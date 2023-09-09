MONTICELLO — The Monticello football team’s 56-14 win against St. Louis Confluence Prep featured plenty of positive takeaways.
The Sages spread the ball around to their deep group of wide receivers.
Monticello’s backups also got to play significant time in the second half after the hosts built a 49-6 lead at halftime.
Ike Young racked up 66 rushing yards in the first half and returned an interception 60 yards for a touchdown on the defensive side of the ball.
It also came with an early scare after the Titans — who only had 26 players suited up — answered the Sages’ game-opening 65-yard scoring drive with James Holmes’ 60-yard rush that cut the deficit to 7-6 with 8:59 left in the first.
“Overall, I thought we were fairly well-focused and the effort was fine,” Welter said. “Obviously, disappointed in giving up the early touchdown run, and I thought we could defend a little better early on some of their run game.”
It was never that close again as the Sages (2-1) rattled off 42 consecutive points en route to their second consecutive win.
“I was happy with our offense last week, particularly in the first half, and I thought there were some really positive things (Saturday),” Welter said. “I think the penalties took us a little bit out of our rhythm, but overall, I thought we executed pretty well.”
Monticello’s strong opening to the interstate matchup allowed the clock to run for the duration of the second half, stopped only by a 41-yard touchdown rush from backup quarterback Heyden Romano and another touchdown from Holmes.
Young had one touchdown on eight carries in the first half while quarterback Luke Teschke found seven different receivers in the opening 24 minutes of play.
“We have so many different athletes, skill-wise, on this team that you can’t really go wrong with who gets the ball,” Teschke said. “It makes me feel good as a quarterback, too, because I know I’m getting the ball out and doing well.”
Young, Raiden Colbert, Nolan Buehnerkemper, Carter Foran, Braydon Tharp, Cole Sowinski and Trey Welter each caught at least one pass.
Colbert, Foran and Tharp added touchdown receptions, as Teschke finished with 231 yards and three touchdowns in the opening half.
Sowinski was perfect on his eight extra-point attempts.
“Our offense was really strong (Saturday),” Colbert said. “We came out ready to play. We got the quick drives, got touchdowns when we needed them, and Ike was stepping up his game (Saturday). He had a very good game. We all played very well.”
Monticello’s defense settled in quickly after Holmes’ heroics on the second play the Titans ran from scrimmage. The space he had found up the middle was largely closed off for the remainder of the game.
“There wasn’t an adjustment,” Welter said. “We just needed to fit up better on that play. We needed to do our jobs and sometimes you don’t, and the problem when you don’t against a team like that, is they can take it to the house.”
Monticello was undeterred by the elements in its lone Saturday contest of the regular season, which played out under the sunshine on a 75-degree afternoon.
“It was probably a little warmer than we anticipated,” Welter said, “but that’s early September in Illinois. It was pretty much a normal week. We just got a little extra time on Thursday that we normally don’t get.”
There remain things for the Sages to clean up as they prepare to host Bloomington Central Catholic on Sept. 15.
The Saints improved to 3-0 with a 44-7 victory over Paxton-Buckley-Loda on Friday night.
“BCC is looking really good. We know we’ll have our hands full with them,” Welter said. “Hopefully, we made some strides. We’ll watch the film and we’ll continue to practice. I feel like the last two weeks our practice has been good, so that’s all we can do to improve ourselves and see what happens.”