Others receiving votes: Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 8. Tri-Valley 6. Watseka 5. Eastland-Pearl City 2. Flora 1. St. Edward 1.
CLASS 1A
RK., SCHOOL REC PTS
1. Lena-Winslow (6) 0-1 84
2. Aquin (1) 1-0 69
3. Kewanee Wethersfield (2) 1-0 68
4. Central A&M 1-0 60
5. Morrison 1-0 50
6. Athens 1-0 34
(tie) Camp Point Central 1-0 34
8. Greenfield-Northwestern 1-0 31
9. Fulton 0-0 19
10. Arcola 0-0 13
Others receiving votes: Concord Triopia 10. Aurora Christian 8. Argenta-Oreana 5. Orangeville 2. Princeville 2. Fisher 2. Oakwood 1. Cambridge 1. Carrollton 1.