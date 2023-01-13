RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Prairie Central 15-1 1 Hawks suffered their first defeat of the season against Class 3A Morton. They’ll attempt to get back on track Friday at Rantoul.
2. St. Joseph-Ogden 13-2 2 Spartans took down a good Teutopolis squad in their last matchup, and things don’t get much easier with Pontiac on Friday.
3. Salt Fork 16-1 5 Storm is on a three-game win streak and holds a perfect Vermilion Valley record ahead of the Vermilion County Tournament.
4. Tuscola 14-3 3 Warriors came up short to Unity in a double-overtime setback. They’ll visit Sullivan next for Central Illinois Conference action.
5. BHRA 14-4 4 Blue Devils took consecutive losses before beating Armstrong-Potomac. They have the No. 1 seed in the county tournament.
6. Centennial 10-8 8 Chargers saw a five-game winning streak end at Normal Community’s hands, host rival Champaign Central on Friday night.
7. Iroquois West 14-3 9 Raiders have found a winning gear of late, taking each of their last seven matchups. They’re off the remainder of this week.
8. Unity 9-7 10 Rockets were handed close defeats by Maroa-Forsyth, Normal U-High before besting Tuscola. They host Paxton-Buckley-Loda next.
9. Clinton 15-4 6 Maroons were tripped up by Monticello for second time in last six games, visit Shelbyville and Illini Central over next two days.
10. Monticello 11-6 NR Sages return to the rankings via their latest win versus Clinton, will face big test Friday from Bloomington Central Catholic.