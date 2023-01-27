RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Prairie Central 19-2 1 Losing shorthanded to Teutopolis was no shame for the Hawks, who defeated Monticello afterward.
2. St. Joseph-Ogden 17-4 3 Spartans are in the midst of a three-game win streak. Monticello is a tough draw for No. 4 in a row.
3. BHRA 18-5 5 Blue Devils outlasted Salt Fork for the Vermilion County title, have won their last four games overall.
4. Salt Fork 20-2 2 Storm has a big test Friday. It’s Salt Fork’s Garrett Taylor battling Iroquois West’s Cannon Leonard.
5. Tuscola 19-3 4 Warriors are unbeaten in their last five outings, open the Central Illinois tournament with Sullivan.
6. Iroquois West 17-3 6 Raiders’ win streak hit double digits when they bested Armstrong-Potomac in Vermilion Valley play.
7. Unity 13-9 8 Rockets have dropped each of their last two tilts, albeit to good foes in Mt. Zion, Bloomington CC.
8. Monticello 13-8 10 Sages are sitting at .500 in Illini Prairie Conference play, can go above it versus St. Joseph-Ogden.
9. Milford 16-7 NR Bearcats’ ongoing five-game win streak included impressive win over then-state ranked Beecher.
10. Clinton 18-5 9 Maroons will have taken a week off from games when they face Central A&M in CIC Tournament.