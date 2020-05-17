A look at three athletes from Monticello who hope to make a mark with their respective fall sports team later this year:
ASHLEY LONG
Class of 2021, girls’ golf
She’s most looking forward to ... the new challenges that this season will present. In the past, I’ve typically played with girls who are older than me, but now I’m the oldest. It will be a great change getting to meet and play with new people.
Representing Monticello athletics ... has been such an incredible experience for me throughout my high school career. I’ve had the opportunity to make many connections and friendships that I otherwise wouldn’t.
The pandemic has taught her ... how sports truly bring an entire community together. I now see competing more as a privilege.
RENNI FULTZ
Class of 2022, volleyball
She’s most looking forward to ... spend(ing) time with my teammates this fall. I think we are going to have great chemistry and energy. I look forward to working hard and creating our own success.
Through representing Monticello in athletics through the years ... I take a lot of pride in being a Monticello Sage. It is amazing how much support we get from our community. Being a part of the legacy of athletic success is a true honor.
The pandemic has taught her ... putting in work daily with my teammates is a reward within itself, and getting to compete in games with them is an incredible bonus.
COHEN NEIGHBORS
Class of 2023, boys’ soccer
What he’s most looking forward to is ... getting to play with all my teammates again and see how much we’ve improved our skill from last year, and to see if we can make it further than we did last year.
Thinking about what it’s meant to represent Monticello athletics ... it’s been fun having the opportunity to try and win a trophy for your school, and it’s always a good feeling when you do.
The ongoing pandemic ... hasn’t changed my view (on sports) much. The only thing I’m worried about is if it will die down so we will have the chance to have a soccer season next year.