Three area boys' basketball programs will carry a No. 1 seed into the IHSA postseason: Monticello in Class 2A and both Tuscola and Cerro Gordo/Bement in Class 1A.
This information and other local postseason seeds were released Thursday afternoon. Regional matchups will be announced Friday afternoon, with the playoffs set to begin next Saturday, Feb. 19, in the regional quarterfinal round.
Below are the seeds for each sub-sectional containing at least one area program.
Class 3A Danville Sectional
Sub-Sectional B
(1) Lincoln
*(2) Morton
*(3) Mahomet-Seymour
(4) Centennial
(5) Normal West
(6) Danville
(7) Bloomington
(8) Champaign Central
(9) Urbana
(10) Rantoul
Class 2A Clifton Central Sectional
Sub-Sectional A
(1) Monticello
(2) St. Joseph-Ogden
*(3) Unity
(4) Prairie Central
(5) Iroquois West
(6) Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin
(7) Oakwood
(8) Paxton-Buckley-Loda
(9) Clifton Central
(10) Westville
*(11) Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
(12) Hoopeston Area
Class 2A Olympia Sectional
Sub-Sectional B
(1) Normal U-High
(2) Warrensburg-Latham
*(3) Bloomington Central Catholic
*(4) Maroa-Forsyth
(5) Williamsville
(6) Deer Creek-Mackinaw
(7) Tri-Valley
(8) Riverton
(9) Tremont
(10) Clinton
(11) Olympia
(12) Tri-City/Sangamon Valley
Class 2A Flora Sectional
Sub-Sectional A
(1) Teutopolis
(2) Mt. Carmel
(3) Fairfield
(4) Newton
*(5) Robinson
(6) Flora
(7) Paris
(8) Marshall
*(9) Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond
(10) Lawrenceville
(11) Shelbyville
(12) Hutsonville-Palestine
(13) Sullivan
Class 1A Effingham St. Anthony Sectional
Sub-Sectional A
(1) Tuscola
(2) Meridian
*(3) Stewardson-Strasburg
(4) Okaw Valley
*(5) Arcola
(6) Neoga
(7) Casey-Westfield
(8) Cumberland
(9) Tri-County
(10) La Salette
(11) Martinsville
(12) Edinburg
(13) Villa Grove
(14) Chrisman
(15) Central A&M
(16) Heritage
Class 1A Watseka Sectional
Sub-Sectional A
(1) Flanagan-Cornell
*(2) Milford
(3) LeRoy
(4) Cornerstone
(5) Lexington
(6) Heyworth
(7) Watseka
(8) Cissna Park
(9) St. Anne
(10) Normal Calvary
(11) Tri-Point
*(12) Roanoke-Benson
(13) Ridgeview
(14) Lowpoint-Washburn
(15) Donovan
(16) Kankakee Grace
Sub-Sectional B
(1) Cerro Gordo/Bement
*(2) St. Thomas More
*(3) St. Teresa
(4) Decatur Lutheran
(5) Salt Fork
(6) Mt. Pulaski
(7) Georgetown-Ridge Farm
(8) Judah Christian
(9) Uni High
(10) Armstrong-Potomac
(11) Argenta-Oreana
(12) Schlarman
(13) Fisher
(14) Blue Ridge
(15) DeLand-Weldon
(16) Decatur Christian
*Indicates regional host