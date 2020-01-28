N-G Top 10: High school boys’ basketball
In a topsy-turvy poll, sports editor MATT DANIELS puts a new No. 1 team atop our boys' basketball rankings:
RK., TEAM REC. PREV.
1. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 21-0 2
Comment: Drew Reifsteck & Co. have won all but one game by double digits this season. Chrisman awaits on Tuesday.
2. Tuscola 16-1 1
Comment: Tuscola should get a rousing ovation Tuesday against Arthur Christian. It’s their first home game in 38 days.
3. Prairie Central 18-4 3
Comment: Trey Bazzell and the Hawks go for their eighth straight victory on Tuesday night at Illini Prairie foe Pontiac.
4. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 17-3 5
Comment: Colton Coy and the Panthers, who have won three in a row, host St. Thomas More on Tuesday night.
5. Urbana 11-10 4
Comment: Bryson Tatum and the Tigers have a difficult schedule. Next test: this Saturday at home against Danville.
6. Champaign Central 11-11 6
Comment: After three tips to Belleville last week, Pryce Punkay and the Maroons head to Peoria Manual on Friday night.
7. Judah Christian 18-4 8
Comment: Noah Jackson and the Tribe, who play at Cornerstone on Friday, haven’t lost sincec Dec. 28 against BHRA.
8. Mahomet-Seymour 10-9 10
Comment: Cole Lener and the Bulldogs split a pair of road games last week, get ready to host Bloomington on Tuesday.
9. St. Joseph-Ogden 12-6 —
Comment: Payton Grimsley and the Spartans vie for their third straight Illini Prairie win on Tuesday night at rival Unity.
10. Centennial 9-10 7
Comment: David Laby and the Chargers will try to end four-game skid on Tuesday night against Decatur MacArthur.