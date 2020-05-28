CHAMPAIGN — The basic structure of the voluntary workouts set to return for the Illinois football and men’s basketball teams starting next month won’t differ all that much from the typical summer format.
Strength and conditioning will be the primary focus when the workouts are tentatively set to begin June 11. Nothing changes on that front for Illinois football. Lovie Smith and his coaching staff haven’t been directly involved in summer workouts previously and won’t be next month either.
It is a bit of a change for Illinois men’s basketball, albeit a change to a rule that was only recently adjusted by the NCAA. The 50-50 split Brad Underwood and his staff had with Illini strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher will, at least for June, revert back to Fletcher getting the entire allotted amount of time.
“We have a pretty good sense of what June can look like,” Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman said. “We’re still awaiting some guidance on how that transition may happen to what would be considered a more ordinary summer. … (The coaches) understand the distinction between supervising and conducting. June will be about supervising those workouts.
“They can still schedule those workouts. They can still provide direction for what kinds of activities should be performed. It won’t be the same level of involvement you’ll see probably later in the summer. The NCAA hasn’t issued an updated timeline on when these required activities could be allowed to begin. We anticipate it could be around the first of July.”
How those workouts will proceed, though, won’t be so typical in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The complex process simply to get student-athletes back on campus starting next week will be mirrored by equally as choreographed protocols when workouts resume.
Whitman said the plan has “an impressive level of detail.”
Multiple restrictions will be in place for both student-athletes and coaching staffs. The first significant change is the size of the workout groups. Student-athletes are only going to work out with the people they live with and will work out with the same coaches every day. Weight room equipment will also be assigned so student-athletes will use, as an example, the same rack each day.
“You’re minimizing the number of contacts that you’re having with people that are outside of your direct and immediate circle,” Whitman said. “In between groups, we’ll be coming in with our facilities staff and doing extensive cleaning. When I talk about bandwidth, by keeping other facilities closed, we’re able to take staff generally working in those facilities and reallocate them to the facilities that will be coming open. It allows us to make sure we have the appropriate personnel in place.”
Illinois will bring back its support personnel before the football and men’s basketball student-athletes begin returning to campus in three waves starting June 3. That personnel includes the sports medicine, strength and conditioning, equipment and facilities staffs.
The entirety of Smith’s football staff, which extends simply beyond the on-field coaches, won’t return immediately. The same applies to Underwood’s smaller basketball staff. Access will also remain somewhat limited for both the Smith Center and Ubben Basketball Complex. That both facilities typically see the student-athletes on the first floor and coaching staffs on the second, that physical divide will be enhanced this summer.
“There will be a very clear line of demarcation — and expectations set — that the group that’s on one floor doesn’t go to the other group on the other,” Whitman said. “We’ll have a separate entrance and exit for the staffs that are working on the second floor. We’ll have separate protocols for them relative to different spaces and amenities that are available. They won’t be allowed, for example, to work out in the weight rooms that are being used by the student-athletes.
“We won’t allow in-person interaction between the student-athletes and the coaches, at least here at the beginning. Not everyone that works with those teams will be allowed back at the outset, and we’ll be very cautious with how we manage the facilities to make sure we avoid interaction between the student-athletes and the coaching staffs.”
The initial phase of strength and conditioning workouts will have a heavy emphasis on as much outdoor activity as possible. Those first workouts will also be tuned almost exclusively toward individual progress. Whitman said preparation is underway to set out protocols for what would be necessary to have more team-related and sport-specific workouts later this summer.
“Especially during the month of June, there won’t be any workouts that involve ball activities, whether it’s throwing passes or getting shots up,” Whitman said. “But, we recognize that our student-athletes are going to want to do those things. We’ve charged our sports medicine group with developing protocols around how to safely handle a basketball or a football.
“We’re not going to go straight to allowing 5-on-5 pick-up games or 7-on-7 with football. There will be a step process that coordinates with guidance from local health officials and from the state. There would be an opportunity, I would imagine, for them to start shooting on their own, start playing a game of catch between a receiver and a quarterback. But that will be very, again like everything else, choreographed with a lot of protocol in place for the cleaning of those balls and making sure we’re not sharing those balls too broadly amongst too big of a group.”