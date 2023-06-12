CHAMPAIGN — Mere days ago Illinois had the lowest-ranked recruiting class in the Big Ten with just three committed players. One jam-packed weekend of official visits later and the Illini have more than doubled their 2024 recruiting class.
The latest commitment came Monday afternoon from Morgan Park standout Tysean Griffin. The in-state recruit was the second of the day joining Lyons Township lineman Eddie Tuerk and fourth to come from the Illini's big recruiting weekend. Dublin (Ohio) Coffman defensive lineman Demetrius John and Stansbury (Utah) linebacker Easton Baker committed Sunday night.
It’s my birthday… but it’s kinda like both of ours 🤷🏾♂️ #IllyNoise #Committed #HometownHeroh— Tysean Griffin 🎈 (@tysean_griffin) June 12, 2023
@IlliniFootball @CoachGMcDonald 🧡💙@_MP_Football pic.twitter.com/LRx6pmhxPj
Griffin is ranked as a four-star recruit by Rivals — and the No. 10 overall prospect in the state — and has three-star rankings from 247Sports, On3 and ESPN. The 5-foot-11, 175-pound athlete had other offers from Arkansas, Boston College, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, Miami (Ohio), Michigan State, Missouri, Purdue, Syracuse, Temple, Tennessee and Wisconsin.
While he gets the "athlete" designation as a recruit, Griffin split time at running back and wide receiver for Morgan Park last fall. The Mustangs finished second behind Simeon in the Chicago Public League Red-South division and finished the year 10-2 after losing in the Class 5A state quarterfinals to Nazareth Academy.
Griffin rushed for 433 yards and three touchdowns as a junior and caught 10 passes for 135 yards and two touchdowns. He's helped lift Morgan Park to new heights under sixth-year coach Chris James. The former Illinois wide receiver is 29-16 leading the Mustangs, and the 10 wins last season were the most for the program since 2010.
Griffin and Tuerk are tied as Illinois' top 2024 recruit. The class also includes John, Baker, three-star Starkville (Miss.) quarterback Trey Petty, three-star Pickerington North (Ohio) defensive lineman Angelo McCullom and three-star Mundelein offensive lineman Brandon Hansen.