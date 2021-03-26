CHAMPAIGN — Illinois women's basketball coach Nancy Fahey made it clear throughout this past season how important the core sophomore group of Kennedi Myles, Jada Peebles and Jeanae Terry would be to the future of the Illini program.
Now, it appears Illinois may have to go on without one of those players.
Myles was one of three Illini players to enter the NCAA transfer portal, joining J-Naya Ephraim and Aaliyah McQueen in deciding to leave the Illinois women's basketball program, an athletic department spokesperson confirmed to The News-Gazette on Friday.
The 6-foot-2 forward Myles started for 52 of Illinois' 53 games during the past two seasons, missing only one game as a freshman during the 2019-20 campaign while in concussion protocol. Her numbers dipped slightly this past season playing alongside 6-foot-5 center Eva Rubin. Myles averaged 8.7 points and 8.0 rebounds per game while shooting 36.2 percent from the field as a sophomore.
Still, Myles had an upbeat attitude about the progress the Illini made in year four under Fahey, a season that saw Illinois finish with a 5-18 overall record and go 2-16 in Big Ten play.
"We're a very young team," Myles said after Illinois' season-ending 67-42 loss to Northwestern in the second round of the Big Ten tournament in Indianapolis. "We have new people coming in. ... We have a lot of growth to do, but if we start from today learning from this experience, we'll be fine.
"Especially when we think about the (Big Ten) tournament, we made it past the first round, which means we're not going to be new to it next year. We've been to the second round, which means we can make it to the third round. So just building off things we did from the year before."
Ephraim started in 12 of the Illini's 23 games last season. The 5-9 junior guard from St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, posted career highs in points (4.3) and minutes (22.5) per game. McQueen, a 5-9 guard from Flint, Mich., had limited opportunities as a freshman last season. She scored 2.0 points per game and averaged 2.6 rebounds while playing 9.6 minutes per game.