Monticello and Unity maintained their spots in the latest Associated Press Class 3A prep football poll, which was released today along with those of the seven other classes.
The Sages (4-0) and Rockets (3-0) stuck at Nos. 4 and 8, respectively, in their poll. While the two are Illini Prairie Conference rivals, they aren't facing off this spring as part of a pandemic scheduling quirk.
Below are the complete polls in all eight classes, as voted upon by a media contingent that includes News-Gazette preps coordinator Colin Likas.
CLASS 8A
RK., SCHOOL REC PTS PREV
1. Loyola (7) 4-0 79 1
2. Lincoln-Way East (1) 4-0 73 2
3. Marist 3-1 56 4
4. Naperville Central 4-0 54 T5
5. Gurnee Warren 4-0 39 T5
6. Maine South 4-0 34 7
7. Glenbard West 2-0 30 3
8. O'Fallon 2-0 27 —
9. Edwardsville 3-1 20 9
10. Hinsdale Central 4-0 10 8
Others receiving votes: Brother Rice 6, Barrington 6, New Trier 4, Naperville Neuqua Valley 1, Huntley 1.
CLASS 7A
RK., SCHOOL REC PTS PREV
1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (8) 3-1 89 2
2. Wheaton Warrenville South (1) 3-1 75 8
3. Prospect 4-0 61 10
4. Nazareth 2-1 60 3
5. Batavia 3-1 52 1
(tie) Phillips 2-0 52 6
7. St. Charles North 3-1 30 9
8. Machesney Park Harlem 4-0 29 —
9. Wheaton North 3-1 26 4
10. DeKalb 2-1 6 5
Others receiving votes: Willowbrook 5, Buffalo Grove 5, Normal Community 3, Lincoln Way West 2.
CLASS 6A
RK., SCHOOL REC PTS PREV
1. Cary-Grove (7) 2-0 77 2
2. East St. Louis 3-1 72 1
3. Crete-Monee 4-0 61 4
4. Antioch (1) 4-0 52 6
5. Simeon 2-0 48 5
6. Rock Island 3-1 39 3
7. Peoria 3-1 28 7
8. Lake Forest 4-0 26 9
9. Washington 4-0 19 —
10. Kaneland 3-1 6 —
Others receiving votes: Chatham Glenwood 4, Normal West 3, Providence 2, Prairie Ridge 1, Vernon Hills 1, Wauconda 1.
CLASS 5A
RK., SCHOOL REC PTS PREV
1. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin (9) 4-0 99 1
2. St. Rita (1) 3-1 86 2
3. Joliet Catholic 4-0 80 3
4. Rockford Boylan 4-0 71 4
5. Sterling 4-0 63 T5
6. Sycamore 4-0 45 7
7. Marion 4-0 34 8
8. Triad 4-0 24 9
9. Hillcrest 3-1 20 T5
10. St. Viator 3-0 18 10
Others receiving votes: Kankakee 8, Mascoutah 1, Morris 1.
CLASS 4A
RK., SCHOOL REC PTS PREV
1. Rochester (5) 3-1 77 1
2. Richmond-Burton (3) 4-0 75 2
3. St. Francis 4-0 60 5
4. Effingham 3-0 57 3
5. Benton 4-0 41 7
6. Genoa-Kingston 3-0 36 8
7. Coal City 3-1 33 4
8. Mt. Zion 3-0 26 9
9. IC Catholic 2-1 19 10
10. Stillman Valley 2-1 7 6
Others receiving votes: Bishop McNamara 6, Marengo 2, Prairie Central 1.
CLASS 3A
RK., SCHOOL REC PTS PREV
1. Williamsville (7) 4-0 96 1
2. Princeton (2) 4-0 88 2
3. Wilmington (1) 4-0 84 3
4. Monticello 4-0 68 4
5. Byron 3-1 60 5
6. Mt. Carmel 4-0 51 6
7. Fairfield 4-0 4 7
8. Unity 3-0 33 8
9. Eureka 3-1 18 9
10. Farmington 2-0 10 —
Others receiving votes: Elmwood-Brimfield 2.
CLASS 2A
RK., SCHOOL REC PTS PREV
1. Maroa-Forsyth (2) 4-0 80 1
2. Quincy Notre Dame (6) 3-1 77 4
3. Breese Mater Dei 4-0 73 2
4. St. Teresa 4-0 68 3
5. Fieldcrest 4-0 49 5
6. Sterling Newman 3-0 48 6
7. Clifton Central (1) 4-0 40 7
8. Rockridge 4-0 25 8
9. Nashville 2-1 12 10
10. Watseka 4-0 9 —
Others receiving votes: Riverdale 5, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 5, Tri-Valley 2, Mercer County 1, Momence 1.
CLASS 1A
RK., SCHOOL REC PTS PREV
1. Lena-Winslow (8) 2-1 90 1
2. Aquin (2) 4-0 80 2
3. Fulton 3-0 71 4
4. Central A&M 4-0 68 3
5. Greenfield-Northwestern 4-0 60 5
6. Kewanee Wethersfield 3-1 51 6
7. Athens 3-1 40 9
8. Galena 4-0 22 —
9. Princeville 4-0 13 —
10. Cumberland 3-0 10 —
(tie) Concord Triopia 3-1 10 —
Others receiving votes: Arcola 9, Brown County 7, Winchester West Central 7, LeRoy 4, Mendon Unity 3, Camp Point Central 2, St. Bede 1, Salt Fork 1, Cambridge 1.