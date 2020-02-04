PBLtuscola3
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette

Tuscola's Cole Cunningham (25) and Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Jarred Gronsky (4) and Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Trey Vanwinkle (3) go after a loose ball last Friday in Tuscola. The visiting Panthers beat the Warriors 56-39, and as a result, moved ahead of Tuscola in The News-Gazette's latest Top 10 high school boys' basketball poll

 Robin Scholz
Preps coordinator COLIN LIKAS mixes the programs outside his leading one after a busy week:

RK., TEAM REC. PREV.

1. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 23-0 1

Comment: Blue Devils remained unbeaten with wins over Chrisman and Westville, host Georgetown-Ridge Farm next.

2. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 19-3 4

Comment: Panthers turned aside Tuscola for fifth consecutive victory, seek No. 6 versus Momence in league showcase.

3. Tuscola 19-2 2

Comment: Warriors were thumped by Paxton-Buckley-Loda but started conference tournament with win over Clinton.

4. Urbana 12-10 5

Comment: Tigers held off St. Thomas More and Danville last week, draw Rantoul, Champaign Central, East St. Louis soon.

5. Champaign Central 12-11 6

Comment: Maroons clipped Peoria Manual in lone game of previous week, will visit Urbana and Chatham Glenwood.

6. Prairie Central 18-6 3

Comment: Hawks dropped road games to Pontiac and St. Joseph-Ogden, host Tri-Valley and Unity in coming days.

7. St. Joseph-Ogden 15-6 9

Comment: Spartans ran win streak to five by knocking off Prairie Central and Westville, welcome Monticello on Tuesday.

8. Judah Christian 19-4 7

Comment: Tribe hasn’t lost in last eight tries and matches up with Normal Calvary on Friday in lone game of this week.

9. Mahomet-Seymour 12-10 8

Comment: Bulldogs topped Bloomington and Rantoul but lost to Lincoln, next trek to Normal Community and Mt. Zion.

10. Centennial 12-11 10

Comment: Chargers defeated Corliss and East Peoria on neutral court Saturday, host Mattoon in nonconference play.

