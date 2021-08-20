CHAMPAIGN — Dylan Thomas’ biography on the Illinois football website is full of frustrating moments.
“Missed the season with an injury” in 2019. “Missed the season with an injury” in 2020. “Medically retired from football” in 2021.
Thomas announced that last item on Thursday via Twitter, with the defensive back and 2018 Monticello graduate ending his playing career for medical reasons.
“The past three years as an Illinois football player have been an incredible experience,” Thomas wrote. “Ever since I was a little kid going to all the home games, I have wanted to be an Illinois football player. Realizing that dream is one of the proudest moments of my life.”
But along with all of those unfortunate moments, a positive development exists within Thomas’ bio.
“Will work as a student assistant” in 2021.
Thomas isn’t leaving his Champaign-Urbana family just yet.
“While my journey as an Illinois football player is coming to a close,” Thomas wrote, “my journey will continue, and I look forward to being in my next role as a student assistant.”
Illini coach Bret Bielema said during his Thursday Zoom call that Thomas already is hard at work in his new position with the program.
“In the last five days as a student assistant coach, he’s been off the charts,” Bielema said. “I’ve been very impressed with him and excited to walk this new chapter with him. ... “He’ll be involved with us every day, every practice, home and away games, and we’re going to utilize that NCAA rule to use him as a student-athlete coach as much as we can.”
Thomas’ father, Bryan, is a former Illini himself. And Thomas’ step-grandfather is former Wisconsin coach Barry Alvarez. Coincidentally, ex-Badgers boss Bielema actually knew of the Thomas family before taking over Illinois football.
“(Dylan Thomas) was getting a COVID test, and I was with a couple administrative people and they said, ‘That’s Dylan Thomas. And you’d know his dad, Bryan Thomas.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh, yeah, I know BT,’” Bielema said. “His dad and I met several years ago, back when I was at the University of Wisconsin. I had no idea his son was on the team as a player.”
Bielema later presented Dylan Thomas with the idea of switching positions. Thomas’ first three seasons with the Illini were spent in the receivers room.
“He had gone through some surgeries. I just felt he needed something, a kind of change of pace, a different direction,” Bielema said. “He switched, rehabbed, did everything he was supposed to do.”
That ultimately didn’t matter, as far as Thomas’ playing career was concerned.
“This fall there was a little play where he extended and reached out for a ball and unfortunately had his shoulder injured again,” Bielema said. “I knew the emotional reaction out of him, that it was probably going to be one of those moments that defined whether or not he was going to play ball anymore.”
So Bielema added another piece to the family-based mantra he’s preached at Illinois and found a different job for Thomas.
“He’s a very intelligent (person). Great football IQ,” Bielema said. “His care factor for the University of Illinois is through the roof.”
Peters rates honor. Sixth-year Illini quarterback Brandon Peters on Thursday was named to the 2021 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award preseason watch list.
The honor is bestowed annually upon the top senior/upperclassman quarterback, chosen by a committee made up of football journalists, commentators, announcers and former players.
Peters was named to last year’s Golden Arm Award watch list and also cracked the 2020 Maxwell Award watch list. The latter honor is given to the nation’s top all-around player as decided by a panel of sportswriters, sportscasters and coaches.
Peters is back for a third season at Illinois, following three years at Michigan, and he is the expected starter for next Friday’s 2021 opener versus Nebraska.
He went 39 of 80 passing for 429 yards and three touchdowns passing last fall.
Illini announce captains. Illinois on Thursday announced six captains for the upcoming 2021 season, as chosen by a team-wide players’ vote.
Center Doug Kramer, linebacker Jake Hansen and punter Blake Hayes all became three-time captains, the first such occurrence in program history. Left tackle Vederian Lowe, outside linebacker Owen Carney Jr. and cornerback Tony Adams all were named first-time captains, as well.
Kramer and Hansen have been Illini since 2016, and the other four have been part of the program since 2017.
All utilized an extra year of eligibility offered by the NCAA in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and all have started at their respective positions for at least four seasons.