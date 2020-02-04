Preps coordinator COLIN LIKAS mixes the programs outside his leading one after a busy week:
RK., TEAM REC. PREV.
1. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 23-0 1
Comment: Blue Devils remained unbeaten with wins over Chrisman and Westville, host Georgetown-Ridge Farm next.
2. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 19-3 4
Comment: Panthers turned aside Tuscola for fifth consecutive victory, seek No. 6 versus Momence in league showcase.
3. Tuscola 19-2 2
Comment: Warriors were thumped by Paxton-Buckley-Loda but started conference tournament with win over Clinton.
4. Urbana 12-10 5
Comment: Tigers held off St. Thomas More and Danville last week, draw Rantoul, Champaign Central, East St. Louis soon.
5. Champaign Central 12-11 6
Comment: Maroons clipped Peoria Manual in lone game of previous week, will visit Urbana and Chatham Glenwood.
6. Prairie Central 18-6 3
Comment: Hawks dropped road games to Pontiac and St. Joseph-Ogden, host Tri-Valley and Unity in coming days.
7. St. Joseph-Ogden 15-6 9
Comment: Spartans ran win streak to five by knocking off Prairie Central and Westville, welcome Monticello on Tuesday.
8. Judah Christian 19-4 7
Comment: Tribe hasn’t lost in last eight tries and matches up with Normal Calvary on Friday in lone game of this week.
9. Mahomet-Seymour 12-10 8
Comment: Bulldogs topped Bloomington and Rantoul but lost to Lincoln, next trek to Normal Community and Mt. Zion.
10. Centennial 12-11 10
Comment: Chargers defeated Corliss and East Peoria on neutral court Saturday, host Mattoon in nonconference play.