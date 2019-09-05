Giorgi UI hoops schedule
Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili and the rest of the Illini will open up the 2019-2020 season at 7 p.m. on Nov. 5 against Nicholls State at State Farm Center.
CHAMPAIGN — The 2019-2020 men's basketball schedule for Illinois is starting to fill out.

With start times, that is.

The full schedule was released last month, but on Thursday afternoon, times for 26 games were established. The season opener is set for 7 p.m. on Nov. 5 against Nicholls State at State Farm Center.

The Illini, who finished 12-21 last season, open Big Ten play with a 4 p.m. game on Dec. 7 at Maryland that will be televised on ESPN2.

Here is the full schedule that we know, complete with start times and TV networks listed for games that are known:

Nov. 1, vs. Lewis (exhibition), 8 p.m. BTN Plus

Nov. 5, vs. Nicholls State, 7 p.m., BTN Plus

Nov. 8, at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.

Nov. 10, at Arizona, TBA

Nov. 18, vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m., BTN Plus

Nov. 20, vs. The Citadel, 8 p.m., BTN

Nov. 23, vs. Hampton, TBA, BTN Plus

Nov. 26, vs. TBA, TBA

Dec. 2, vs. Miami, TBA

Dec. 7, at Maryland, 4 p.m., ESPN2

Dec. 11, vs. Michigan, 8 p.m., BTN

Dec. 14, vs. Old Dominion, 5 p.m., BTN

Dec. 21., vs. Missouri, TBA

Dec. 29, vs. North Carolina A&T, 1 p.m., ESPNU

Jan. 2, at Michigan State, 7 p.m., Fox Sports 1

Jan. 5, vs. Purdue, 7 p.m., Fox Sports 1

Jan. 8, at Wisconsin, 8 p.m., BTN

Jan. 11, vs. Rutgers, TBA, BTN

Jan. 18, vs. Northwestern, 4 p.m., BTN

Jan. 21, at Purdue, 6 p.m., ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU

Jan. 25, at Michigan, 11 a.m., Fox Sports 1

Jan. 30, vs. Minnesota, 6:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1

Feb. 2, at Iowa, Noon, Fox Sports 1

Feb. 7, vs. Maryland, 7 p.m., Fox Sports 1

Feb. 11, vs. Michigan State, 8 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2

Feb. 15, at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m., BTN

Feb. 18, at Penn State, 5:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1

Feb. 24, vs. Nebraska, 7 p.m., BTN

Feb. 27, at Northwestern, 7 p.m., BTN

March 1, vs. Indiana, 1 p.m., BTN

March 4, at Ohio State, 6 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2

March 8, vs. Iowa, 6 p.m., BTN

