CHAMPAIGN — It hasn’t been easy for the Champaign Central boys’ tennis team to acquire dual wins against its biggest rival in recent seasons.
Centennial posted a pair of top-seven team finishes across the last two IHSA Class 1A state tournaments, including a runner-up result in 2021.
“We’ve lost all three years I’ve been here to them,” Maroons senior Wade Schacht said. “This year we do have the better team, and I think we came out here and proved it.”
Schacht was one of five athletes to win in both singles and doubles play for Central, which defeated Centennial 8-1 on a chilly Monday afternoon at Lindsay Tennis Center.
“It means a lot to us, especially after past years,” said Maroons junior Ezra Bernhard, another of those two-match victors on the day. “It is a rivalry. We don’t hate each other as people, but it gets rowdy out there and it’s a fun time. We’re glad we got the win.”
That rowdiness largely was contained to the No. 4 singles match involving Schacht and Chargers junior Jason Kim.
Kim typically operates as Centennial’s No. 1 singles player. But first-year Chargers coach Jason Zumwalt made some lineup changes for this dual, positioning his usual top three singles players — Kim, sophomore Tyler Luchinski and junior Joaquin Leon — in the No. 4, No. 5 and No. 6 singles matches.
“I’m always going to do whatever I can to get us a win,” Zumwalt said. “It wasn’t meant to ruffle feathers. It was more getting my guys confidence against a team of this caliber (in Central) and seeing what we could do. There’s no margin for error against these guys. I’m not going to apologize for anything.”
Schacht expressed surprise at drawing a No. 1 player in the No. 4 slot. The reigning IHSA Class 2A boys’ golf state champion didn’t back down, though, securing a 6-2, 6-4 win in sometimes-contentious conditions.
Schacht never shies away from showing his emotions and frequently expressed them versus Kim, both after winning points and when frustrated about lost points.
Schacht directly addressed some of Kim’s teammates on the other side of the fence at one stage, asking them to stop saying things while he was serving the ball.
“It got a little hot,” Schacht said. “I was a little bit thrown off by (facing Kim), so I really wanted to prove myself and say, ‘Hey, we’re going to come out here and make a statement. We’re not going to go for the stacking.’”
That’s the mentality Maroons coach Scott Davis wanted all of his athletes to have versus their Centennial counterparts.
“The kids apparently were aware that they were going to (change the lineup). ... We’re just going to play our lineup,” Davis said. “We were a little surprised with how they went with their lineup, and of course it gave a little motivation.”
Central senior Sam Balogh knocked off Leon at No. 6 singles 6-3, 6-1, while Luchinski beat Maroons senior Peter Smith 6-4, 6-3 in a match that ranked a distant second behind Schacht-Kim in terms of emotional outpouring from the involved athletes.
Bernhard (6-0, 6-0), sophomore Abel Vines (6-0, 6-1) and junior Elliot Gulley (6-0, 6-0) made quick work of their Nos. 1-3 singles foes in sophomore Jeff Chahyadi, sophomore Charlie Wixson and junior Quinn Nudelman. Bernhard was coming off his first singles loss of the season, suffered Saturday against an opponent from Missouri during a tournament in Belleville.
“Playing better competition, especially within tournaments in faraway places, it’s great,” said Bernhard, who made the consolation-quarterfinal round of last year’s 1A singles state draw. “I love to gauge where I am based off my opponent. The kid I lost to was very good, but I was able to hang with him. It gives me more confidence.”
There was plenty of confidence flowing among Central’s doubles contingent on Monday.
Schacht and Gulley swept the No. 1 match 6-0, 6-0 against Kim and Luchinski. Bernhard and Vines did the same at No. 2 versus Wixson and sophomore Bruno Jo.
The No. 3 doubles match was the only one of the entire dual to go three sets. Smith and Balogh outlasted Chahyadi and Leon 6-2, 3-6, 10-4.
“Whenever we get too caught up in our tennis, we make mistakes. We’re all friends, and we try to keep it lighthearted,” Bernhard said. “Whenever we’re kind of in a bad spot, we use that friendship to get out of it ... and it really helps us out.”
Zumwalt’s lineup is filled with underclassmen who have less experience playing with and alongside one another than the Maroons.
“I’m really proud of my guys,” Zumwalt said. “They’re showing a lot of character, and this can be a character-builder to lose a couple of the matches that they’ve lost and still keep a good attitude.”
Zumwalt praised Luchinski for the leadership he’s shown as a sophomore, and he also enjoyed seeing the continued growth of guys like Chahyadi and Leon on Monday.
“(Luchinski) actually leads our stretches in practice, and I think a lot has to do with the high level of soccer he’s played and the team environment there,” Zumwalt said. “It’s out of this world (what Chahyadi and Leon are doing). If you would’ve seen these guys three weeks ago, four weeks ago, they have come so far already.”
Both of these teams will take part in the Big 12 Conference Tournament next week, followed by the 1A Danville Sectional the week after.
Central’s roster is hopeful for a postseason run similar to those experienced by Centennial not that long ago.
“We’re stacked up. We’ve won our last two tournaments we’ve played in,” Schacht said. “We’re feeling good. ... We want to win conference, we want to win sectionals and ultimately I’m looking to get a second state championship. I think we’ve got a chance as a team.”