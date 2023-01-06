RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Prairie Central 15-0 2 Tyler Curl and the rest of the unbeaten Hawks have the weekend off before hosting Morton at 7 p.m. next Tuesday.
2. St. Joseph-Ogden 11-2 1 Ty Pence and the Spartans host reigning 2A state champ Nashville on Saturday night in Christie Clinic Shootout at SJ-O.
3. Tuscola 14-1 4 Fresh off a Monticello Holiday Hoopla title, Jordan Quinn and his teammates carry 12-game win streak into weekend.
4. BHRA 13-2 5 Ayden Ingram and the Blue Devils have won nine of last 10 games before hosting Iroquois West at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
5. Salt Fork 14-1 3 Garrett Taylor and Blake Norton are fun to watch. Next up? Friday night home game against Georgetown-Ridge Farm.
6. Clinton 13-3 6 After Tuesday loss at Le Roy, Mason Walker and the Maroons try to rebound Friday night at home against Sullivan.
7. GCMS 11-3 8 Ty Cribbett and the Falcons, who were fourth at Monticello Holiday Hoopla, face stern test at 7 p.m. Friday at Tremont.
8. Centennial 8-7 NR Gurmane Springfield and Chargers vying for fourth straight win when they host Big 12 foe Danville at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
9. Iroquois West 10-3 NR Cannon Leonard and Raiders have two tough road games this weekend: Friday at BHRA and Saturday at Herscher.
10. Unity 8-5 7 Challenging slate for Henry Thomas and Rockets continues Friday at Maroa-Forsyth, Saturday versus Normal U-High.