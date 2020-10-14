In an alternate, coronavirus-free universe, beat writer Scott Richey might spend at least a little time Wednesday at Ubben Basketball Complex for the first Illinois men’s basketball practice of the 2020-21 season. Alas, the pandemic continues, leaving our basketball writer only to ponder what he might be looking to see from the Illini in their first official workout:
Head count
Brad Underwood hasn’t provided specific details on how the ongoing pandemic has affected his team, but the Illinois coach has revealed there have been multiple players in a quarantine situation since they arrived back on campus. The 2020-21 season is more of a numbers game than any other, with one positive case (and any subsequent contact tracing) perhaps throwing a team off course for multiple weeks. The question on the first day of practice: Did all 17 players participate?
New guys
Maybe you’ve heard: This is an experienced Illinois team. What guys like Trent Frazier, Da’Monte Williams, etc., bring to the table is a known commodity. How the Illini freshmen fit with this veteran group is now a point of interest. That fit will develop and change during the course of the season, but how Adam Miller and Andre Curbelo play off Illinois’ other guards could be key. And don’t forget Coleman Hawkins. His unique skill set relative to the other Illini bigs is intriguing.
Shooters shoot
Illinois attempted 566 three-pointers in the 2019-20 season, which stood as the 12th fewest in the Big Ten. Making just 30.9 percent of them — worst in the Big Ten and tied for 293rd nationally — was the issue. It’s an issue compounded by Alan Griffin, who was the team’s best shooter, now playing at Syracuse. The answer? Improvement across the board is needed, but now-eligible guard Austin Hutcherson has the reputation of being an elite shooter. Time to see if that’s still true.
Growth spurt
Just because Illinois is a veteran, experienced team doesn’t mean there isn’t still room for improvement. If the Illini are going to be that top-10 team that seems to be the national consensus, growth is actually imperative. Offensively, Illinois wouldn’t be hurt by Williams turning into even slightly more of a threat or Kofi Cockburn stretching his game to at least the mid-range. Defensively, a happy medium between a team that forces tough shots and can still force turnovers wouldn’t hurt.