A chat with a high school athlete preparing for a fall sports season amid the coronavirus pandemic. Today, Monticello football player CHRIS BROWN, who will be a senior next season.
You’d normally be competing in track and field right now.
I would be. I’d be getting ready for sectionals and state, basically. I’ve been going to the track and running, and then I’ve been working out every single day. Track helps me get more hyped up for football season and (with) getting my endurance going.
Have you thought about how your senior football season might be affected by the pandemic?
Actually, if we don’t have the season in Illinois, I’m most likely going to be moving to Florida to play for a football team, King’s Academy — this team that needs a running back. I’m just waiting (for word) on the season and what they’re going to do in Illinois — if they’re going to open up or not. Just waiting for answers.I’m wanting to stay here. I want to play with Monticello.
How did you connect with this team in Florida?
My cousin Taylor (Buchanan), the one I work out with all the time, his cousin (Keith Allen) is the head coach of the team. (Buchanan) asked him if there was any possible way, if Illinois doesn’t open up, can I go play down there — because they’re opened up already. (Allen) said, “Send me your highlights,” and apparently he really liked watching me. So he’s like, “You’re the real deal, and I want you to play for my team.”
How is this decision affecting you emotionally?
It’d be upsetting because my parents won’t be able to come and watch me all the time, and I’ll miss all my friends from here. But it’s my dream to play football, and I love football and I want to go as far as I can in football. My dream is to go play in the NFL. It always has been since I was a little kid.
Do you have a favorite memory from your time with Monticello football so far?
My freshman year playing varsity, my first time scoring a touchdown. It was a 63-yard punt return. That was when I really showed Coach (Cully) Welter what I could do on the field.