CHAMPAIGN — Crossover between the Zarco brothers has been limited at Champaign Central High School.
Alex graduated in 2015. Reynaldo became an alumnus in 2019. And Diego is a junior-to-be who is on track to receive his diploma in 2024.
So the three brothers are relishing what has transpired during the last few months.
Alex was named the newest Central boys’ soccer coach on April 1. He eventually added Reynaldo to his staff, and Diego returns as a midfielder/forward in his third season with the Maroons.
“I never thought I would be coaching the team that I played for,” said Alex, a News-Gazette All-Area boys’ soccer first-team selection as a senior. “Some of the parents thought it was an April Fools’ joke because (Central officials) posted it on April 1.
“I appreciate the opportunity they gave me. ... I’m really excited, and the boys are excited, too. Hopefully, we can achieve great things. Hopefully, I can take advantage of the opportunity.”
Alex has replaced Nick Clegg, who last December stepped away from the program after five seasons in charge. Clegg coached both Reynaldo and Diego, and Reynaldo helped Central to a 2018 Class 2A regional championship that was the program’s first since 2007.
“Diego came home one day and said, ‘Hey, our coach quit. You should look into applying,’” Alex said. “I really wanted to, so I took the opportunity.
“It’s really special having (Diego) on the team, and also having my older brother volunteering. So he’s helping me a lot.”
Alex already had been a junior-varsity coach for the Central girls’ soccer team and said he plans to retain that role moving forward.
Reynaldo figured Alex would become the leader of a soccer coaching staff. He just wasn’t sure when that day would arrive.
“He has a lot of soccer experience,” Reynaldo said. Alex played competitively at both Parkland and Illinois-Springfield after exhausting his high school eligibility.
“I just knew he could do it and take care of it,” Reynaldo continued. “Just because of his knowledge for the game ... being around the game for such a long time.”
Diego immediately felt comfort upon Alex’s hiring as the Maroons’ boys’ soccer coach.
“I know we’re going to have a good coach for next season,” Diego said. “Because (of his) skills, for sure, and just other stuff besides soccer — (he’s) kind of like a role model in and out of soccer.”
Reynaldo, who holds down a restaurant-based day job, didn’t need too much convincing to join Alex’s staff.
“I want to be part of something good,” Reynaldo said. “Hopefully, we can make it far (in the postseason), and I’m just looking forward to it.”
Central has offered the area one of its most steady boys’ soccer programs during the last four seasons. In that stretch, Clegg guided the Maroons to 64 wins and a pair of 2A regional championships.
Central’s most recent roster included just five seniors, though one of them was All-Area first-team forward Kyle Johnson.
“For workouts and weightlifting, the most I probably had was 30. But I usually have a consistent 25 show up,” Alex said about athlete turnout during preseason meetings. “That makes me really confident. A lot of players that are showing up are the ones that seem to be doing well, and they seem to care about the game and want to get better, to be a top team this season.”
Alex’s typical schedule this summer includes on-field drilling Mondays and Thursdays with weight training on Tuesdays.
“Through my experience going to the gym, it really helps a lot,” Alex said. “I want to give the boys that experience and help them get stronger and to be better prepared for the season.”
Alex said one of the biggest draws for him when applying to lead the Maroons was knowing he could make a positive impact on a variety of individuals.
Among his anticipated returnees for Central’s upcoming season are reigning All-Area first-team pick Cooper Carson, defending All-Area second-team selection Matthew Winterbottom and previous All-Area honorable-mention selections Diego, Isaac Fisher and Tim Ngugi.
“I really like the game and love being around it, and I just want to help players be better,” Alex said. “I was like, ‘Maybe I won’t get it because I don’t have much (coaching) experience. If I don’t get it, it’s not the end of the world.’ But then things started getting real.
“I was really excited about what things I could do. I’d even go to bed thinking, ‘If I become a coach, these are some things I’d do with the players.’”
Alex, who is an English Second Language teacher at Champaign’s International Prep Academy, said he initially was nervous about how players would respond to him as their coach.
“I am kind of young — 25, so not even a 10-year difference,” Alex said. “But they’ve been really respectful, and they enjoy me being there. ... The first day that we had a coach-and-players meeting was great. They were all excited to go in that room and get to talk to me and ask all these questions.”
Diego holds high expectations for what Central can accomplish with Alex and Reynaldo overseeing the operation.
“They know we’re competitive,” Diego said. “We like to win. So I feel like they’re going to give it their all for us so we can be a good, winning team.”
Does Diego get anxious, though, knowing he’s the only Maroons athlete with two brothers standing along the team bench?
“Yes, but not because I’ve been dealing with that my whole life,” Diego said. “They’ve been out there watching me, following me. So I’m kind of used to it.”