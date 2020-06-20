Roger Powell isn’t the only former Illini that’s turned the next stage of his basketball career into life as a Division I assistant coach. A breakdown of the other three, courtesy N-G college basketball writer Scott Richey:
Dee Brown
Brown teamed with Powell on Illinois’ 2004-05 NCAA runner-up team and wound up a two-time consensus All-American by the end of his storied Illini career.
After a slightly longer professional career than his former teammate, the 35-year-old Brown got his first coaching job for the 2017-18 season at Illinois-Chicago — he was on John Groce’s staff at Illinois as director of player development and alumni relations before he resigned from that spot in October 2016 because of personal reasons — under Steve McClain and remains on staff heading into 2020-21 under first-year coach Luke Yaklich. The Flames finished 18-17 last season and reached the Horizon League tournament championship game.
Chester Frazier
Frazier was a three-year starter and three-time All-Big Ten Defensive Team selection at Illinois for coach Bruce Weber from 2006-09. The Baltimore native split his brief pro playing career overseas with a year as a graduate assistant and video coordinator with the Illini and then followed Weber to Kansas State once Illinois fired Weber in March 2012.
The 34-year-old Frazier spent seven seasons with the Wildcats, culminating with Kansas State reaching the Elite Eight during the 2018 NCAA tournament. The 2020-21 season will be his second as associate head coach at Virignia Tech under Mike Young. The Hokies finished 16-16 last season during Frazier’s first season on staff.
Jerrance Howard
Howard was part of the Peoria Pipeline to Illinois and spent four seasons as a backup guard for the Illini under Bill Self and Bruce Weber and was a two-year captain. The 40-year-old Howard jumped into coaching immediately, working three-plus seasons with former Illinois assistant Billy Gillispie at Texas A&M and Kentucky.
He then came back to his alma mater for five seasons with Weber and the Illini, holding the distinction of interim coach for a few weeks in March 2012 between the dismissal of Weber and hiring of John Groce. He then spent one season on Larry Brown’s staff at SMU before finding his home at Kansas, where he’s worked under Self for the last eight seasons.