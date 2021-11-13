Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Snow showers in the evening will give way to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low 34F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 80%..

Tonight

Snow showers in the evening will give way to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low 34F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 80%.