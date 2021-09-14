Listen to this article

Not a ton has changed locally in the latest version of the Associated Press high school football poll, which was released Tuesday afternoon.

Monticello, Unity and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin retained spots in their respective top 10s, though the Blue Devils dropped slightly despite not playing in Week 3.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda did slip out of its top 10 after a last-play loss to Bloomington Central Catholic, but the Panthers still are receiving votes alongside Mahomet-Seymour and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley.

Below are the complete results of this week's voting, which included input from News-Gazette preps coordinator Colin Likas.

Class 8A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Maine South (8)(3-0)1072
2. Chicago (Marist) (1)(3-0)963
3. Naperville Central (2)(2-1)741
4. Gurnee Warren(2-1)734
5. Naperville Neuqua Valley(3-0)645
6. Lincoln-Way East(2-1)53T6
(tie) Glenbard West(3-0)53T6
8. Bolingbrook(3-0)268
9. Homewood-Flossmoor(3-0)219
10. South Elgin(3-0)12NR

Others receiving votes: Hinsdale Central 7, Oswego East 5, Lockport 5, Glenbard East 4, O'Fallon 4, Edwardsville 1.

Class 7A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Loyola (11)(3-0)1191
2. Chicago Mt. Carmel (1)(3-0)1072
3. Brother Rice(3-0)983
4. Batavia(3-0)827
5. Wheaton North(2-1)535
6. Hersey(3-0)498
7. Chicago (St. Rita)(1-2)394
8. Wheaton Warrenville South(2-1)25NR
9. Pekin(3-0)2210
(tie) Normal Community(3-0)22NR
(tie) St. Charles North(3-0)226

Others receiving votes: Hononegah 13, Buffalo Grove 5, Prospect 4.

Class 6A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Cary-Grove (6)(3-0)1231
2. Kankakee(3-0)992
3. East St. Louis (7)(2-1)951
4. Crete-Monee(2-1)923
5. Lemont(3-0)734
6. Springfield(3-0)655
7. Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge(3-0)627
8. Washington(2-1)268
9. Crystal Lake Central(2-1)186
10. Lake Forest(2-1)159

Others receiving votes: Vernon Hills 14, Kenwood 11, Chicago (Simeon) 6, Oak Lawn Richards 4, Belvidere North 3, Grayslake 3, Chatham Glenwood 2, Wauconda 2, Machesney Park Harlem 1, Carmel 1.

Class 5A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Rochester (11)(2-1)1102
2. Providence(2-1)964
3. Oak Park (Fenwick)(2-1)703
4. Marion(3-0)615
5. Mascoutah(3-0)556
6. Sycamore(2-1)468
7. Peoria(2-1)457
8. Morris(3-0)439
9. Metamora(3-0)30T10
10. Aurora (Marmion)(3-0)19NR

Others receiving votes: Sterling 10, Chicago (Morgan Park) 7, Streator 6, Glenbard South 3, Decatur MacArthur 2, Mahomet-Seymour 2.

Class 4A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Joliet Catholic (13)(3-0)1301
2. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield)(2-1)1072
3. Richmond-Burton(3-0)1013
4. St. Francis(2-1)915
5. Quincy Notre Dame(3-0)854
6. Genoa-Kingston(3-0)596
7. Bethalto Civic Memorial(3-0)35NR
8. Chicago (Phillips)(1-2)2810
9. Coal City(2-1)218
10. Dixon(3-0)17NR
(tie) Mt. Zion(2-1)177

Others receiving votes: Stillman Valley 7, Hyde Park 6, Murphysboro 4, Carterville 3, Breese Central 2, Peoria Notre Dame 1, Cahokia 1.

Class 3A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Wilmington (9)(3-0)1171
2. Princeton (3)(3-0)1072
3. Monticello(3-0)913
4. Unity(3-0)774
5. Williamsville(2-1)705
6. Byron(3-0)557
7. Farmington(3-0)428
8. Mt. Carmel(3-0)409
9. Montini(1-2)266
10. Durand(3-0)11NR

Others receiving votes: Reed-Custer 7, Benton 6, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 3, Peotone 3, Nashville 2, Wheaton Academy 2, Carlinville 1.

Class 2A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Decatur St. Teresa (9)(3-0)1171
2. IC Catholic (3)(3-0)1082
3. Maroa-Forsyth(3-0)963
4. Breese Mater Dei(3-0)834
5. Rockridge(2-1)57T6
6. Downs Tri-Valley(3-0)555
7. Bismarck-Henning(3-0)49T6
8. Pana(3-0)348
9. Sterling Newman(2-1)259
10. Rushville-Industry(3-0)1010

Others receiving votes: Tremont 8, Knoxville 7, Bishop McNamara 6, Clifton Central 3, Athens 1, Johnston City 1.

Class 1A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Lena-Winslow (11)(3-0)1192
2. Moweaqua Central A&M (1)(2-1)921
(tie) Mt. Sterling (Brown County)(3-0)923
4. Cumberland(3-0)756
5. Aurora Christian(3-0)737
6. Camp Point Central(3-0)598
7. Fulton(2-1)38T4
8. Carrollton(2-1)249
9. Winchester West Central(2-0)22NR
10. Kewanee (Wethersfield)(2-1)19T4

Others receiving votes: Forreston 18, Greenfield-Northwestern 7, Princeville 6, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 5, Ottawa Marquette 5, St. Bede 4, Abingdon 2.

