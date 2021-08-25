Local programs are fairly well represented in the Associated Press high school football preseason poll, which dropped Wednesday afternoon ahead of Friday's start to the 2021 fall campaign.
Eight area teams resided either in the top 10 or receiving votes sections of the Class 3A, Class 2A and Class 1A rankings.
In 3A, Monticello earned the No. 3 position while Unity shared the No. 5 spot. Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Prairie Central sat outside the top 10 but received votes.
In 2A, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin also received votes but came up short of the top 10.
And in 1A, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley was rated third — with one first-place vote — while Arcola came in at No. 5 and Tuscola was receiving votes.
The results of the AP panel's vote, which included nominations from preps coordinator Colin Likas, make some interesting Week 1 matchups even juicier.
Arcola and Tuscola are slated to meet in the historic Cola Wars game at 7 p.m. Friday on the Purple Riders' Thomas-Bradford Field. Prairie Central is visiting Unity on Friday night to open the season, while GCMS hosts 3A receiving votes Carlinville on Saturday afternoon in a Week 1 affair.
Below are the complete rankings in all eight classes.
|Class 8A
|School
|Pts
|1. Gurnee Warren (6)
|78
|2. Lincoln-Way East (2)
|73
|3. Chicago (Marist)
|54
|4. Maine South
|50
|5. Hinsdale Central
|47
|6. Naperville Neuqua Valley
|30
|7. Naperville Central
|26
|8. Edwardsville
|25
|9. Huntley
|14
|10. Glenbard West
|9
|(tie) Palatine
|9
Others receiving votes: Barrington 8, O'Fallon 5, Homewood-Flossmoor 4, Bolingbrook 3, Evanston Township 2, New Trier 2, South Elgin 1.
|Class 7A
|School
|Pt
|1. Chicago (St. Rita) (6)
|68
|2. Loyola (1)
|63
|3. Brother Rice
|58
|4. Wheaton North
|55
|5. Chicago Mt. Carmel (1)
|42
|6. St. Charles North
|31
|7. Batavia
|27
|8. Prospect
|22
|9. Willowbrook
|17
|10. Wheaton Warrenville South
|15
Others receiving votes: Lincoln Way West 9, Hononegah 8, Normal Community 7, Hersey 7, Shepard 4, Bradley-Bourbonnais 1.
|Class 6A
|School
|Pt
|1. Cary-Grove (10)
|10
|2. Crete-Monee
|65
|3. Washington
|50
|4. Lake Forest
|49
|5. Rockford Boylan
|47
|6. Chicago (Simeon)
|34
|7. Antioch
|31
|8. Kankakee
|30
|9. Lisle (Benet)
|28
|10. Springfield
|23
Others receiving votes: Rock Island 19, Machesney Park Harlem 14, Vernon Hills 11, Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge 9, Lemont 9, Crystal Lake Central 9, Chatham Glenwood 8, Niles Notre Dame 7, Kaneland 6, Wauconda 1.
|Class 5A
|School
|Pt
|1. East St. Louis (7)
|80
|2. Rochester (1)
|75
|3. Peoria
|60
|4. Sycamore
|50
|5. Providence
|35
|6. Sterling
|34
|7. Decatur MacArthur
|23
|(tie) Marion (1)
|23
|9. Chicago (Morgan Park)
|20
|10. Oak Park (Fenwick)
|19
Others receiving votes: Mascoutah 15, Highland 12, Country Club Hills (Hillcrest) 12, LaGrange Park (Nazareth) 8, St. Viator 8, Triad 7, Morris 6, LaSalle-Peru 5, Glenbard South 2, Metamora 1.
|Class 4A
|School
|Pts
|1. Joliet Catholic (5)
|94
|2. Springfield SHG (5)
|93
|3. St. Francis
|80
|4. Richmond-Burton (1)
|63
|5. Quincy Notre Dame
|43
|6. Chicago (Phillips)
|42
|7. Genoa-Kingston
|40
|8. Coal City
|39
|9. Peoria Notre Dame
|30
|10. Mt. Zion
|24
|(tie) Effingham
|24
Others receiving votes: Marengo 10, Johnsburg 10, Cahokia 6, Macomb 5, St. Laurence 5, Stillman Valley 4, Carterville 4, Manteno 3, Canton 1, Murphysboro 1.
|Class 3A
|School
|Pts
|1. Wilmington (3)
|96
|2. Williamsville (4)
|95
|3. Monticello
|77
|4. Princeton (1)
|63
|5. Unity
|35
|(tie) Farmington
|35
|7. Byron
|34
|8. Nashville (1)
|29
|9. Mt. Carmel
|27
|10. Montini
|26
Others receiving votes: Benton 17, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 12, Peotone 10, Newton 9, Carlinville 9, Fairfield 8, Prairie Central 5, Rock Island Alleman 4, Eureka 3, DuQuoin 1.
|Class 2A
|School
|Pt
|1. Decatur St. Teresa
|88
|2. Rockridge (1)
|74
|3. Bishop McNamara (5)
|73
|4. Maroa-Forsyth (3)
|70
|5. Breese Mater Dei
|46
|6. Sterling Newman
|42
|(tie) IC Catholic (2)
|42
|(tie) Clifton Central
|42
|9. Downs Tri-Valley
|37
|10. North-Mac
|29
Others receiving votes: Fieldcrest 20, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 14, Pana 10, Athens 9, Rushville-Industry 6, Althoff Catholic 2, St. Edward 1.
|Class 1A
|School
|Pt
|1. Central A&M (2)
|93
|2. Lena-Winslow (7)
|90
|3. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (1)
|73
|4. Mt. Sterling (Brown County)
|46
|5. Arcola
|44
|6. Kewanee (Wethersfield)
|43
|7. Fulton
|36
|8. Cumberland
|33
|9. Forreston (1)
|21
|(tie) Galena
|21
Others receiving votes: Greenfield-Northwestern 20, St. Bede 14, Camp Point Central 14, Carrollton 14, Tuscola 13, Princeville 12, Dakota 8, Aurora Christian 4, Winchester West Central 3, Jacksonville Routt 2, East Dubuque 1.