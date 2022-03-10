CHAMPAIGN — The people of Monticello have waited a long time for one of their boys’ basketball teams to win even a single IHSA state tournament game.
It had never happened prior to Thursday’s Class 2A semifinal between their Sages and Rockridge.
But Kevin Roy’s athletes weren’t about to get in a hurry just to achieve that elusive goal.
That’d go against a major tenet of their playing style.
So they exercised just a bit more patience. Thirty-two game minutes worth on Lou Henson Court.
And they earned that win as a result.
One more victory will deliver them a state championship.
Monticello used its typical stifling defense plus a brutally efficient offense to dispatch Rockridge 54-38 inside State Farm Center.
“We just wanted to approach this game just like we have every game,” said Roy, in his 16th season as the Sages’ coach. “They are a special group. They’ve bought in. They just have a pure love of the game and each other. They play the game for each other.
“When they came in as freshmen, you always hear parents talk, ‘Oh, this is a special group.’ I heard that with this group. I had one particular parent say, ‘This could be your next team.’ … And they were right. They’re here.”
Monticello (33-3) reached this point by refusing to betray its identity against anyone, including the Rockets (26-7).
So what if the Sages didn’t score until senior guard Trevor Fox hit a three-pointer 92 seconds into Thursday’s tilt? They still were winning 3-0.
So what if they ran more than one minute off the clock on two separate occasions in the first quarter before taking a shot? Each possession ended with senior forward Joey Sprinkle tallying two points.
So what if they harbored the ball at their end of the floor for the second quarter’s first 2 minutes and 57 seconds, courtesy precise passing and a pair of offensive rebounds? They managed to send Sprinkle to the free-throw line.
Monticello got nearly everything it wanted before halftime, and Rockridge gained very little of what it desired.
It made the Sages’ 16-8 advantage feel significantly bigger and set the tone for the remainder of the outing, in which they ultimately led by as many as 20 points.
“You don’t ever know how the game’s going to unfold,” said Roy, who watched his 2016-17 Monticello club drop two games and finish fourth in that season’s Class 2A state showcase. “If you control the ball and control the pace of the game, that’s a huge benefit to you as a team.
“We weren’t intentionally holding the ball for two minutes, so it’s a compliment to their defense. We just continued to move the ball and play great.”
Rockets coach Andy Saey noted that he appreciated Roy’s praise, though it likely did little to blunt the pain of his team’s loss.
“They did a good job of controlling the pace of the game,” Saey said. “They really dictated over the course of the first half what we had to do looking into the second half, in terms of getting out of what we normally do and making us pressure a little bit more.”
Saey said Rockridge’s pack-line man-to-man defense isn’t typically built to “get out in pressure and get a lot of turnovers.”
Which is exactly what the Rockets needed after falling behind early.
“It’s difficult,” Saey said, “especially when we have to adapt and adjust a little bit from who we are, who we’ve been all season. Obviously, they’re a well-oiled machine.”
Monticello attempted just 25 field goals all afternoon as the Sages declined to rush their attack unless a golden opportunity presented itself.
That led to Roy’s bunch shooting 68 percent from the field, including 57.1 percent from three-point range.
Paired with Monticello’s 16-of-19 free throws ledger, Rockridge needed to convert at a near-perfect rate on its own field goal bids. A solid 46.9 percent mark on 32 tries just wasn’t going to cut it.
“They did have good help defense. Not a lot of teams have that kind of defense … and it was difficult to get anything open,” said Rockets senior guard Nate Henry, who potted just two first-half points before finishing with 13 points on 4-of-12 shooting. Freshman center Tyson Bull was the only other Rockridge athlete to generate more than five points, logging a game-high 18.
“I don’t think I had one single shot that was wide open," Henry added.
The Sages didn’t obtain an abundance of clean looks, either.
But a heavy dose of cut passes to Sprinkle once he freed himself from Bull meant Sprinkle paced Monticello with 17 points on 7-of-7 shooting from the field.
“It just kind of came,” Sprinkle said. “My guy, he kept stepping up whenever these guys would drive and they just kept dropping it down to me, and it worked.”
The guards around Sprinkle did plenty of damage as well.
Fox sank two three-pointers on his way to 12 points. Senior guard Ben Cresap dished out a game-best six assists to go with 12 points of his own. And senior guard Dylan Ginalick swished 6 of 7 free throws as part of his 10-point outing.
“They are united. They play great together,” Roy said. “We’re not one individual. Our strength comes from our team.”
Speaking of united, the Sages unsurprisingly brought a heavy backing with them for the 30-minute trip east to Champaign-Urbana.
Besides the throngs of white-shirted students sitting directly behind Monticello’s bench, pockets of purple existed throughout the home of Illinois basketball.
“It was everything I could’ve ever imagined,” Cresap said. “Looking up and seeing our crowd, seeing our hometown here to support us just gave us so much energy. And it was a joy to play out on that floor.”
The Sages should be joined by a similarly raucous group of rooters at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, when they’ll duke it out with either Chicago DePaul College Prep (26-5) or Nashville (27-4) for the Class 2A state championship.
A couple other Monticello boys’ athletic programs have topped the IHSA state mountain — the football team in 2018 and the boys’ cross-country units of 2014 and 2019.
Roy’s Sages feel they can add their names to that list.
“We want to become the first state champion in school history,” senior guard Tanner Buehnerkemper said, “so that’s all we really care about at this point.”