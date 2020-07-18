Mahomet-Seymour wrestling coach Rob Ledin wasn’t the only area prep athletics leader to offer his thoughts following publication of the July 10 News-Gazette article about local coaches’ reaction to IHSA “Return To Play” guidelines and the changes made to them. Here are some of the other opinions from coaches around the area shared with preps coordinator COLIN LIKAS since that time:
Guthrie Hood, Champaign Central girls’ cross-country/track and field coach
“I appreciate the IHSA’s willingness to respond quickly and accordingly to information they received. It’s certainly frustrating having to change plans. For example, the cross-country team was planning on combining our training groups (this) week, but after the amendments we decided to stick with our current training groups.
“One of the things we try to teach in our program is being flexible, adaptive and creative when it comes to handling circumstances we’re faced with, whether it’s injury, scheduling conflicts or weather — and now the coronavirus. We also try to stress that consistency is the key to success. Increased restrictions might be frustrating, but they can increase the likelihood that we can meet with consistency. At this point, I’ll take consistency and holding on to hope of a season over a more cavalier approach for the sake of trying to rush back to normal and creating an increased risk of losing the season.”
Milt Kelly, Fisher baseball coach and former Fisher mayor
“When the case numbers go in the wrong direction, as they have in our own community, it calls for more caution, for sure. I was thinking we could do some team workouts this summer, but it is hard to see that happening in light of current events. When you see the Big Ten going to a conference-only schedule, it says something to all of us. None of us wants to be in this situation, but health and safety of our kids and families is a priority for all of us.”
Michel Stringer, Unity boys’ soccer coach
“I believe that practice without contact or with masks is better than no practice at all. Practice provides hope that we will have a season in the fall, and that hope allows us to all set aside our worries and concerns for just a few hours to focus on team-building and our physical and mental health.”
Bob Sutton, Blue Ridge football coach
“It will be very difficult to have players ready for games without contact, although I do understand the need during this time. ... We have tailored what we can do to make sure our players are comfortable. We have done this by restricting our practices to a lot of film and white-board practices. Hopefully, in the near future, we can see things get back to normal. Thankfully, we are way below the 50-person (gathering) limit. I could not imagine how hard it is at a big school, or if I had to turn away players.”
David Behm, Chrisman cross-country coach
“Cross-country summer practice is not affected too much. But hosting the Cow Chip (Classic, an annual meet in Chrisman) is going to be problematic. We are working on finding a way to host a big event and meeting the guidelines.”