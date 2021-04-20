Little has changed locally in the latest Associated Press football polls, which were released Tuesday afternoon.
Monticello and Unity still are the local leaders, while a fellow Illini Prairie Conference team has returned to its own top 10.
Below are the complete polls for all eight classes, voted upon by a media contingent that includes News-Gazette preps coordinator Colin Likas.
CLASS 8A
RK., SCHOOL REC. PTS. PREV.
1. Loyola (8) 50 89 1
2. Lincoln-Way East (1) 5-0 82 2
3. Marist 4-1 65 3
4. Naperville Central 4-1 60 4
5. Gurnee Warren 5-0 49 5
6. Maine South 5-0 44 6
7. Edwardsville 4-1 39 9
8. Hinsdale Central 5-0 29 10
9. Huntley 5-0 12 —
(tie) Barrington 5-0 12 —
Others receiving votes: O'Fallon 6. Glenbard West 5. Brother Rice 1. Palatine 1. Naperville Neuqua Valley 1.
CLASS 7A
RK., SCHOOL REC. PTS. PREV.
1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (8) 4-1 89 1
2. Wheaton Warrenville South (1) 4-1 77 2
3. Prospect 5-0 74 3
4. Batavia 4-1 63 T5
5. Machesney Park Harlem 5-0 54 8
6. Wheaton North 4-1 47 9
7. St. Charles North 3-1 27 7
8. Phillips 3-1 27 T5
9. Willowbrook 4-1 17 —
10. Lincoln Way West 4-0 13 —
Others receiving votes: Buffalo Grove 8. Nazareth 2. Normal Community 2. DeKalb 1.
CLASS 6A
RK., SCHOOL REC. PTS. PREV.
1. Cary-Grove (7) 3-0 88 1
2. East St. Louis (1) 4-1 80 2
3. Crete-Monee 4-0 70 3
4. Antioch 5-0 60 4
5. Lake Forest (1) 5-0 50 8
6. Simeon 3-0 42 5
7. Peoria 4-1 40 7
8. Washington 5-0 28 9
9. Kaneland 4-1 12 10
10. Chatham Glenwood 4-1 6 —
(tie) Rock Island 3-2 6 6
Others receiving votes: Morgan Park 4. Vernon Hills 4. Wauconda 3. Providence 2.
CLASS 5A
RK., SCHOOL REC. PTS. PREV.
1. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin (9) 5-0 99 1
2. St. Rita (1) 4-1 88 2
3. Joliet Catholic 5-0 80 3
4. Rockford Boylan 4-0 66 4
5. Sterling 5-0 61 5
6. Sycamore 5-0 50 6
7. Marion 5-0 31 7
8. Hillcrest 4-1 25 9
9. Triad 5-0 22 8
10. Kankakee 4-1 20 —
Others receiving votes: Mascoutah 5. St. Viator 3.
CLASS 4A
RK., SCHOOL REC. PTS. PREV.
1. Rochester (7) 4-1 88 1
2. Richmond-Burton (2) 5-0 81 2
3. St. Francis 5-0 74 3
4. Effingham 4-0 63 4
5. Coal City 4-1 51 7
6. Genoa-Kingston 3-0 43 6
7. IC Ctaholic 2-1 30 9
8. Bishop McNamara 3-1 24 —
9. Prairie Central 3-1 22 —
10. Marengo 4-1 6 —
(tie) Mt. Zion 3-1 6 8
(tie) Benton 4-1 6 —
Others receiving votes: Dixon 1.
CLASS 3A
RK., SCHOOL REC. PTS. PREV.
1. Williamsville (8) 5-0 98 1
2. Princeton (1) 5-0 89 2
3. Wilmington (1) 5-0 83 3
4. Monticello 5-0 67 4
5. Byron 4-1 55 5
6. Mt. Carmel 5-0 54 6
7. Fairfield 5-0 35 7
8. Unity 4-0 34 8
9. Eureka 3-1 18 9
10. Farmington 3-0 17 10
Others receiving votes: None
CLASS 2A
RK., SCHOOL REC. PTS. PREV.
1. Quincy Notre Dame (8) 4-1 98 2
2. Maroa-Forsyth (1) 4-1 82 1
3. St. Teresa 5-0 81 4
4. Clifton Central (1) 5-0 58 7
5. Breese Mater Dei 4-1 48 3
6. Rockridge 5-0 45 8
7. Fieldcrest 4-0 44 5
8. Sterling Newman 3-1 43 6
9. Nashville 4-1 35 9
10. Tri-Valley 3-1 6 —
Others receiving votes: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 5. Watseka 4. Bloomington Central Catholic 1.
CLASS 1A
RK., SCHOOL REC. PTS. PREV.
1. Lena-Winslow (8) 3-1 89 1
2. Aquin (1) 5-0 80 2
3. Fulton 4-0 69 3
4. Central A&M 5-0 64 4
5. Greenfield-Northwestern 5-0 52 5
6. Kewanee Wethersfield 4-1 50 6
7. Princeville 5-0 34 9
8. Galena 4-1 22 8
9. Cumberland 3-0 14 T10
10. Brown County 4-1 10 —
Others receiving votes: Camp Point Central 5. Arcola 3. Leroy 2. Salt Fork 1.