NORMAL — Put Jake Munroe in the batter’s box or on the basepaths, and the Champaign Central baseball team likes its odds.
The same feeling transpires when the senior steps on the mound.
Throw in some superb pitching from junior Max Quirk, an ability to grind out at-bats in pressure situations and just enough timely hits, and it all adds up to a winning formula for the Maroons.
One that was on display again Saturday when Central outlasted Normal U-High 2-1 in eight innings to win a Class 3A regional championship game at Normal West High School.
“My heart rate is better now,” Central coach John Staab said with a laugh. “They definitely gave me more gray hairs, but we’ll take the win.”
Fewer than 48 hours after opening the postseason with a comeback 6-5 win against Normal West that featured a rally for the ages, the Maroons once again had to regroup in the late innings on Saturday.
Central (31-6) staked itself to a 1-0 lead before Normal U-High (30-7) had its first at-bats of the game. Munroe lashed a leadoff triple against Jake Swartz, who has signed to play baseball at Illinois next season and will pitch for the Illini, and came around to score on a two-out infield single by Kendall Crawford.
But that was the only offense generated during the next 61/2 innings, with Quirk matching Swartz pitch for pitch. Swartz wound up throwing all eight innings for the Pioneers, striking out 13 and only giving up five hits.
Quirk didn’t have the same strikeout totals as Swartz, but he did throw six innings, only allowing two hits and striking out six while walking two.
“Swartz was a load,” Staab said. “He was definitely operating around 90 mph with his fastball and then had a good breaking ball. For us to score a run on him early was huge.”
Much like the performance from Quirk.
“Max, good Lord, he stepped up and was unbelievable,” Staab said. “He’s come a long way.”
Still, Staab elected to go with Munroe in an effort to close out the Pioneers in the bottom of the seventh, but U-High tied the game at 1 after Munroe committed an error, one of three on the day by the Maroons.
Munroe, however, wiggled out of a bases-loaded, one-out situation by striking out the final two hitters in the inning and didn’t let the defensive miscue carry over into his offensive mindset in the top of the eighth.
Munroe walked to lead off the inning and came around to score on a two-out error after Crawford put the ball in play to give Central a 2-1 lead. Munroe took the mound again in the bottom of the eighth, striking out two and working efficiently to seal Central’s 27th regional championship in program history and second straight regional title.
“Hats off to U-High because they’re loaded and a great team, but we’re just resilient,” Staab said. “No one gave us a chance except the 26 guys in our locker room.”
Central will now try to keep its season going another full week when the Maroons host Chatham Glenwood (29-7) at 5 p.m. on Wednesday in a sectional semifinal game at Spalding Park in Champaign, Central’s home venue.
“We’ve had some battles with them the last few years,” Staab said. “They’re a great program, but we’re not going to be wowed. We’ve been battle-tested and we’re looking forward to the challenge, especially with it being at home.”