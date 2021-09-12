MONTICELLO — Estella Miller is humble, kind and a hard worker.
With a teammate the caliber of Mabry Bruhn, Miller knows she isn’t going to be in the spotlight for the Monticello girls’ cross-country team.
And the junior is fine with that.
But when she’s talking about her goals for her season, a different side of Miller emerges.
“I want to stay with Mabry every race,” she said. “This year, my goal is to run with her.”
Just how close is she to doing that?
She gets quiet and pauses before answering, as if she’s almost embarrassed by what she’s about to admit.
“Oh,” she said. “I beat her in the last race.”
Miller stops short of anything close to gloating about her runner-up time of 19 minutes, 31.3 seconds at the Saber Corn Classic, a 3-mile race hosted by St. Thomas More on Aug. 28.
Instead, Miller said that “she enjoys competing” with Bruhn, the reigning News-Gazette All-Area girls’ Runner of the Year who finished third in the unofficial 2020 Class 1A state meet. And who posted a third-place clocking of 19:44.6 at the Corn Classic.
Miller doesn’t mind following in the shadow of her star teammate. It keeps her hungry. Though, with the journey she has been on during the last few years, she doesn’t need much motivation.
She suffered a stress fracture as a freshman, which cost her most of the season. Miller did take part in the 2019 Class 1A state championship, ranking 110th as the Sages took the second-place team trophy.
“She kind of found herself that season. It fed her desire,” Monticello coach Dave Remmert said. “During track season this past spring, she really made a turn. I could see that she was developing quickly.”
Miller’s battle with injury was frustrating at the time, but illuminating now when she looks back on it.
“I felt like I was falling behind everyone,” she said. “I was training on my own, but it just wasn’t the same. But it made me realize how much I loved running. It was like, ‘I really do love this, even though there are some days where it seems like it’s just all work.’”
Miller improved even more between the 2019 and 2020 seasons.
Her 10th-place time of 19:15.5 was Monticello’s fourth-best in the 2020 Class 1A St. Teresa Sectional, which the Sages won as a team. And Miller finished 12th during last year’s unofficial Class 1A meet with an outcome of 19:27.03.
As Remmert mentioned, Miller’s distance-running success was further enhanced at the 2021 Class 2A track and field state meet.
She ran third leg on a second-place 3,200-meter relay unit, placed 10th in the 3,200 and finished 11th in the 1,600.
Remmert credits Miller’s work ethic for this growth.
“She’s extremely passionate about the sport. She wants to get better,” he said. “It is really hard to find that these days. She has let that desire to get better feed her training regimen. It’s exciting to watch. I’m sure it will contribute to our program’s success this year and into the future.”
Miller is craving the opportunity for a normal cross-country season after the COVID-19 pandemic led to an incomplete IHSA postseason
“I’m so excited. I’m so ready,” Miller said. “Any time you get something taken away, you realize how much you want it and how hard you’re willing to work. I’m constantly asking myself, ‘Are you willing to work to get what you want?’”
Bruhn pushes Miller, along with all of her other teammates.
“I don’t think that I would be where I am without Mabry,” Miller said. “Every practice, I go out with the mentality that we’re all going to do this together. But you have to stay with Mabry. I want this for myself, and I want this for the team.”
With adversity behind her and motivation in front of her, she’s eying more accomplishments — for herself and those around her.
“I’m never going to win state as an individual,” Miller said. “That’s just not in the cards for me, at least in my high school career. But as a team, we could. We are so much stronger as a team.”