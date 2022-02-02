Listen to this article

Three local high school basketball programs reside in their respective Associated Press top-10 lists, as determined via Wednesday's latest vote. Five other area squads are receiving votes as well.

Below is the complete latest AP prep basketball poll, as chosen by a media panel that includes News-Gazette preps coordinator Colin Likas.

Class 4A Boys
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Glenbard West (8)25-0801
2. New Trier24-2676
3. Glenbrook South23-2652
4. Normal Community24-1565
5. Kenwood18-6433
6. Curie20-4334
7. Oswego East25-1199
8. Whitney Young15-8188
9. Brother Rice20-213NR
(tie) Wheaton Warrenville South23-2137

Others receiving votes: Rolling Meadows 10. Quincy 9. Moline 7. O'Fallon 3. Rockford Auburn 2. Larkin 2.

Class 3A Boys
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Simeon (9)20-2901
2. Hillcrest22-2812
3. East St. Louis18-5663
4. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield)23-2634
5. Hyde Park17-6457
6. Burlington Central23-3378
7. Chicago Mt. Carmel21-3295
8. Centralia22-3256
9. Harvey Thornton14-824NR
10. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights)14-810NR
(tie) Metamora19-610NR

Others receiving votes: Lemont 7. Kankakee 4. Rockford Boylan 2. Olney (Richland County) 1. Rock Island 1.

Class 2A Boys
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Leo (10)16-31171
2. DePaul College Prep17-4962
3. Breese Central (2)22-3953
4. Clark16-3895
5. El Paso-Gridley22-2617
6. Nashville19-4528
7. Orr22-2434
8. Monticello22-3299
9. Rockford Lutheran19-614NR
10. Chicago (Pers. Charter1Leadership)22-412NR

Others receiving votes: Momence 11. Murphysboro 10. Kankakee (McNamara) 6. Teutopolis 5. Breese Mater Dei 4. Hamilton County 4. Pana 4. Pinckneyville 4. Rockridge 2. Riverdale 1. Massac County 1.

Class 1A Boys
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Scales Mound (4)21-11001
2. Yorkville Christian (7)13-12972
3. Fulton22-2843
4. Liberty (1)19-4705
5. Macon Meridian18-5654
6. Tuscola20-4537
7. South Beloit18-3386
8. Concord Triopia23-436NR
9. Jacksonville Routt17-5238
10. Peoria Christian20-4229

Others receiving votes: Madison 16. Altamont 16. Midland 14. East Dubuque 8. LeRoy 7. Steeleville 3. Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 3. Monmouth United 2. Metro-East Lutheran 1. Brown County 1. Christopher 1.

Class 4A Girls
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Stevenson (7)27-1701
2. Benet26-2622
3. Loyola24-2543
4. Kenwood18-5405
5. Edwardsville22-4354
6. Barrington21-52610
7. Naperville North24-2246
8. Fremd22-5217
(tie) Hersey24-4219
10. Bolingbrook16-412NR

Others receiving votes: Joliet West 8. Normal Community 6. O'Fallon 2. Geneva 2. Hononegah 1. Lyons 1.

Class 3A Girls
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Geneseo (4)26-1731
2. Peoria Notre Dame (2)22-1683
3. Peoria Central (1)21-360T4
4. Nazareth23-2596
5. Sycamore (1)23-1552
6. Morton21-434T4
7. Mattoon23-2267
8. Lincoln20-6199
9. Metamora20-31610
10.Montini20-67NR
(tie)Bethalto Civic Memorial24-47NR

Others receiving votes: Deerfield 6. Providence 4. Springfield 2. Mahomet-Seymour 2. Dixon 1. Washington 1.

Class 2A Girls
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Quincy Notre Dame (7)21-1971
2. Winnebago (3)25-2912
3. Illini West (Carthage)26-2763
4. Pana26-1684
5. Paris24-3545
6. Carterville22-5436
7. Chicago (Noble Street-Butler)20-9329
8. Fieldcrest26-227T7
9. Teutopolis17-719T7
10. Peotone21-415NR

Others receiving votes: Arthur-Lovington-Hammond-Atwood 9. Freeburg 6. Sherrard 4. Clinton 2. Benton 2. Marshall 1. Fairfield 1. Alton Marquette 1. Princeton 1. Rockridge 1.

Class 1A Girls
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Okawville (6)26-1861
2. Brimfield (3)22-4832
3. Tri-County23-3683
4. Mendon Unity22-4544
5. River Ridge20-2416
6. Brown County24-5377
7. Galena23-3308
8. Orangeville23-422NR
(tie) Serena27-2225
10. Cowden-Herrick21-41910

Others receiving votes: Havana 7. Christopher 7. Elmwood 4. Galatia 4. Effingham St. Anthony 3. Salt Fork 3. Morrison 1. Neoga 1. Greenfield 1. Father McGivney Catholic 1. Carlyle 1.

