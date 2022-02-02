Three local high school basketball programs reside in their respective Associated Press top-10 lists, as determined via Wednesday's latest vote. Five other area squads are receiving votes as well.
Below is the complete latest AP prep basketball poll, as chosen by a media panel that includes News-Gazette preps coordinator Colin Likas.
|Class 4A Boys
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Glenbard West (8)
|25-0
|80
|1
|2. New Trier
|24-2
|67
|6
|3. Glenbrook South
|23-2
|65
|2
|4. Normal Community
|24-1
|56
|5
|5. Kenwood
|18-6
|43
|3
|6. Curie
|20-4
|33
|4
|7. Oswego East
|25-1
|19
|9
|8. Whitney Young
|15-8
|18
|8
|9. Brother Rice
|20-2
|13
|NR
|(tie) Wheaton Warrenville South
|23-2
|13
|7
Others receiving votes: Rolling Meadows 10. Quincy 9. Moline 7. O'Fallon 3. Rockford Auburn 2. Larkin 2.
|Class 3A Boys
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Simeon (9)
|20-2
|90
|1
|2. Hillcrest
|22-2
|81
|2
|3. East St. Louis
|18-5
|66
|3
|4. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield)
|23-2
|63
|4
|5. Hyde Park
|17-6
|45
|7
|6. Burlington Central
|23-3
|37
|8
|7. Chicago Mt. Carmel
|21-3
|29
|5
|8. Centralia
|22-3
|25
|6
|9. Harvey Thornton
|14-8
|24
|NR
|10. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights)
|14-8
|10
|NR
|(tie) Metamora
|19-6
|10
|NR
Others receiving votes: Lemont 7. Kankakee 4. Rockford Boylan 2. Olney (Richland County) 1. Rock Island 1.
|Class 2A Boys
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Leo (10)
|16-3
|117
|1
|2. DePaul College Prep
|17-4
|96
|2
|3. Breese Central (2)
|22-3
|95
|3
|4. Clark
|16-3
|89
|5
|5. El Paso-Gridley
|22-2
|61
|7
|6. Nashville
|19-4
|52
|8
|7. Orr
|22-2
|43
|4
|8. Monticello
|22-3
|29
|9
|9. Rockford Lutheran
|19-6
|14
|NR
|10. Chicago (Pers. Charter1Leadership)
|22-4
|12
|NR
Others receiving votes: Momence 11. Murphysboro 10. Kankakee (McNamara) 6. Teutopolis 5. Breese Mater Dei 4. Hamilton County 4. Pana 4. Pinckneyville 4. Rockridge 2. Riverdale 1. Massac County 1.
|Class 1A Boys
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Scales Mound (4)
|21-1
|100
|1
|2. Yorkville Christian (7)
|13-12
|97
|2
|3. Fulton
|22-2
|84
|3
|4. Liberty (1)
|19-4
|70
|5
|5. Macon Meridian
|18-5
|65
|4
|6. Tuscola
|20-4
|53
|7
|7. South Beloit
|18-3
|38
|6
|8. Concord Triopia
|23-4
|36
|NR
|9. Jacksonville Routt
|17-5
|23
|8
|10. Peoria Christian
|20-4
|22
|9
Others receiving votes: Madison 16. Altamont 16. Midland 14. East Dubuque 8. LeRoy 7. Steeleville 3. Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 3. Monmouth United 2. Metro-East Lutheran 1. Brown County 1. Christopher 1.
|Class 4A Girls
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Stevenson (7)
|27-1
|70
|1
|2. Benet
|26-2
|62
|2
|3. Loyola
|24-2
|54
|3
|4. Kenwood
|18-5
|40
|5
|5. Edwardsville
|22-4
|35
|4
|6. Barrington
|21-5
|26
|10
|7. Naperville North
|24-2
|24
|6
|8. Fremd
|22-5
|21
|7
|(tie) Hersey
|24-4
|21
|9
|10. Bolingbrook
|16-4
|12
|NR
Others receiving votes: Joliet West 8. Normal Community 6. O'Fallon 2. Geneva 2. Hononegah 1. Lyons 1.
|Class 3A Girls
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Geneseo (4)
|26-1
|73
|1
|2. Peoria Notre Dame (2)
|22-1
|68
|3
|3. Peoria Central (1)
|21-3
|60
|T4
|4. Nazareth
|23-2
|59
|6
|5. Sycamore (1)
|23-1
|55
|2
|6. Morton
|21-4
|34
|T4
|7. Mattoon
|23-2
|26
|7
|8. Lincoln
|20-6
|19
|9
|9. Metamora
|20-3
|16
|10
|10.Montini
|20-6
|7
|NR
|(tie)Bethalto Civic Memorial
|24-4
|7
|NR
Others receiving votes: Deerfield 6. Providence 4. Springfield 2. Mahomet-Seymour 2. Dixon 1. Washington 1.
|Class 2A Girls
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Quincy Notre Dame (7)
|21-1
|97
|1
|2. Winnebago (3)
|25-2
|91
|2
|3. Illini West (Carthage)
|26-2
|76
|3
|4. Pana
|26-1
|68
|4
|5. Paris
|24-3
|54
|5
|6. Carterville
|22-5
|43
|6
|7. Chicago (Noble Street-Butler)
|20-9
|32
|9
|8. Fieldcrest
|26-2
|27
|T7
|9. Teutopolis
|17-7
|19
|T7
|10. Peotone
|21-4
|15
|NR
Others receiving votes: Arthur-Lovington-Hammond-Atwood 9. Freeburg 6. Sherrard 4. Clinton 2. Benton 2. Marshall 1. Fairfield 1. Alton Marquette 1. Princeton 1. Rockridge 1.
|Class 1A Girls
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Okawville (6)
|26-1
|86
|1
|2. Brimfield (3)
|22-4
|83
|2
|3. Tri-County
|23-3
|68
|3
|4. Mendon Unity
|22-4
|54
|4
|5. River Ridge
|20-2
|41
|6
|6. Brown County
|24-5
|37
|7
|7. Galena
|23-3
|30
|8
|8. Orangeville
|23-4
|22
|NR
|(tie) Serena
|27-2
|22
|5
|10. Cowden-Herrick
|21-4
|19
|10
Others receiving votes: Havana 7. Christopher 7. Elmwood 4. Galatia 4. Effingham St. Anthony 3. Salt Fork 3. Morrison 1. Neoga 1. Greenfield 1. Father McGivney Catholic 1. Carlyle 1.