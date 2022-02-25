FARMER CITY — Scot Ghere’s Ridgeview girls’ basketball team engaged in a physical battle with Mt. Pulaski during Tuesday’s semifinal round of the Class 1A Blue Ridge Sectional.
It ultimately paid off in the form of a victory and ensuing matchup with St. Thomas More in Thursday’s sectional championship game.
“We spent a lot of energy against Mt. Pulaski,” Ghere said. “That’s one thing we’ve kind of put our hat on is just playing hard all the time. We do the same things in practice, same mentality. So a lot of times we don’t see a difference from game to practice.”
That approach was evident versus the Sabers, as the Mustangs used their physicality plus a size advantage to collect a 45-29 victory and advance to the Class 1A Elite Eight.
“The girls see we have some previous banners from our other teams,” Ghere said. “We have a sign (in our locker room) saying ‘leave a legacy.’ Sometimes it works out, sometimes it doesn’t. This time it did.”
Ridgeview (25-8) captured its first sectional plaque since 2011 and denied STM (18-13) its first such trophy since 2014.
Something that might’ve been difficult for the Mustangs to envision on Jan. 3, when they dropped a 42-37 decision to Lexington and fell to 9-7 on the season in the process.
“Of course you probably couldn’t say that (we’d get this far at that point),” Ghere said. “But we just told them to stay positive, keep working hard and whatever happens happens.”
Ridgeview led just 12-10 through one quarter against STM and carried a modest 23-16 advantage into halftime.
But the Mustangs surged out of intermission with seven of the first nine points and eventually pulled ahead 35-21 with about four minutes remaining in the third quarter.
“We always talk about the first two minutes of our third quarter — either we let them back in the game or we take over the game,” Ghere said. “We really came out (strong) to start the first two minutes of the second half.”
Junior Annalyn Harper sank a pair of three-pointers in that third period, and senior Peyton Rinkenberger chipped in four of her game-high 13 points during those eight minutes, as well.
Rinkenberger booked a double-double by also hauling in 14 rebounds for the Mustangs, who received 11 total points from Harper, nine points from junior Brinley Stevens and six points from senior Morgan Donaldson.
“It was hard fought,” Ghere said. “We just wanted to match (STM’s) quickness and their physicality.”
The Sabers were hindered by sophomore leading scorer Ruari Quarnstrom picking up three fouls before halftime, not to mention Ridgeview’s aggressive style of play.
“They’re bigger than we were. There were times we were knocking bodies ... (and) that limited us a little bit,” first-year STM coach Erin Quarnstrom said. “Some things that (Ruari Quarnstrom has) been able to do in other games they called fouls. ... Those limitations made it so (the Mustangs) were able to get some buckets maybe they wouldn’t have had.”
Junior Emma Devocelle’s nine points, junior Maddy Swisher’s seven points and freshman Ashley Wells’ five points paced a Sabers’ crew that boasts no seniors and should return its entire roster for the 2022-23 season.
“I’m so proud of them. I have nothing but pride and nothing but positive (things) to say about the way they played,” Erin Quarnstrom said. “They were exhausted at the end. Through the tears, I told them that’s because they left everything on the floor.”
Ridgeview’s new task is to book a spot at Normal’s Redbird Arena in this coming Thursday’s Class 1A state semifinals.
The Mustangs will take on Serena (32-2) at 7 p.m. Monday in the 1A Serena Super-Sectional for that state berth. The Huskers trumped Newark 49-27 on Thursday in another sectional final.
This is quite a benchmark for the Ridgeview program under Ghere. He took over in 2014 and led the team to five wins in his inaugural season. Now one more victory will garner the Mustangs their first state trophy since 2011.
“(Serena is) rated and probably thinking they’re going to win that on their home court,” Ghere said. “We like where we’re at as far as that goes.”