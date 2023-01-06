RK., TEAM    REC.    PREV.    COMMENT

1. Prairie Central    15-0    2    Tyler Curl and the rest of the unbeaten Hawks have the weekend off before hosting Morton at 7 p.m. next Tuesday.

2. St. Joseph-Ogden    11-2    1    Ty Pence and the Spartans host reigning 2A state champ Nashville on Saturday night in Christie Clinic Shootout at SJ-O.

3. Tuscola    14-1    4    Fresh off a Monticello Holiday Hoopla title, Jordan Quinn and his teammates carry 12-game win streak into weekend.

4. BHRA    13-2    5    Ayden Ingram and the Blue Devils have won nine of last 10 games before hosting Iroquois West at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

5. Salt Fork    14-1    3    Garrett Taylor and Blake Norton are fun to watch. Next up? Friday night home game against Georgetown-Ridge Farm.

6. Clinton    13-3    6    After Tuesday loss at Le Roy, Mason Walker and the Maroons try to rebound Friday night at home against Sullivan.

7. GCMS    11-3    8    Ty Cribbett and the Falcons, who were fourth at Monticello Holiday Hoopla, face stern test at 7 p.m. Friday at Tremont.

8. Centennial    8-7    NR    Gurmane Springfield and Chargers vying for fourth straight win when they host Big 12 foe Danville at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

9. Iroquois West    10-3    NR    Cannon Leonard and Raiders have two tough road games this weekend: Friday at BHRA and Saturday at Herscher.

10. Unity    8-5    7    Challenging slate for Henry Thomas and Rockets continues Friday at Maroa-Forsyth, Saturday versus Normal U-High.

