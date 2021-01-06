RALEIGH, N.C. — Calvin Hart Jr. was in the right place at the right time.
The 2017 North Carolina State football team posted a 9-4 record, then lost defenders Bradley Chubb, B.J. Hill, Justin Jones and Kentavius Street to the 2018 NFL Draft.
Hart arrived from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., as Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren attempted to move past these absences.
After briefly holding a special teams role in 2018, Hart became an important linebacker for the 2019 N.C. State outfit.
Later this year, however, Hart will be wearing an Illinois uniform.
The redshirt sophomore verbally committed to Illini coach Bret Bielema on Tuesday, with Hart concluding his ACC run after a second season at linebacker led to diminishing returns.
“It wasn’t a situation where he did anything wrong,” said Rob McLamb, N.C. State beat writer for Inside Pack Sports. “It doesn’t surprise me that he left, but they also could’ve used him staying.”
Hart’s old Rivals.com and 247sports recruiting profiles list him as a two-star and three-star prospect, respectively.
But Hart, who now checks in at 6-foot-1 and 225 pounds and has three years of eligibility remaining, received substantial interest from Power 5 programs, including offers from Iowa, Iowa State, N.C. State, Pitt, Rutgers, Texas A&M and Wisconsin.
McLamb recalls the chase coming down to N.C. State and Texas A&M.
“He was expected to contribute,” McLamb said. “There were a lot of injuries his freshman year, so he was going to get some run because they didn’t have anywhere to go. I thought he was a guy that could come in and make an impact.”
Hart did so by ranking among the 2019 Wolfpack’s top 10 in tackles, notching 35 to go with 5 1/2 tackles for loss, one sack and one fumble recovery.
“I thought C.J. played well,” McLamb said. “He’s got good speed. Seemed to read the game pretty well. Not a lot of fear. I think he grasped the concepts quite well. I don’t recall him being out of position a lot.”
Even so, Hart slipped to playing in 10 of N.C. State’s 12 games this most recent season, chipping in 18 tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks and and two forced fumbles.
McLamb said the play of redshirt sophomore Payton Wilson (108 tackles) and redshirt junior Isaiah Moore (94 tackles) offered primary leadership to the Wolfpack’s linebackers unit.
“They have some good guys at that group,” McLamb said. “(But) I was sort of surprised he didn’t play as much. I definitely think C.J. is a P5 player.”
Hart ultimately is moving from one Power 5 institution to another. And the Illini could use his services this fall.
Linebackers Jake Hansen and Milo Eifler have declared for the NFL draft, while incumbent linebackers Tarique Barnes, Khalan Tolson and Shammond Cooper have shown positive flashes but don’t boast an excess of playing time.
“Worst-case scenario, he’s going to come in there and be a serviceable linebacker and bridge them to a time when Bielema gets his guys in there,” McLamb said.
That Hart wound up at Illinois specifically makes sense, according to McLamb. Doeren was on Bielema’s Wisconsin staff in defense-focused roles between 2006 and 2010.
“I imagine there’s going to be some schematic similarities (between Illinois’ and N.C. State’s defenses),” McLamb said. “It’ll be a good get for Illinois. ... He’s a guy that, in the back end of his career, could be a starter for a Big Ten team that goes to bowl games.”