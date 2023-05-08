CHAMPAIGN — The seventh Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame class boasts multiple Olympians, national champions, a Super Bowl winner and a national record holder for more than seven decades. Illinois will inductee the Class of 2023 — 12 strong this year to make 135 total members since 2017 — on Friday, Sept. 15 at State Farm Center.
Illinois football accounts for a quarter of this year's inductees. The latest gridiron Hall of Famers include 2007 Big Ten Player of the Year Rashard Mendenhall, 1984 Rose Bowl quarterback and long-time pro Jack Trudeau and College Football Hall of Fame defensive back Al Brosky, who still holds the NCAA record for most career interceptions.
Men's basketball will add two more Hall of Fame players in Flyin' Illini Kenny Battle and 1951 Big Ten Player of the Year Don Sunderlage. Those two represent three of the program's five Final Four teams, with Sunderlage playing in 1949 and 1951 and Battle in 1989.
Ken Holtzman will become the seventh Illinois baseball player inducted into the Hall of Fame. The former Illini pitcher played 15 seasons in Major League Baseball and won three consecutive World Series titles with the Oakland Athletics from 1972-74.
Former Big Ten and NCAA champion Thomas Pieters will also be the third Illinois golfer inducted. George Kerr, a back-to-back NCAA champion for the Illini track and field program, is also among the 12 inductees. Pieters and Kerr were both Olympians, competing for Belgium and British West Indies/Jamaica, respectively.
Aja Evans is the other Olympian in the 2023 Hall of Fame class. The former Illinois track All-American and Big Ten shot put champion switched sports after her time in Champaign and won a bronze medal in two-woman bobsled at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.
Also set to be inducted in September are Illinois softball career home run leader Nicole Evans Cazley, multiple-time All-American gymnast Melissa Fernandez and long-time Illini volleyball coach Mike Hebert.