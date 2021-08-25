Listen to this article

Local programs are fairly well represented in the Associated Press high school football preseason poll, which dropped Wednesday afternoon ahead of Friday's start to the 2021 fall campaign.

Eight area teams resided either in the top 10 or receiving votes sections of the Class 3A, Class 2A and Class 1A rankings.

In 3A, Monticello earned the No. 3 position while Unity shared the No. 5 spot. Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Prairie Central sat outside the top 10 but received votes.

In 2A, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin also received votes but came up short of the top 10.

And in 1A, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley was rated third — with one first-place vote — while Arcola came in at No. 5 and Tuscola was receiving votes.

The results of the AP panel's vote, which included nominations from preps coordinator Colin Likas, make some interesting Week 1 matchups even juicier.

Arcola and Tuscola are slated to meet in the historic Cola Wars game at 7 p.m. Friday on the Purple Riders' Thomas-Bradford Field. Prairie Central is visiting Unity on Friday night to open the season, while GCMS hosts 3A receiving votes Carlinville on Saturday afternoon in a Week 1 affair.

Below are the complete rankings in all eight classes.

Class 8A
SchoolPts
1. Gurnee Warren (6)78
2. Lincoln-Way East (2)73
3. Chicago (Marist)54
4. Maine South50
5. Hinsdale Central47
6. Naperville Neuqua Valley30
7. Naperville Central26
8. Edwardsville25
9. Huntley14
10. Glenbard West9
(tie) Palatine9
 

Others receiving votes: Barrington 8, O'Fallon 5, Homewood-Flossmoor 4, Bolingbrook 3, Evanston Township 2, New Trier 2, South Elgin 1.

Class 7A
SchoolPt
1. Chicago (St. Rita) (6)68
2. Loyola (1)63
3. Brother Rice58
4. Wheaton North55
5. Chicago Mt. Carmel (1)42
6. St. Charles North31
7. Batavia27
8. Prospect22
9. Willowbrook17
10. Wheaton Warrenville South15
 

Others receiving votes: Lincoln Way West 9, Hononegah 8, Normal Community 7, Hersey 7, Shepard 4, Bradley-Bourbonnais 1.

Class 6A
SchoolPt
1. Cary-Grove (10)10
2. Crete-Monee65
3. Washington50
4. Lake Forest49
5. Rockford Boylan47
6. Chicago (Simeon)34
7. Antioch31
8. Kankakee30
9. Lisle (Benet)28
10. Springfield23
 

Others receiving votes: Rock Island 19, Machesney Park Harlem 14, Vernon Hills 11, Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge 9, Lemont 9, Crystal Lake Central 9, Chatham Glenwood 8, Niles Notre Dame 7, Kaneland 6, Wauconda 1.

Class 5A
SchoolPt
1. East St. Louis (7)80
2. Rochester (1)75
3. Peoria60
4. Sycamore50
5. Providence35
6. Sterling34
7. Decatur MacArthur23
(tie) Marion (1)23
9. Chicago (Morgan Park)20
10. Oak Park (Fenwick)19
 

Others receiving votes: Mascoutah 15, Highland 12, Country Club Hills (Hillcrest) 12, LaGrange Park (Nazareth) 8, St. Viator 8, Triad 7, Morris 6, LaSalle-Peru 5, Glenbard South 2, Metamora 1.

Class 4A
SchoolPts
1. Joliet Catholic (5)94
2. Springfield SHG (5)93 
3. St. Francis80
4. Richmond-Burton (1)63
5. Quincy Notre Dame43
6. Chicago (Phillips)42
7. Genoa-Kingston40
8. Coal City39
9. Peoria Notre Dame30
10. Mt. Zion24
(tie) Effingham24
 

Others receiving votes: Marengo 10, Johnsburg 10, Cahokia 6, Macomb 5, St. Laurence 5, Stillman Valley 4, Carterville 4, Manteno 3, Canton 1, Murphysboro 1.

Class 3A
SchoolPts
1. Wilmington (3)96
2. Williamsville (4)95
3. Monticello77
4. Princeton (1)63
5. Unity35
(tie) Farmington35
7. Byron34
8. Nashville (1)29
9. Mt. Carmel27
10. Montini26
 

Others receiving votes: Benton 17, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 12, Peotone 10, Newton 9, Carlinville 9, Fairfield 8, Prairie Central 5, Rock Island Alleman 4, Eureka 3, DuQuoin 1.

Class 2A
SchoolPt
1. Decatur St. Teresa88
2. Rockridge (1)74
3. Bishop McNamara (5)73
4. Maroa-Forsyth (3)70
5. Breese Mater Dei46
6. Sterling Newman42
(tie) IC Catholic (2)42
(tie) Clifton Central42
9. Downs Tri-Valley37
10. North-Mac29
 

Others receiving votes: Fieldcrest 20, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 14, Pana 10, Athens 9, Rushville-Industry 6, Althoff Catholic 2, St. Edward 1.

Class 1A
SchoolPt
1. Central A&M (2)93
2. Lena-Winslow (7)90
3. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (1)73
4. Mt. Sterling (Brown County)46
5. Arcola44
6. Kewanee (Wethersfield)43
7. Fulton36
8. Cumberland33
9. Forreston (1)21
(tie) Galena21
 

Others receiving votes: Greenfield-Northwestern 20, St. Bede 14, Camp Point Central 14, Carrollton 14, Tuscola 13, Princeville 12, Dakota 8, Aurora Christian 4, Winchester West Central 3, Jacksonville Routt 2, East Dubuque 1.

  
  

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

