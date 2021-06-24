URBANA — Illinois men’s tennis player Siphosothando Montsi had plenty of tennis to watch after securing a first-round victory in the Fighting Illini Open on Wednesday at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex.
A big test for his younger brother, 18-year-old Khololwam, was playing out on the same court where Siphosothando had just scored a 6-4, 6-1 win against Victor Lilov.
Khololwam was locked in a battle against University of Florida standout Ben Shelton. It was a familiar scene for Siphosothando, who recalled his time as a highly-touted junior prospect.
“He’s got a lot of offers from a lot of different schools,” Siphosothando said proudly. “I wanted him to have the experience of getting recruited by a bunch of different schools the way I did, it’s a good feeling.”
The elder Montsi is fresh off a stellar redshirt sophomore campaign that saw him secure First Team All-Big Ten and ITA All-American honors. Meanwhile, Khololwam is enjoying attention from some of the nation’s top programs as he wraps up his high school career.
It wasn’t long ago that the East London, South Africa, natives had to be separated by their father during intense duels on the court — battles that Siphosothando almost always won, recalls Khololwam.
“I beat him a couple of times,” Khololwam said. “That competitiveness between us kind of helps us against other people. … Growing up with him really helped me to fight, because I wanted to beat my big brother. If I play an older person, it kind of feels like I’m playing my brother.”
That edge has continued to drive Siphosothando, known affectionately by teammates, coaches and fans as “Seeps” — a phonetic shortening of “Siphos.”
It was his energy that stood out to the Illinois coaching staff during his first trip to campus.
“I had never seen him play,” Illinois associate head coach Marcos Asse said. “I basically hung out with him for two days, showing him around campus and essentially being his chauffeur. He just was the most likable character, telling stories, the way his face lit up.”
Siphosothando flashed his talent early in his freshman campaign.
During just his third match of the season, he found himself in a jam at the ITA National Indoor Championships, one of the premier tournaments of the season. Slotted at No. 6 in a singles match against Texas, the then-freshman was pitted against Chih Chi Huang.
Down at match point, Siphosothando struck a curling backhanded shot that barely stayed in bounds to keep hope alive. He pulled off the improbable win in three sets and immediately had an idea.
“We’re not even off the court yet, and he starts asking if there’s any way he can move up in the lineup,” Asse said, quickly realizing that the request came from a position of enthusiasm rather than arrogance.
After finishing with a singles record of 10-10 during that freshman campaign, progress was quick to come.
A 17-9 singles record followed during an abbreviated second season with the Illini amid the COVID-19 pandemic. This past season, Siphosothando turned in an impressive 16-3 record in singles play and an 14-6 mark in doubles play alongside playing partners Noe Khlif and Kweisi Kenyatte.
“He’s a great kid, he’s got a good heart,” Illinois head coach Brad Dancer said. “He’s growing a lot here, he’s a very ambitious young man. On top of that, he’s a great tennis player and he’s sort of a joy to watch.”
On Wednesday, Siphosothando Montsi also joined up with Kenyatte to beat Ronan Jachuck and Noah Schachter during a first-round doubles match 6-2, 7-6 (4).
Khololwam, meanwhile, defeated Shelton during a 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 three-set thriller to advance to the second round of the singles draw.
He even had a cheering section.
“It was great,” Khololwam said. “It’s better that I’m playing here on campus, at Atkins. It feels like I’m at home, feels like I have family (here). People that I don’t even know were cheering for me because of my brother.”