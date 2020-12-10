CHAMPAIGN — Leading into its Nov. 21 game at Nebraska, Illinois football’s defense may have had its healthiest group of contributors available since before the 2020 season began.
Defensive tackle Jamal Woods made his return from a two-game absence. Linebacker Milo Eifler and defensive lineman Keith Randolph Jr. still were sidelined, but coach Lovie Smith could rely on a steady stream of veteran playmakers.
That showed when the Illini blew past the Cornhuskers 41-23 and forced five turnovers.
But that victory also included a new crack to Illinois’ health.
Linebacker Tarique Barnes, who himself was an injury replacement for starter Jake Hansen after Hansen suffered a concussion during the Illini’s 45-7 loss at Wisconsin on Oct. 23, suffered what Smith later said was a season-ending injury.
An impromptu off week caused by positive COVID-19 cases at Ohio State permitted Eifler and Randolph to recuperate and return for last Saturday’s home game with Iowa.
Even so, the Illini defense emerged battered and bruised from a 35-21 loss to the Hawkeyes. Woods, linebacker Khalan Tolson and cornerback Nate Hobbs all left in the first half and didn’t return, and safety Sydney Brown missed a chunk of the opening half before reentering the game after halftime.
“We’ve lost some good football players with serious injuries, with some injuries that have kept them out,” said Smith, who didn’t elaborate on the health of Woods, Tolson and Hobbs this week leading up to an 11 a.m. Saturday kickoff between Illinois (2-4) and No. 15 Northwestern (5-1) at Ryan Field in Evanston. “With that being said, there is an opportunity for other guys to step up.”
That includes starters who have remained healthy and backups entering the fray. Smith highlighted linebacker Michael Marchese, cornerback Kendall Smith and defensive tackle Bryce Barnes — a Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley product — for making their presence felt versus Iowa when teammates went down.
“The Mike Marcheses, the Kendall Smiths, I thought they stepped up and allowed us to continue to compete,” Smith said. “Mike has walked on for us and given us a lot of good play throughout. Kendall Smith has played a lot of different positions. We have Bryce Barnes that has stepped up. We may call upon some of those guys this week.”
Senior lineman Owen Carney Jr., who compiled seven tackles that included half a sack against the Hawkeyes, believes consistency is keeping the Illini from displaying “a really special and dominant defense.”
Racking up injuries doesn’t help with that objective, but Carney isn’t using that as an excuse.
“Next man up. You shoot a gun, reload it, fire another one, reload it,” Carney said. “Nobody’s going to feel sorry for us. The team in purple doesn’t feel sorry for us, and I’m not going to feel sorry for the team when we go out there on Saturday. So we’re going to go out there to compete, and we’re going to get the win.”
Eifler missed the previous two game prior to Iowa, and the senior racked up three tackles, including one for loss in his return.
He said the uncertainty surrounding this season, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, has made the Illini ready to “adjust with a moment’s notice” whenever the situation calls for it.
“It happens ever year. Every team has guys go down — key players, starters, second string,” Eifler said. “So we just have to adjust. Might have to move some guys around, but we have to do what’s best and put the best out there on the field.”
Tarique Barnes and Tolson had worked their way into bigger defensive roles by appearing seemingly wherever they were needed throughout the course of games. Such as when Tarique Barnes recovered a fumble that he returned for a touchdown against Wisconsin.
“As a linebacker, to come in there with a minute’s notice and have our only touchdown of the season (to that point) is pretty big,” Eifler said. “Tarique and Khalan have been playing phenomenal this year, and it sucks to see them down. But I feel like they’ll bounce back with great urgency, and we’ll be able to see them play next year.”
Carney, Eifler and sophomore cornerback Devon Witherspoon all said they’re sufficiently motivated for the Land of Lincoln Trophy game with Northwestern, which has won the last five games in the longstanding rivalry series that will feature its 114th game on Saturday.
That the defense might be shorthanded and, therefore, overlooked is inconsequential to those who are able to suit up in an effort to keep Illini’s slim series lead of 55-53-5 intact going into Saturday.
“Last year, when they announced we (were) playing them, Coach takes it so personal,” Witherspoon said. “So if it’s personal to him, it’s personal to me. It’s a big game. We’ve got to come play.”