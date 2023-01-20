RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Prairie Central 17-1 1 Tyler Curl (right) and the Hawks picked up a convincing win at St. Joseph-Ogden, have upcoming tests from Pontiac, Teutopolis.
2. Salt Fork 19-1 3 Storm advanced to the Vermilion County Tournament title game by outlasting Oakwood, draws rival BHRA in Saturday’s final.
3. St. Joseph-Ogden 14-4 2 Spartans have dropped four of last seven games, will attempt to recover Friday when visiting Illini Prairie foe Chillicothe IVC.
4. Tuscola 16-3 4 Warriors are on a two-game win streak in Central Illinois Conference action. That will be challenged Friday at home by Clinton.
5. BHRA 16-5 5 Blue Devils, like Salt Fork, qualified for the county tournament’s championship game, knocking off Hoopeston Area on Thursday.
6. Iroquois West 16-3 7 Raiders are running on a nine-game win streak that they’ll carry into a game with Armstrong-Potomac. Salt Fork awaits soon, too.
7. Centennial 11-9 6 Chargers beat Limestone in Morton Shootout before stumbling against Peoria Manual. They’ll host Kankakee on Friday night.
8. Unity 12-7 8 Rockets have captured a victory in each of their last four games, hope to push that streak to five and six versus Rantoul, Mt. Zion.
9. Clinton 18-4 9 Maroons were triumphant in their previous three games. No. 4 would be a big one, as they stop by Tuscola on Friday night.
10. Monticello 12-7 10 Sages bounced back from a loss to Bloomington Central Catholic by defeating Olympia. Paxton-Buckley-Loda is on tap next.