CHAMPAIGN — The 2019-2020 men's basketball schedule for Illinois is starting to fill out.
With start times, that is.
The full schedule was released last month, but on Thursday afternoon, times for 26 games were established. The season opener is set for 7 p.m. on Nov. 5 against Nicholls State at State Farm Center.
The Illini, who finished 12-21 last season, open Big Ten play with a 4 p.m. game on Dec. 7 at Maryland that will be televised on ESPN2.
Here is the full schedule that we know, complete with start times and TV networks listed for games that are known:
Nov. 1, vs. Lewis (exhibition), 8 p.m. BTN Plus
Nov. 5, vs. Nicholls State, 7 p.m., BTN Plus
Nov. 8, at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.
Nov. 10, at Arizona, TBA
Nov. 18, vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m., BTN Plus
Nov. 20, vs. The Citadel, 8 p.m., BTN
Nov. 23, vs. Hampton, TBA, BTN Plus
Nov. 26, vs. TBA, TBA
Dec. 2, vs. Miami, TBA
Dec. 7, at Maryland, 4 p.m., ESPN2
Dec. 11, vs. Michigan, 8 p.m., BTN
Dec. 14, vs. Old Dominion, 5 p.m., BTN
Dec. 21., vs. Missouri, TBA
Dec. 29, vs. North Carolina A&T, 1 p.m., ESPNU
Jan. 2, at Michigan State, 7 p.m., Fox Sports 1
Jan. 5, vs. Purdue, 7 p.m., Fox Sports 1
Jan. 8, at Wisconsin, 8 p.m., BTN
Jan. 11, vs. Rutgers, TBA, BTN
Jan. 18, vs. Northwestern, 4 p.m., BTN
Jan. 21, at Purdue, 6 p.m., ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU
Jan. 25, at Michigan, 11 a.m., Fox Sports 1
Jan. 30, vs. Minnesota, 6:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1
Feb. 2, at Iowa, Noon, Fox Sports 1
Feb. 7, vs. Maryland, 7 p.m., Fox Sports 1
Feb. 11, vs. Michigan State, 8 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2
Feb. 15, at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m., BTN
Feb. 18, at Penn State, 5:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1
Feb. 24, vs. Nebraska, 7 p.m., BTN
Feb. 27, at Northwestern, 7 p.m., BTN
March 1, vs. Indiana, 1 p.m., BTN
March 4, at Ohio State, 6 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2
March 8, vs. Iowa, 6 p.m., BTN