CHAMPAIGN — Luke Goode has a different outlook on basketball. A full year competing at the highest level will do that.
Goode now understands what Illinois coach Brad Underwood likes and wants. The 6-foot-7 Illini guard understands the role he’s been asked to play. That level of knowledge is a far cry from the experience Goode had when he arrived in Champaign last summer ahead of his freshman year.
“Coming in as a freshman, it’s kind of blurred vision,” Goode told The News-Gazette recently. “You don’t really know what to expect. Now I know the competition. I’m smarter and have a better IQ around the game. I think I’ve improved in all facets of the game.
“When you can have that idea going into the season instead of during the season, it’s a lot easier.
“You can approach the practices a different way. You can voice your opinions and leadership a different way. It’s definitely been good for me.”
Goode has put in the requisite work on his game in the last year. Ball handling drills with assistant coach Tim Anderson have sharpened a skill set the Fort Wayne, Ind., native said others have cast doubt upon. The strides he’s made defensively have been important, too.
That Goode is in a different frame of mind heading into his sophomore season, however, might be the most important change
“I think maturity is a huge thing,” Goode said. “Maturity and confidence.”
Goode has both, and growth in that area could be key for him during the 2022-23 season. He’s one of the few returning players on the Illinois roster, and even though he’s just a sophomore, Underwood has already targeted him as a potential leader.
That’s why Goode spent late spring and the entire summer doing his best to help incorporate the four freshmen on campus — French forward Zacharie Perrin will arrive this month to join Skyy Clark, Jayden Epps, Sencire Harris and Ty Rodgers — into the team. It was purposeful. Goode knows those freshmen could and likely will play a crucial role in any success this coming season.
How the Illini came together this summer, then, was vital. That you’ll see the same players in the gym at 4:30 a.m. getting up shots and working on their game as you’ll see in the evening doing the same was meaningful to Goode.
“We’ve got players who are really dedicated to getting better,” he said. “I think this year we’ll be special — or have a chance to be special at least.”
Illinois will wrap up its summer workouts on Wednesday. The last eight weeks helped lay the foundation for the coming season. Incorporating the four freshmen, along with Texas Tech transfer Terrence Shannon Jr. and Baylor transfer Matthew Mayer, into the established culture was a priority.
“I think every single day — from now until the very last buzzer of the season — we’re building chemistry,” Goode said. “There were times last year we went through hardships that our chemistry really kept us in it. It builds every day. When we start now getting the new guys in and developing them into the culture, it continues throughout the year. The only thing you can bounce back on is the culture and the chemistry that you have.”
That roughly three-fourths of the team had to figure out what the program was all about this offseason was the challenge. Clark, Epps and Harris got a jumpstart by enrolling in May. Next came Shannon, then Rodgers after winning gold with Team USA at the FIBA U18 Americas Championship and then Mayer in early July after he finished at Baylor.
The end of the eight-week summer session will put Illinois at roughly 2 1/2 months out from its first official practice. Really, there was no time to waste.
“It just changed the overall vibes in the gym,” Goode said about getting almost the entire team in the gym. Perrine is finishing out his summer with France’s junior national team at the FIBA U18 European Championships.
“When you’ve got the whole team there, you know it’s go time,” Goode continued. “We’ve got limited time to get ready. We’ve got to get going now. It’s starting to get real. We’re a brand-new team. When you’ve got that a high-major level, you’ve got to get on it quick and gel as a team quick.”