COLFAX — Count Hal Chiodo among those impressed with the run Ridgeview/Lexington football is on during this year’s IHSA Class 1A postseason.
“I didn’t know we could play much better,” the first-year Mustangs coach said, “and they just keep blowing me away.”
The cooperative’s latest achievement occurred Saturday, when 13th-seeded Ridgeview/Lexington blasted top-seeded Abingdon-Avon 51-12 in a quarterfinal matchup.
The Mustangs (8-4) will visit sixth-seeded Lena-Winslow (10-2) in the semifinal round, the first such game in Ridgeview football history.
“We’re not the same team we were games one through five,” Chiodo said.
The Mustangs outscored the Tornadoes (10-2) by a 30-6 margin in the second quarter to pull away. Kaden Farrell rushed for 168 yards and four touchdowns to go with 93 ground yards and two scores from Logan Friedmansky. Carter Coffman tossed a 56-yard touchdown to Ben Peacock as time expired in the second quarter to put Ridgeview/Lexington up 37-13.