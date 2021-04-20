Listen to this article

Little has changed locally in the latest Associated Press football polls, which were released Tuesday afternoon.

Monticello and Unity still are the local leaders, while a fellow Illini Prairie Conference team has returned to its own top 10.

Below are the complete polls for all eight classes, voted upon by a media contingent that includes News-Gazette preps coordinator Colin Likas.

CLASS 8A

RK., SCHOOL REC. PTS. PREV.

1. Loyola (8) 50 89 1

2. Lincoln-Way East (1) 5-0 82 2

3. Marist 4-1 65 3

4. Naperville Central 4-1 60 4

5. Gurnee Warren 5-0 49 5

6. Maine South 5-0 44 6

7. Edwardsville 4-1 39 9

8. Hinsdale Central 5-0 29 10

9. Huntley 5-0 12 —

(tie) Barrington 5-0 12 —

Others receiving votes: O'Fallon 6. Glenbard West 5. Brother Rice 1. Palatine 1. Naperville Neuqua Valley 1.

CLASS 7A

RK., SCHOOL REC. PTS. PREV.

1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (8) 4-1 89 1

2. Wheaton Warrenville South (1) 4-1 77 2

3. Prospect 5-0 74 3

4. Batavia 4-1 63 T5

5. Machesney Park Harlem 5-0 54 8

6. Wheaton North 4-1 47 9

7. St. Charles North 3-1 27 7

8. Phillips 3-1 27 T5

9. Willowbrook 4-1 17 —

10. Lincoln Way  West 4-0 13 —

Others receiving votes: Buffalo Grove 8. Nazareth 2. Normal Community 2. DeKalb 1.

CLASS 6A

RK., SCHOOL REC. PTS. PREV.

1. Cary-Grove (7) 3-0 88 1

2. East St. Louis (1) 4-1 80 2

3. Crete-Monee 4-0 70 3

4. Antioch 5-0 60 4

5. Lake Forest (1) 5-0 50 8

6. Simeon 3-0 42 5

7. Peoria 4-1 40 7

8. Washington 5-0 28 9

9. Kaneland 4-1 12 10

10. Chatham Glenwood 4-1 6 —

(tie) Rock Island 3-2 6 6

Others receiving votes: Morgan Park 4. Vernon Hills 4. Wauconda 3. Providence 2.

CLASS 5A

RK., SCHOOL REC. PTS. PREV.

1. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin (9) 5-0 99 1

2. St. Rita (1) 4-1 88 2

3. Joliet Catholic 5-0 80 3

4. Rockford Boylan 4-0 66 4

5. Sterling 5-0 61 5

6. Sycamore 5-0 50 6

7. Marion 5-0 31 7

8. Hillcrest 4-1 25 9

9. Triad 5-0 22 8

10. Kankakee 4-1 20 —

Others receiving votes: Mascoutah 5. St. Viator 3.

CLASS 4A

RK., SCHOOL REC. PTS. PREV.

1. Rochester (7) 4-1 88 1

2. Richmond-Burton (2) 5-0 81 2

3. St. Francis 5-0 74 3

4. Effingham 4-0 63 4

5. Coal City 4-1 51 7

6. Genoa-Kingston 3-0 43 6

7. IC Ctaholic 2-1 30 9

8. Bishop McNamara 3-1 24 —

9. Prairie Central 3-1 22 —

10. Marengo 4-1 6 —

(tie) Mt. Zion 3-1 6 8

(tie) Benton 4-1 6 —

Others receiving votes: Dixon 1.

CLASS 3A

RK., SCHOOL REC. PTS. PREV.

1. Williamsville (8) 5-0 98 1

2. Princeton (1) 5-0 89 2

3. Wilmington (1) 5-0 83 3

4. Monticello 5-0 67 4

5. Byron 4-1 55 5

6. Mt. Carmel 5-0 54 6

7. Fairfield 5-0 35 7

8. Unity 4-0 34 8

9. Eureka 3-1 18 9

10. Farmington 3-0 17 10

Others receiving votes: None

CLASS 2A

RK., SCHOOL REC. PTS. PREV.

1. Quincy Notre Dame (8) 4-1 98 2

2. Maroa-Forsyth (1) 4-1 82 1

3. St. Teresa 5-0 81 4

4. Clifton Central (1) 5-0 58 7

5. Breese Mater Dei 4-1 48 3

6. Rockridge 5-0 45 8

7. Fieldcrest 4-0 44 5

8. Sterling Newman 3-1 43 6

9. Nashville 4-1 35 9

10. Tri-Valley 3-1 6 —

Others receiving votes: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 5. Watseka 4. Bloomington Central Catholic 1.

CLASS 1A

RK., SCHOOL REC. PTS. PREV.

1. Lena-Winslow (8) 3-1 89 1

2. Aquin (1) 5-0 80 2

3. Fulton 4-0 69 3

4. Central A&M 5-0 64 4

5. Greenfield-Northwestern 5-0 52 5

6. Kewanee Wethersfield 4-1 50 6

7. Princeville 5-0 34 9

8. Galena 4-1 22 8

9. Cumberland 3-0 14 T10

10. Brown County 4-1 10 —

Others receiving votes: Camp Point Central 5. Arcola 3. Leroy 2. Salt Fork 1.

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

