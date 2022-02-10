Listen to this article

Three area boys' basketball programs will carry a No. 1 seed into the IHSA postseason: Monticello in Class 2A and both Tuscola and Cerro Gordo/Bement in Class 1A.

This information and other local postseason seeds were released Thursday afternoon. Regional matchups will be announced Friday afternoon, with the playoffs set to begin next Saturday, Feb. 19, in the regional quarterfinal round.

Below are the seeds for each sub-sectional containing at least one area program.

Class 3A Danville Sectional

Sub-Sectional B

(1) Lincoln

*(2) Morton

*(3) Mahomet-Seymour

(4) Centennial

(5) Normal West

(6) Danville

(7) Bloomington

(8) Champaign Central

(9) Urbana

(10) Rantoul

Class 2A Clifton Central Sectional

Sub-Sectional A

(1) Monticello

(2) St. Joseph-Ogden

*(3) Unity

(4) Prairie Central

(5) Iroquois West

(6) Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin

(7) Oakwood

(8) Paxton-Buckley-Loda

(9) Clifton Central

(10) Westville

*(11) Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley

(12) Hoopeston Area

Class 2A Olympia Sectional

Sub-Sectional B

(1) Normal U-High

(2) Warrensburg-Latham

*(3) Bloomington Central Catholic

*(4) Maroa-Forsyth

(5) Williamsville

(6) Deer Creek-Mackinaw

(7) Tri-Valley

(8) Riverton

(9) Tremont

(10) Clinton

(11) Olympia

(12) Tri-City/Sangamon Valley

Class 2A Flora Sectional

Sub-Sectional A

(1) Teutopolis

(2) Mt. Carmel

(3) Fairfield

(4) Newton

*(5) Robinson

(6) Flora

(7) Paris

(8) Marshall

*(9) Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond

(10) Lawrenceville

(11) Shelbyville

(12) Hutsonville-Palestine

(13) Sullivan

Class 1A Effingham St. Anthony Sectional

Sub-Sectional A

(1) Tuscola

(2) Meridian

*(3) Stewardson-Strasburg

(4) Okaw Valley

*(5) Arcola

(6) Neoga

(7) Casey-Westfield

(8) Cumberland

(9) Tri-County

(10) La Salette

(11) Martinsville

(12) Edinburg

(13) Villa Grove

(14) Chrisman

(15) Central A&M

(16) Heritage

Class 1A Watseka Sectional

Sub-Sectional A

(1) Flanagan-Cornell

*(2) Milford

(3) LeRoy

(4) Cornerstone

(5) Lexington

(6) Heyworth

(7) Watseka

(8) Cissna Park

(9) St. Anne

(10) Normal Calvary

(11) Tri-Point

*(12) Roanoke-Benson

(13) Ridgeview

(14) Lowpoint-Washburn

(15) Donovan

(16) Kankakee Grace

Sub-Sectional B

(1) Cerro Gordo/Bement

*(2) St. Thomas More

*(3) St. Teresa

(4) Decatur Lutheran

(5) Salt Fork

(6) Mt. Pulaski

(7) Georgetown-Ridge Farm

(8) Judah Christian

(9) Uni High

(10) Armstrong-Potomac

(11) Argenta-Oreana

(12) Schlarman

(13) Fisher

(14) Blue Ridge

(15) DeLand-Weldon

(16) Decatur Christian

*Indicates regional host

Colin Likas is the preps coordinator at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

