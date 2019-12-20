CHAMPAIGN — Illinois offensive lineman Kievan Myers announced his intent to transfer from the team early Friday evening on Twitter. The redshirt freshman offensive lineman did not play during his brief Illini career.
Recruitment is open 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/1ibouDdp2U— ♠️ (@BIGKIE99) December 20, 2019
Myers got a delayed start to his Illinois career when he arrived on campus with the 2018 training camp already underway. The 6-foot-5, 325-pound lineman out of Dallas redshirted that season and never found his way onto the two-deep during the 2019 season. His transfer gives the Illini even more depth issues on its offensive line.
Myers is the fifth member of Illinois' 2018 training camp to transfer. Fellow offensive lineman Reuben Unije transferred during the 2018 season, while defensive back Ron Hardge III, quarterback M.J. Rivers II and linebacker Jacob Hollins transferred last offseason.