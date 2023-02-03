MONTICELLO — State champion and two-time News-Gazette All-Area Cross-Country Runner of the Year Mabry Bruhn has committed to Illinois.
The Monticello senior took to Twitter to make the announcement Friday.
STAYING HOME🔶🔷 I am beyond excited and blessed to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Illinois to run cross country and track! A big thank you to @IlliniCoachHav and @Illini_tfxc_dir for this opportunity! GO ILLINI!!🔶🔷 pic.twitter.com/EvK1iDqXEG— mabry bruhn (@mabs133) February 3, 2023
Bruhn in the fall gave the Sages their first-ever girls’ cross-country individual state champion, as well as their second overall in school history after Steve Schroeder in the 2011 1A boys’ state final.