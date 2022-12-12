The postseason recognition continues to pour in for Illinois football.
The latest? Four Illini named to The Associated Press' All-American teams on Monday.
Cornerback Devon Witherspoon leads the way with a first-team selection, while running back Chase Brown received second-team status. Defensive tackle Johnny Newton and offensive tackle Alex Palczewski both earned third-team nods.
Witherspoon, who has earned multiple All-American honors already this month, was also a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award given to the nation's top defensive. The 6-foot, 180-pound cornerback was the Big Ten's Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year and led the nation in reception percentage against (33.8 percent) and forced incompletions (16), per Pro Football Focus. Witherspoon finished the regular season with 41 tackles, 14 pass breakups, three interceptions and 2 1/2 tackles for loss.
Brown was also a national award finalist as one of three candidates for the Doak Walker Award. The 5-11, 205-pound running back is the nation's second-leading rusher with 1,643 yards. Brown also finished the regular season third nationally in all-purpose yardage at 1,883 yards, second in the nation with 48 rushes of 10-plus yards and tied for the national lead with 10 100-yard games.
Newton was a force on the Illinois defensive line this season. The 6-2, 295-pound defensive tackle led the country in quarterback hits with 19 and ranked sixth in quarterback pressures with 55, according to PFF. Newton is tied for first nationally among interior defensive linemen with 14 tackles for loss and led the Illini with 5 1/2 sacks.
Palczewski, the Big Ten record holder for career starts, was a key cog of Illinois' offensive line that is in the running for the Joe Moore Award given to the top offensive line in the country. The 6-6, 315-pound right tackle went 428 pass block snaps without allowing a sack this season, per PFF, which stands as the most of any Big Ten tackle.