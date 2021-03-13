CHICAGO — Bret Bielema's Class of 2021 now numbers five after Mt. Carmel senior Kenenna Odeluga announced Saturday that he's committed to Illinois football.
Odeluga, a 6-foot, 200-pound player listed as an athlete on his Rivals page, signed with Penn last December but wrote on Twitter that he's "relieved and humbled to say that I have received a full scholarship" from the Illini.
"(I) will be committing to the University of Illinois for the next 4-5 years of my life," Odeluga wrote. "Thank you Coach Bielema and the whole Illinois Staff for believing in me. #famILLY."
Odeluga also held offers from Ball State, Bowling Green, Brown, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Columbia, Cornell, Eastern Michigan, Fordham, Kent State, Northern Illinois, Northern Iowa, Southern Illinois, Western Illinois, Western Michigan and Wyoming.
Odeluga is a running back and linebacker for Mt. Carmel, which won the 2019 Class 7A state championship. He joins an Illini Class of 2021 that includes running back Joshua McCray, linebacker Dwayne Johnson, tight end Lucas Althaus and defensive back Kionte Curry.