Monticello and Tuscola remain listed in the final Associated Press boys' basketball poll of the 2021-22 season. It was released Wednesday afternoon.
The final AP girls' basketball poll of the season was released last week.
Below is the complete poll across all four classes, voted upon by a media contingent that includes News-Gazette preps coordinator Colin Likas.
|Class 4A Boys
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Glenbard West (11)
|30-1
|110
|1
|2. Glenbrook South
|29-2
|99
|2
|3. Normal Community
|30-1
|80
|4
|4. Whitney Young
|20-9
|69
|3
|5. Curie
|24-6
|55
|7
|6. New Trier
|27-3
|53
|5
|7. Kenwood
|22-8
|50
|6
|8. Wheaton Warrenville South
|29-2
|26
|9
|9. Moline
|26-4
|21
|8
|(tie) Oswego East
|30-1
|21
|10
Others receiving votes: Rolling Meadows 7. Bolingbrook 7. Quincy 2. Lyons 2. Larkin 1. Rockford Auburn 1. Barrington 1.
|Class 3A Boys
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Simeon (11)
|23-5
|114
|1
|2. East St. Louis
|24-5
|94
|3
|3. Harvey Thornton
|20-5
|90
|6
|4. Hillcrest (1)
|24-4
|87
|2
|5. Hyde Park
|20-7
|73
|5
|6. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield)
|28-3
|55
|4
|7. Burlington Central
|28-3
|34
|7
|8. Chicago Mt. Carmel
|26-4
|32
|9
|9. Centralia
|26-3
|27
|8
|10. Metamora
|24-6
|19
|NR
Others receiving votes: Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 8. Rock Island 8. Peoria Notre Dame 4. Kankakee 4. Lake Forest 4. Lemont 3. Rockford Boylan 2. Lincoln 1. Olney (Richland County) 1.
|Class 2A Boys
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Leo (15)
|21-4
|150
|1
|2. Clark
|20-4
|124
|4
|3. DePaul College Prep
|21-5
|112
|2
|4. El Paso-Gridley
|25-2
|102
|3
|5. Nashville
|23-4
|61
|5
|6. Monticello
|27-3
|49
|T7
|7. Chicago (Perspectives Charter Leadership)
|24-5
|47
|T7
|8. Breese Central
|23-5
|44
|6
|9. Breese Mater Dei
|19-11
|38
|NR
|10. Rockford Lutheran
|23-6
|33
|T79
Others receiving votes: Orr 23. Murphysboro 9. Teutopolis 6. Momence 6. Kankakee (McNamara) 5. Beecher 4. Pinckneyville 3. Hamilton County 2. Rockridge 2. North Lawndale 1. Columbia 1. Riverdale 1. Princeton 1. Mt. Carmel 1.
|Class 1A Boys
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Yorkville Christian (10)
|18-13
|127
|2
|2. Scales Mound (4)
|30-2
|124
|1
|3. Fulton
|29-3
|114
|3
|4. Liberty
|25-5
|91
|4
|5. Altamont
|25-6
|83
|T5
|6. Concord Triopia
|26-5
|51
|T5
|7. Steeleville
|22-6
|39
|T9
|8. Peoria Christian
|23-6
|28
|T9
|9. Tuscola
|25-6
|21
|T9
|10. Meridian
|24-7
|14
|7
Others receiving votes: East Dubuque 11. Augusta Southeastern 11. South Beloit 10. Jacksonville Routt 10. Midland 10. Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 10. Effingham St. Anthony 8. Madison 3. Metro-East Lutheran 2. Farina South Central 1. Monmouth United 1. Decatur Lutheran 1.