All-Area girls’ cross-country Runner of the Year,Monticello’s Mabry Bruhn, with the Santa Sun Singer cutout at Allerton Park & Retreat Center on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022.

 Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette

MONTICELLO — State champion and two-time News-Gazette All-Area Cross-Country Runner of the Year Mabry Bruhn has committed to Illinois.

The Monticello senior took to Twitter to make the announcement Friday.

Bruhn in the fall gave the Sages their first-ever girls’ cross-country individual state champion, as well as their second overall in school history after Steve Schroeder in the 2011 1A boys’ state final.

